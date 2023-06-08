News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

China

Bible students study China's Communist Party Congress

Students were told to honor three Christian figures revered by the party

Bible students study China's Communist Party Congress

Students attend a session at the Shaanxi Bible School in northwest China in this file image. (Photo: Global Ministries)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: June 08, 2023 07:38 AM GMT

Updated: June 08, 2023 11:32 AM GMT

Students at a Bible school in China attended a study session on last year's 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and were urged to pay respect to three Christian figures who became associates of the party, says a report.

The Shaanxi Bible School in northwestern Shaanxi province, managed by the state-sanctioned Protestant church body, the Three-Self Patriotic Movement (TSPM), held the session on May 31, Bitter Winter magazine reported June 7.

The TSPM is known as a frontline organization promoting “Sinicization” — a favorite political ideology of the CCP that aims to impose communist principles on individuals and society.

More universal than Catholicism?
Mary among Asian religions

During the session, the students studied the main speeches and conclusions of the CCP Congress held on Oct. 16-22 last year, in Beijing.

They watched videos of the congress and sang patriotic songs including the CCP’s favorite “Sing a Folk Song for the Party,” Bitter Winter reported.

By singing patriotic songs, the students “expressed their love for the motherland and the CCP.”

During the session, the students were told to honor three revolutionaries, whose lives were narrated by three of its students.

Music composer, Ma Ke, medical doctor, Luo Jinwen, and Bishop Shen Zigao were known as supporters of the late communist leader and CCP chairman, Mao Zedong.

They are accused of betraying Christianity to become staunch supporters and associates of the CCP, according to Bitter Winter.

Ma Ke, raised in a Christian family, was an official music composer of the party for years. He is known for composing the CCP’s favorite revolutionary song “Nanniwan.”

Doctor Luo was born to Anglican parents and attended an Anglican-run school. He later renounced his faith and became a communist.

The CCP hails Luo as a martyr because he died of exhaustion while performing surgery for long hours on those wounded in the Sino-Japanese war in Shaanxi.

Bishop Shen Zigao (1895-1982) was a prominent figure in China’s Anglican Church. He became a communist sympathizer and joined the state-run Three-Self Church. His son Shen Yifan also became a bishop and a leader of the CCP-controlled body.

Officially atheist China legally recognizes five organized religions — Buddhism, Taoism, Islam, Catholicism, and Protestantism.

All religious groups are required to abide by strict regulations on religious affairs and are constantly monitored by seven state-sanctioned religious bodies.

Any religious activity deemed ‘illegal’ by the state triggers harassment and crackdowns.

Though the communist nation’s constitution guarantees freedom of religion or belief, rights groups rank China among the worst violators of religious freedom in the world.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indian nun, mother arrested for 'offending' religion Indian nun, mother arrested for 'offending' religion
Mayon volcano erupts in Philippines Mayon volcano erupts in Philippines
Custody of Sri Lankan Buddhist monk extended Custody of Sri Lankan Buddhist monk extended
The bright side of global warming in Japan The bright side of global warming in Japan
Indian govt asked to criminalize raping dead body Indian govt asked to criminalize raping dead body
Indonesia to relax building rules for worship places Indonesia to relax building rules for worship places
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Vinh Long

Diocese of Vinh Long

With an area of 6,772 square kilometers, Vinh Long diocese covers the provinces of Ben Tre, Tra Vinh and Vinh Long, and

Read more
Diocese of Quilon

Diocese of Quilon

In a land area of 1,950 square kilometres, the diocese of Quilon comprises major part of the civil district of Kollam,

Read more
Diocese of Hanyang

Diocese of Hanyang

The Diocese of Hanyang is a suffragan diocese of the Archdiocese of Hankow. Its cathedral—the Cathedral of St.

Read more
Eparchy of Parassala

Eparchy of Parassala

Parassala is a town in Trivandrum in Kerala state and is located at the southern end of Kerala

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest a

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...

Read more
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.