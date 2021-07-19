X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Timor Leste

Bid launched for Timor-Leste's first Catholic university

Dili Archdiocese submits an application to establish the Catholic University of Timor

Ryan Dagur

Ryan Dagur, Jakarta

Published: July 19, 2021 08:54 AM GMT

Updated: July 19, 2021 10:16 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

A tide of intolerance and violence sweeps Asia

Jul 16, 2021
2

Drop your guns, Myanmar cardinal pleads

Jul 18, 2021
3

Young activists in firing line as Thailand's Covid strategy fails

Jul 16, 2021
4

Religious conversion in India: More smoke than fire now?

Jul 16, 2021
5

Church alarm over police order to monitor Indian Christians

Jul 16, 2021
6

Indonesia overtakes India as Asia's Covid-19 epicenter

Jul 16, 2021
7

Protestant churches told to preach Chinese president's speech

Jul 16, 2021
8

Catholic rights activist receives international award

Jul 16, 2021
9

Vietnam bishops offer emergency aid to Covid-19 victims

Jul 16, 2021
10

Dismissed Indian nun argues her case in court

Jul 16, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
Bid launched for Timor-Leste's first Catholic university

Archbishop Dom Virgilio do Carmo da Silva of Dili meets Higher Education, Science and Culture Minister Longuinhos dos Santos on July 16 to discuss the establishment of Timor-Leste's first Catholic university. (Photo: Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Culture)

Dili Archdiocese in Timor-Leste has asked the government for permission to establish the country’s first Catholic university by upgrading the status of a pastoral school.

The application was submitted to the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Culture by the country’s top churchman, Archbishop Dom Virgilio do Carmo da Silva, on July 16.

"[We] have gathered all the requirements to get a permit to establish this university," he told a press conference after meeting ministry officials.

The Salesian archbishop said the university would be the result of an upgrade to the diocese’s Catholic Religious Institute, which was founded while Timor-Leste was still under Indonesian rule.

If permission is granted, the Catholic University of Timor will be born, he added.

“We will start with faculties covering social science, education and humanities. Next year we will establish two more faculties covering health and agriculture,” the archbishop said.

Establishing this university is not only my dream but the dream of everyone in Dili

Some 50 educators, all of whom have master's degrees and Ph.Ds, have signed up to teach at the new institution.

As for the building, he said, they would also use a building used by St. Joseph High School in Balide on the outskirts of Dili.

"I can say that in terms of buildings, 80 percent are ready," Archbishop da Silva said.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The establishment of a university is a long-standing goal of the archdiocese and was first touted by Salesian Bishop Carlos Filipe Ximenes Belo (1983-2002) and again by the late Bishop Alberto Ricardo da Silva (2004-15).

Related News

"I'm just pushing an existing plan. Establishing this university is not only my dream but the dream of everyone in Dili. Many people have suggested that we open a Catholic university,” Archbishop da Silva said.

He said if permission is granted, Portuguese would be the official language.

Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Culture official Maria Filomena Lay Guterres said a decision on whether to grant the application would be made in three to six months.

"If all the requirements have not been met, we will work with Dili Archdiocese to complete them," she said.

Also Read

Struggling to breathe in coup-hit Myanmar
Struggling to breathe in coup-hit Myanmar
Myanmar's Cardinal Bo stresses unity on Martyrs' Day
Myanmar's Cardinal Bo stresses unity on Martyrs' Day
Covid-19 kills more than 500 Indonesian doctors
Covid-19 kills more than 500 Indonesian doctors
Filipino lawyer shoots down Duterte's immunity bid
Filipino lawyer shoots down Duterte's immunity bid
Vietnamese Redemptorist bravely sacrificed himself for the Church
Vietnamese Redemptorist bravely sacrificed himself for the Church
Rights groups concerned over renewal of Papua autonomy law
Rights groups concerned over renewal of Papua autonomy law

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Korean Bible study groups promote culture of love and life
Jul 20, 2021
Why is Pope Francis concerned about Lebanon?
Jul 19, 2021
Pakistan bus crash kills 28 ahead of Muslim holiday
Jul 19, 2021
Struggling to breathe in coup-hit Myanmar
Jul 19, 2021
Bid launched for Timor-Leste's first Catholic university
Jul 19, 2021
Abducted nun released after one week in Congo
Jul 19, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Why is Pope Francis concerned about Lebanon?
Jul 19, 2021
Legislators must end Philippines' child sex shame
Jul 19, 2021
Letter from Rome: Pope's requiem for Old Latin Mass
Jul 19, 2021
Religious conversion in India: More smoke than fire now?
Jul 16, 2021
Young activists in firing line as Thailand's Covid strategy fails
Jul 16, 2021

Features

Korean Bible study groups promote culture of love and life
Jul 20, 2021
Struggling to breathe in coup-hit Myanmar
Jul 19, 2021
Vietnamese Redemptorist bravely sacrificed himself for the Church
Jul 19, 2021
Malaysia's highland farmers fight for survival in pandemic
Jul 16, 2021
Bowled over: Christian cricket brings harmony in Pakistan
Jul 15, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
October elections may be fraudulent warns Iraqi cardinal

October elections may be fraudulent, warns Iraqi cardinal
The minefield of synodality does hearing mean listening

The minefield of synodality: does "hearing" mean "listening"?
Christian efforts at unity in Lebanon fall apart after premiers exit

Christian efforts at unity in Lebanon fall apart after premier’s exit
Cameroon backs bishops herbal cure of COVID19

Cameroon backs bishop’s herbal “cure” of COVID-19
French bishops eager to preserve communion with Trads

French bishops eager to preserve communion with Trads
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 20 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 20 July 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Sixteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Sixteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help me to be obedient to Your will

Lord, help me to be obedient to Your will
Save us from the Pharaohs of our times, Lord

Save us from the Pharaohs of our times, Lord
St Apollinaris | Saint of the Day

St Apollinaris | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.