X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Bishop calls for Lenten prayers for peace in Myanmar, Ukraine

Catholics urged to pray and fast on Ash Wednesday for two countries mired in conflict

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: March 02, 2022 06:54 AM GMT

Updated: March 02, 2022 07:08 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Boy dies after 'beating' by Indonesian soldiers

Feb 28, 2022
2

The power of the innocent

Feb 27, 2022
3

Duterte: 'I did my job and did not do anything bad'

Feb 28, 2022
4

Christians need more sins

Feb 28, 2022
5

Myanmar backs Russian invasion as ASEAN urges peace talks

Feb 28, 2022
6

No ASEAN country ranked free in global index

Feb 28, 2022
7

Thai army, police implicated in deaths of Rohingya refugees

Feb 28, 2022
8

As in 1939, the world is at a dangerous turning point

Mar 1, 2022
9

At least 80 children taken hostage by Myanmar junta

Feb 28, 2022
10

Christian family attacked, forcibly displaced 'for faith' in Laos

Feb 28, 2022
Support UCA News
Bishop calls for Lenten prayers for peace in Myanmar, Ukraine

Bishop Alexander Pyone Cho of Pyay in Myanmar. (Photo supplied)

Bishop Alexander Pyone Cho of Pyay has urged Catholics to pray and fast during Lent to bring peace to conflict-torn Myanmar and Ukraine.

“I urge you to practice special prayers and do fasting during the Lenten season with the intention of getting peace,” Bishop Pyone Cho said in a letter.

The Myanmar prelate also called on Catholics to take part in praying and fasting together with Pope Francis, who designated Ash Wednesday a day of prayer for peace in Ukraine.

Christian leaders around the world also urged the faithful to fast and pray for the people of Ukraine on Ash Wednesday, a day when Christians are reminded of their mortality with ashes placed on their foreheads.

The pope has called for humanitarian aid for the refugees fleeing Ukraine and called for an end to the violence.

“They are brothers and sisters, for whom we must urgently open humanitarian corridors. They must be welcomed,” he said on Feb. 27.

As St. Paul said, we are the creation of God and we belong to him, so let us not be tired of doing good

“May the weapons fall silent. God is with the peacemakers, not with those who use violence. It is the people who are the real victims, who pay for the folly of war with their own skin.”

While Christians around the world are urged to pray for peace in Ukraine, Myanmar has witnessed a civil war and military atrocities in ethnic areas including predominantly Christian Kayah, Chin and Karen states where thousands of civilians have been forced to flee to forests or take shelter in churches since last February’s coup.

Cardinal Charles Bo of Yangon called on Catholics not to be discouraged and not to lose hope despite facing many challenges.

“As St. Paul said, we are the creation of God and we belong to him, so let us not be tired of doing good,” he said in a homily at St. Mary’s Cathedral on Ash Wednesday.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“Despite sowing peace, conflicts are harvested while the seeds of democracy are planted, and we get the results of autocracy, authoritarianism, dictators and Hitlers.”

After more than five decades of military rule, Myanmar was set on the road to democracy, but the political, economic and social freedoms that began to sprout in 2011 were abruptly ended by the 2021 military coup.

The ensuing reign of terror against civilians and pro-democracy protesters has led to more than 1,500 deaths including many children and more than 12,000 people being detained.

Pope Francis, who visited Myanmar in November 2017, has repeatedly prayed for peace in the conflict-torn country and called for an end to violence and a return to the negotiation table.

Myanmar’s shadow national unity government and anti-coup activists have slammed the Russian invasion and expressed solidarity with the people of Ukraine

While many world leaders have shown solidarity with the people from Ukraine, Myanmar’s military junta has backed Russia’s invasion as “justified.”

Russia, a major ally of Myanmar, backed the coup and has conducted arms deals with the junta since last year’s putsch toppled the elected civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi, which resulted in Myanmar becoming a pariah state following sanctions by several Western nations.

Myanmar’s shadow national unity government and anti-coup activists have slammed the Russian invasion and expressed solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

Last weekend activists in several townships in Myanmar staged protests holding placards declaring “We stand in solidarity with the people from Ukraine” and “We condemn Russia.”

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Cambodia closes more than 550 independent schools
Cambodia closes more than 550 independent schools
Music-composing Jesuit priest dies in Indonesia
Music-composing Jesuit priest dies in Indonesia
Southeast Asian bishops express solidarity with Ukraine
Southeast Asian bishops express solidarity with Ukraine
Cambodian authorities blame drought for lack of clean water
Cambodian authorities blame drought for lack of clean water
Philippine bishop issues election threat to clerics
Philippine bishop issues election threat to clerics
Reliving Christ's Paschal Mystery
Reliving Christ's Paschal Mystery
Support Us

Latest News

Cambodia closes more than 550 independent schools
Mar 2, 2022
China's leaders prepare to tackle social ills
Mar 2, 2022
Music-composing Jesuit priest dies in Indonesia
Mar 2, 2022
Southeast Asian bishops express solidarity with Ukraine
Mar 2, 2022
Catholic nuns among Indians stranded in Ukraine
Mar 2, 2022
Hong Kong's pro-Beijing newspaper attacks Cardinal Zen
Mar 2, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Reliving Christ's Paschal Mystery
Mar 2, 2022
China tightens grip on Hong Kong's education system
Mar 1, 2022
As in 1939, the world is at a dangerous turning point
Mar 1, 2022
Duterte: 'I did my job and did not do anything bad'
Feb 28, 2022
Letter from Rome: How Putin continues to play the pope
Feb 28, 2022

Features

A karate trainer's journey of faith in Hong Kong
Mar 2, 2022
Indian PM's party keen to retain power in Christian stronghold
Mar 1, 2022
Desperate Afghans resort to selling kidneys to feed families
Feb 28, 2022
A mission to prevent lonely deaths in South Korea
Feb 24, 2022
Hong Kong bishop stresses dialogue in troubled region
Feb 24, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Kirill the extremely political Russian Orthodox patriarch

Kirill, the extremely political Russian Orthodox patriarch
A real war and culture war dividends

A "real war" and "culture war" dividends
African Christians Muslims make landmark commitment to interreligious dialogue

African Christians, Muslims make landmark commitment to interreligious dialogue
Caritas appeals for opening of humanitarian corridors in Ukraine

Caritas appeals for opening of humanitarian corridors in Ukraine

The price of democracy

The price of democracy
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.