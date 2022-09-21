News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Belgium bishops authorize prayer for committed gay couples

The prelates published a new document on the pastoral care of LGBT Catholics, including a text for blessing same-sex couples

Cardinal Josef De Kesel of Mechelen-Brussels

Cardinal Josef De Kesel of Mechelen-Brussels. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Catholic News Service

By Catholic News Service

Published: September 21, 2022 05:39 AM GMT

Updated: September 21, 2022 05:44 AM GMT

The Flemish-speaking bishops of Belgium have appointed a contact person for ministry to and with gay Catholics and have authorized prayer for committed gay couples on the condition it is clear that it is not equivalent to a wedding blessing.

The document, "Being pastorally close to homosexual persons: For a welcoming church that excludes no one," was dated Sept. 20 and posted on the website of the Belgian bishops.

The Flemish bishops include Cardinal Josef De Kesel of Mechelen-Brussels, Bishop Johan Bonny of Antwerp, Bishop Lodewijk Aerts of Bruges, Bishop Lode Van Hecke of Ghent and Bishop Patrick Hoogmartens of Hasselt.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The document concludes with a sample "Prayer for love and faithfulness."

"During pastoral meetings," the bishops said, "the request is often made for a moment of prayer to ask that God bless and make endure their commitment of love and fidelity."

The "concrete content and form" of the prayer "is best discussed by those involved and a pastoral leader," the bishops said. The prayer should take place "in all simplicity" and "the difference should remain clear between that and what the church understands by a sacramental marriage."

The sample "moment of prayer" in the document included a Scripture reading and words by the couple expressing their desire for God to strengthen their union and help them be always faithful to each other.

It also included the possibility of a "prayer of the community" that "God's grace may work in them to care for each another and for the broader community in which they live" and would end with a blessing, although the document did not specify whether it was a general blessing for everyone present or a blessing of the couple.

The then-Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, in a March 2021 response to questions, said the Catholic Church "does not have, and cannot have, the power to bless" same-sex unions.

"It is not licit to impart a blessing on relationships, or partnerships, even stable, that involve sexual activity outside of marriage" between a man and a woman "as is the case of the unions between persons of the same sex," the congregation said, adding that Pope Francis approved the response.

To bless same-sex unions would serve "to approve and encourage a choice and a way of life that cannot be recognized as objectively ordered to the revealed plans of God," the doctrinal office said.

The Vatican press office had no comment when asked about the Belgian bishops' statement Sept. 20.

The Flemish bishops said their pastoral approach in ministry to and with gay Catholics is one of "encounter and conversation."

"Believers who are in a stable homosexual relationship desire respect and appreciation," they said. "It hurts when they feel that they do not belong or are excluded."

The church in Belgian, the bishops said, has been trying for years "to create a climate of respect, recognition and integration" and to welcome the participation in church life of LGBTQ Catholics. To give that commitment a more formal pastoral structure, they said, they have appointed Willy Bombeek to lead a special office within the Interdiocesan Family Pastoral Service and have asked each diocese to make a similar appointment.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Vatican opens new embassy in Timor-Leste Vatican opens new embassy in Timor-Leste
Church groups help flood-hit Muslims in Pakistan Church groups help flood-hit Muslims in Pakistan
Ethnic minority Christians arrested in China Ethnic minority Christians arrested in China
Vietnam legionaries told to pursue evangelization Vietnam legionaries told to pursue evangelization
11 schoolchildren killed in Myanmar air strike: UNICEF 11 schoolchildren killed in Myanmar air strike: UNICEF
Man sets himself on fire near Japan PM's office Man sets himself on fire near Japan PM's office
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Its been powerful to watch people enunciate a theology of care for creation

"It’s been powerful to watch people enunciate a theology of care for creation"

An interview with Bill McKibben, one of the leading environmentalists in the United States

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.