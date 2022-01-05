X
Philippines

Bishop praises doctors' support for Philippine candidate

Archbishop Villegas says medics' group is standing up for truth, justice by backing Leonor Robredo for president

Joseph Peter Calleja

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: January 05, 2022 08:43 AM GMT

Updated: January 05, 2022 04:39 PM GMT

Members of Robredocs show Leonor Robredo campaign stickers. (Photo supplied)

A senior Catholic prelate in the Philippines has let slip where his political loyalties may lie by praising more than 12,000 doctors and medical practitioners for supporting the candidacy of Vice President Leonor "Leni" Robredo in the 2022 presidential election.

Lingayen Archbishop Socrates Villegas said members of the Doctors for Leni and Robredocs group deserved praise for not only fighting the pandemic but for standing for truth and justice.

“Thank you, my dear Doctors for Leni and Robredocs. Right is right even if everybody is against it. Wrong is wrong even if everybody agrees with it. You chose to stand up for what is right and you give us hope,” said Archbishop Villegas in a video message.

Doctors for Leni and Robredocs are a group of physicians and healthcare professionals calling for honest and decent leadership.

“We are against any false news. For once, there is a deserving candidate that needs our support. Join us in a once in a lifetime fight,” Robredocs posted on its Facebook page.

Archbishop Villegas praised the group for recording a song popularized during the 1986 People Power Revolution that toppled the late strongman President Ferdinand Marcos, father of former lawmaker and now presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Keep on standing up for what is right. You are our heroes and thank you for inspiring our hearts to love God and our country

Members of the group featured in their song some of the country’s ills like poverty, graft and corruption. It also highlighted the role the Catholic Church in the 1986 revolution through the late archbishop of Manila, Cardinal Jaime Sin.

Physician and Robredoc founder Andre Agoncillo thanked Archbishop Villegas for his message.

“She [Rodredo] is a leader that has both heart and skill. She is the complete package. An altruistic president is what everyone deserves,” Agoncillo told UCA News.

He said their group members want to make a difference by supporting the “right” candidate to lead the country.

“Under challenging conditions, doctors should publicly advocate for the needs of our patients and fellow health workers … Vice President Robredo is the type of leader who listens to us and acts right away.”

Archbishop Villegas said the group should continue its mission to fight for cleaner, better governance.

“Keep on standing up for what is right. You are our heroes and thank you for inspiring our hearts to love God and our country. God bless you always and may the seeds that you have sown bear fruit a hundred-fold,” Archbishop Villegas said.

