Bishop urges Nigerian govt to boost security to protect daily life

Archbishop Ndagoso calls on officials to block the influx of armaments to turn around the trend of growing violence

Archbishop Matthew Ndagoso of Kaduna in Nigeria. (Photo: Vatican News)

Violence in Nigeria stemming from the long-lasting Boko Haram insurgency and conflicts among herders and farmers over scarce land resources point to the failure of government to protect all Nigerians, one of the country's leading archbishops said.

Speaking during an online discussion May 30 sponsored by Aid to the Church in Need, Archbishop Matthew Ndagoso of Kaduna, called on government officials to block the influx of armaments into the country as a step to turn around the trend of growing violence across the country.

Throughout the program that addressed widespread insecurity and other concerns, Archbishop Ndagoso expressed the importance that security concerns take priority.

"Banditry has taken a new dimension in the last three to four years as bandits now use sophisticated weapons to massively destroy villages and their properties, kidnapping for ransom during the day time and at night," said Archbishop Ndagoso, vice president of the Nigerian bishops' conference.

He blamed the country's porous borders for the importation of increasingly sophisticated weapons that fuel growing insecurity. He called on the government to control how arms and ammunition were being imported and to prosecute those found to illegally possess arms and ammunition.

The attacks by marauding groups have caused people to flee from traditional settlements to camps established by various nongovernmental organizations, he said.

"People are not safe to travel by road, rail or air. Bandits attack flights in Kaduna, attacked Abuja-Kaduna bound trains and vehicles"

Even normal travel has been disrupted, he added, saying that the city of Kaduna, an economic hub in northern Nigeria, had been paralyzed by the attacks.

"People are not safe to travel by road, rail or air. Bandits attack flights in Kaduna, attacked Abuja-Kaduna bound trains and vehicles," Archbishop Ndagoso said.

Other disruptions are being caused by growing conflicts between Fulani cattle herders and farmers in northwest Nigeria. The climate in the region is suitable for both agricultural and herding practices, setting up the conflicts as both groups seek out scarce land resources.

"Herders will take their cattle to graze on grasses and by extension on crops planted by farmers. In the past, the situation was under control despite the fact that herders' cattle used to destroy farmers' crops," the archbishop explained.

"However, the clashes started to take a new approach some years back when the Fulani herders began to arm themselves with AK-47 rifles in addition to their sticks, bows and arrows to defend themselves and their animals from perceived farmers whose farm crops had been destroyed by the herders' cattle," he said.

"This is having serious implications on the social and economic lives of the people and a serious issue of concerns to Nigerians who care," he said.

Archbishop Ndagoso said tensions could partially be attributed to differences among the largely Christian farmers and largely Muslim herders, but that the clashes primarily revolve around the differing needs of the two communities.

"It cuts across the country as there are farmers all over. Not all farmers are Christians, but a majority of them in the Middle Belt zone of Nigeria are Christians and they have always clashed with Fulani herders who are Muslims," he said.

"Government there does not allow the teaching of Christian religion in public schools. Government, however, employs Islamic religious teachers to teach pupils Islam studies and pays them from public funds"

He said that religion and ethnicity were sensitive issues in Nigeria and were usually employed for convenience and to suit the individuals at any given time.

"When Muslim herders encroach into Christian farms, the latter will turn into a religious conflict. So clashes occurred not only between Muslims and Christians alone but also between Muslims and Muslims where they are both in the majority," the archbishop said.

That leaves innocent Christians and Muslims as well as those who practice traditional religions to be caught in any arising conflicts, he added.

The archbishop said he had not observed attempts to convert Christians to become Muslims, saying there is "no Islamic agenda to convert all Nigerians into Islam but a case of both religions fighting for space within the country."

Still, he expressed concern that the freedom of Christians to practice their faith in northwest Nigeria was being eroded. He said Christians have had no access to land to build churches because government officials were not issuing the necessary certificates of occupation.

"Government there does not allow the teaching of Christian religion in public schools. Government, however, employs Islamic religious teachers to teach pupils Islam studies and pays them from public funds," Archbishop Ndagoso said.

"They destroy churches built but found not having (certificates). There is a systemic persecution of Christians in northwest (Nigeria), he said, stressing "we want government to allow Christians to practice their faith freely like their Muslim counterparts."

