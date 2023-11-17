Bishop heading Beijing-controlled Church visits Hong Kong Catholics

Church leaders and lay people in the western Indian state of Goa have demanded the scrapping of a luxury eco-resort project planned in the close vicinity of a 16th-century Portuguese heritage chapel.

The proposed project falls within a 100-meter “no development zone” around the Chapel of Our Lady of the Mount located on a hill overlooking the Mandovi River in Se Old Goa village. Last month, the Goa Investment and Promotion Board primarily approved the planned resort and notified a draft proposal for allocating 10,356 square meters of land for the project.

Capela da Nossa Senhora do Monte, popularly known as the Chapel of Our Lady of the Mount, is located on a hill overlooking the Mandovi river in Se Old Goa village in the western Indian state of Goa. (Photo: vpse-old-goa.com)

Father Alfred Vaz, president of the Cathedral Chapter of the Archdiocese of Goa and former parish priest of Se Cathedral at Old Goa, said the government should shift the project from Old Goa as it poses a threat to the state-protected heritage monument, ecology and wildlife.

Until now, about 15,000 individual petitions have been submitted to the state government seeking cancellation of the project.

Church leaders and rights activists have hailed Sri Lanka's top court for rejecting a government move to expand an abusive anti-terrorism law under the guise of curbing religious extremism.

The Supreme Court on Monday declared “null and void” a gazette notification issued in 2021 to widen the scope of the Prevention of Terrorism Act. The government had claimed the move was a part of efforts to de-radicalize extremist religious ideology.

Former President Gotabaya Rajapakse issued the controversial notification in 2021. (Photo: AFP)

Rights activists alleged it amounted to “pre-trial punishment” which is banned under the constitution. The notification allegedly enabled the state to easily target religious and racial minorities, in violation of their basic rights in a country where ethnic tensions are still rife despite the end of the deadly civil war in 2009.

Church leaders say the court order would end the unnecessary victimization of Catholics by the state and pave the way for justice for the victims of 2019 Easter Sunday bombings.

Church leaders in the Philippines have expressed dismay over the delay in releasing the most prominent political prisoner and former senator Leila De Lima.

A fierce critic of the ‘war on drugs’ started by former president Rodrigo Duterté, she was granted bail and released from prison in the capital Manila on Monday. She was held in policy custody for over six years on drug charges.

Leila De Lima (left) speaks while Senator Risa Hontiveros listens during a press conference in Manila after her release on Nov 13. (Photo: AFP)

Bishop Pablo Virgilio David of Kalookan, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, said the delay showed what is wrong with the nation’s justice system.

In 2009, De Lima, as the chair of the Commission on Human Rights, launched a probe into the suspected Davao Death Squad, started by Duterté, to eliminate criminals and drug peddlers as the mayor of the city for more than two decades. After being elected president Duterté expanded his anti-drug war nationwide, which allegedly killed about 12,000 people.

Christian and Buddhist religious leaders joined with labor groups for a fasting and prayer meeting in the South Korean capital Seoul to press the government for amendments to the nation’s trade union law to ensure protection of workers’ rights.

Leaders from the Justice and Peace Committee of the National Council of Churches of Korea, the Social and Labor Committee of the Buddhist Order of Korea and the Labor Pastoral Committee of Seoul archdiocese joined the program on Tuesday.

South Korean workers join a protest rally for pro-labor policies and fair wages in this 2018 photo. (AFP)

The groups have called on the government of President Yoon Suk Yeol to amend the labor law during the ongoing session of the National Assembly which ends on Nov. 22. The fasting and sit-in program will continue until the end of the parliament’s current session.

Labor groups say the current Trade Union and Labor Relations Adjustment Act, enacted about 70 years ago, is “outdated” and fails to protect the rights of workers.

Global rights group Amnesty International has called on Cambodian authorities to end forced evictions around the temples of Angkor Wat. About 40,000 people had already been evicted from the world’s largest religious monument, Amnesty reported on Monday.