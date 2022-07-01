Betrayal in the air as Hong Kong marks handover

Ferdinand Marcos Junior, the son and namesake of the infamous late dictator, was sworn in as the 17th president of the Philippines on Thursday.

Marcos succeeds authoritarian Rodrigo Duterte, who gained global notoriety for human rights violations including an anti-drug war that left thousands dead.

Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was sworn in as president of the Philippines in Manila on June 30. (Photo: AFP)

Marcos won the presidential election by a landslide on May 9, some 36 years after his father was ousted in a public uprising and the family forced to flee the country. His victory shocked millions at home and abroad after Catholic clergy backed anti-corruption figurehead and Vice President Leni Robredo.

Marcos has promised national unity and an end to economic downturns after whitewashing the repressive legacy left by his father.

The international community has called on Myanmar’s military junta to release all political prisoners after deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi was moved to a prison from home last week.

The leaders of developed nations issued a statement urging the release of Myanmar’s political prisoners during the 48th G7 summit in Germany that ended on Tuesday. The group said the junta must also end the use of violence to suppress dissent, release those arrested arbitrarily and return the country to a democratic path.

A cordoned-off entrance with insignia for the National League for Democracy party is pictured near the house of detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Yangon on June 23. (Photo: AFP)

Earlier, the UN, US, ASEAN and France raised concerns after the military junta moved 77-year-old Suu Kyi to solitary confinement in an undisclosed prison. Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party won a landslide victory in the 2020 election, but the government was toppled in military coup in February last year.

The military has responded brutally to nationwide anti-coup protests, leaving nearly 2,100 people dead and 14,000 arrested.

Sri Lankan schools and other institutions including those run by the Catholic Church have closed their doors as the government decided to issue fuel only to essential services starting from Tuesday.

The decision has disrupted the lives of tens of thousands of schoolchildren and the public as the education system, private sector and many government agencies have been rendered inactive. Catholic school St. Joseph’s in Negombo has closed due to lack of fuel and transportation.

A security officer stands guard outside a fuel station that ran out of gasoline in Colombo on June 27. (Photo: AFP)

This comes after former trade minister Bandula Gunawardena said the limited stock of fuel available would be earmarked for health services, ports, essential food distribution, tourism and exports.

Sri Lanka is reeling from the worst economic crisis since its independence from Britain in 1948. Much of the national woes are attributed to the ruling Rajapaksa dynasty’s endemic corruption and mishandling of the economy including misuse of the country’s foreign exchange reserve.

The Supreme Court of India has accepted a petition that seeks a direction to end rising attacks against Christians and their institutions. Archbishop Peter Machado of Bangalore in Karnataka state, the National Solidarity Forum and the Evangelical Fellowship of India filed the petition.

The petition comes as rights groups have documented 45 to 50 violent attacks on average against Christians in India each year. The petitioners also sought effective implementation of the top court’s order in 2018 that called on authorities to end hate crimes, cow vigilantism and mob lynching across the country.

Catholics pray during a Good Friday service at an East Delhi church on April 14, 2019. (Photo: Bijay Kumar Minj/UCA News)

Indian Christians and other minorities have experienced a sharp rise in violence from Hindu radicals since the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the national election in 2014.

So far 10 BJP-ruled states have passed stringent anti-conversion laws, emboldening extremist groups who abuse and attack minorities over alleged religious conversions.

A Catholic group in Singapore has launched two special programs to bring “hope, healing and restoration” to divorcees in their personal and family lives.