Bishop calls for Lenten prayers for peace in Myanmar, Ukraine

Bishop Alexander Pyone Cho of Pyay has urged Catholics to pray and fast during Lent to bring peace to conflict-torn Myanmar and Ukraine.

“I urge you to practice special prayers and do fasting during the Lenten season with the intention of getting peace,” Bishop Pyone Cho said in a letter.

The Myanmar prelate also called on Catholics to take part in praying and fasting together with Pope Francis, who designated Ash Wednesday a day of prayer for peace in Ukraine.

Christian leaders around the world also urged the faithful to fast and pray for the people of Ukraine on Ash Wednesday, a day when Christians are reminded of their mortality with ashes placed on their foreheads.

The pope has called for humanitarian aid for the refugees fleeing Ukraine and called for an end to the violence.

“They are brothers and sisters, for whom we must urgently open humanitarian corridors. They must be welcomed,” he said on Feb. 27.

As St. Paul said, we are the creation of God and we belong to him, so let us not be tired of doing good

“May the weapons fall silent. God is with the peacemakers, not with those who use violence. It is the people who are the real victims, who pay for the folly of war with their own skin.”

While Christians around the world are urged to pray for peace in Ukraine, Myanmar has witnessed a civil war and military atrocities in ethnic areas including predominantly Christian Kayah, Chin and Karen states where thousands of civilians have been forced to flee to forests or take shelter in churches since last February’s coup.

Cardinal Charles Bo of Yangon called on Catholics not to be discouraged and not to lose hope despite facing many challenges.

“As St. Paul said, we are the creation of God and we belong to him, so let us not be tired of doing good,” he said in a homily at St. Mary’s Cathedral on Ash Wednesday.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“Despite sowing peace, conflicts are harvested while the seeds of democracy are planted, and we get the results of autocracy, authoritarianism, dictators and Hitlers.”

After more than five decades of military rule, Myanmar was set on the road to democracy, but the political, economic and social freedoms that began to sprout in 2011 were abruptly ended by the 2021 military coup.

The ensuing reign of terror against civilians and pro-democracy protesters has led to more than 1,500 deaths including many children and more than 12,000 people being detained.

Pope Francis, who visited Myanmar in November 2017, has repeatedly prayed for peace in the conflict-torn country and called for an end to violence and a return to the negotiation table.

Myanmar’s shadow national unity government and anti-coup activists have slammed the Russian invasion and expressed solidarity with the people of Ukraine

While many world leaders have shown solidarity with the people from Ukraine, Myanmar’s military junta has backed Russia’s invasion as “justified.”

Russia, a major ally of Myanmar, backed the coup and has conducted arms deals with the junta since last year’s putsch toppled the elected civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi, which resulted in Myanmar becoming a pariah state following sanctions by several Western nations.

Myanmar’s shadow national unity government and anti-coup activists have slammed the Russian invasion and expressed solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

Last weekend activists in several townships in Myanmar staged protests holding placards declaring “We stand in solidarity with the people from Ukraine” and “We condemn Russia.”