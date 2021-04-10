X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Belfast bishop asks politicians not to incite violence

Church leaders on both sides of the sectarian divide have been on the streets pleading for rioters to stop

Catholic News Service

Catholic News Service

Updated: April 10, 2021 07:48 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian missionary finds joy of Christ in Muslim-majority Malaysia

Apr 7, 2021
2

Indian archbishop fasts to spell out Covid-19 danger

Apr 7, 2021
3

Jesuit university answers Philippine Red Cross Covid call

Apr 7, 2021
4

Why are 'meek' Asians attacked in the US?

Apr 7, 2021
5

Bail for Hindus accused of harassing Indian nuns

Apr 9, 2021
6

India faces reckoning as pandemic spirals out of control

Apr 8, 2021
7

Timor-Leste priests, nuns join flood aid efforts

Apr 7, 2021
8

Nigerian bishops oppose investment in helping Boko Haram members

Apr 7, 2021
9

Pandemic creates hard times for Bangladesh's Catholic cooperatives

Apr 9, 2021
10

Christian nurses saved from mob after blasphemy claim in Pakistan

Apr 10, 2021
Support UCA News
Belfast bishop asks politicians not to incite violence

Church Leaders from both communities, gather together at a gate in the peace wall at Larnark way in West Belfast (on the Nationalist side) calling for the recent nightly violence to stop in Belfast, Northern Ireland on April 9, 2021. (Photo: PAUL FAITH / AFP)

The Catholic bishop of Belfast urged politicians to be more careful about their language as the city was engulfed in nightly violence.

Bishop Noel Treanor also appealed to young people "to stop engaging in disturbance and violent activity now" after 74 members of the police service were injured.

Tension has risen after a decision by the authorities not to prosecute members of the Sinn Féin party -- largely supported by Catholics -- for breaches of COVID-19 restrictions at a funeral. The leader of the Democratic Unionist Party -- largely supported by Protestants -- has been deeply critical of the decision and called on police chief Simon Byrne to resign.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The city has witnessed some of the worst rioting in recent years and, for the first time April 8, police used water cannon to disperse young Protestants angry at the decision. Gasoline bombs, fireworks and stones were used to attack police. A journalist was attacked, and a bus driver was injured when his public bus was hijacked and set on fire.

"Sadly, over the past week, we have experienced a return to civic unrest and violence on our streets," Bishop Treanor said.

"These scenes are deeply concerning for all of us who believe in and have worked together for a shared, brighter future for our society," he said April 9.

"I wish to express my particular concern and support for those police officers who have been injured in this violence and for their families. The police service is an integral part of our society, made up of women and men from every background and tradition, called to serve the common good and safety of our shared society.

"The police service deserves our support in its efforts to bring safety and order to our streets. I ask politicians to weigh carefully the impact of their words, to avoid the deeply damaging politicization of civic policing and to use the available mechanisms of accountability and influence to deal with any concerns that may arise," Bishop Treanor said.

Church leaders on both sides of the sectarian divide have been on the streets pleading for rioters to stop. People as young as 13 have been arrested for disorder.

Police have said they are concerned that hardline Protestant paramilitaries may be orchestrating the violence. There are now fears that disorder may spread to Catholic areas, as much of the violence from Protestant youths has occurred near so-called "peace lines" -- walls erected to prevent clashes between the communities.

Related News

Addressing young people directly, Bishop Treanor urged them "to stop engaging in disturbance and violent activity now."

"I know you don't want to hurt anyone or kill anyone, so don't get caught up in this violence.

"Beware of being manipulated and controlled by others who urge you on to violence while they themselves stay in the background so that they don't get caught," Bishop Treanor said.

The unrest comes almost 23 years to the day -- April 10 -- when a peace accord known as the Good Friday Agreement was signed, bringing an end to 30 years of sectarian killing by paramilitaries. The deal bound all parties to use exclusively peaceful means and provided a pathway for a referendum on whether Northern Ireland should remain part of Britain.

Appealing directly to politicians, Bishop Treanor said: "In this year 2021, there is a choice to be made for our future as a society. For 20 years we have shown that we have the will to make positive choices. Where political leaders harness that will with creative, imaginative and responsible leadership, there is a way. That way involves reaching out in solidarity to build trust and also to challenge those who seek to control and imprison us and our young people in the past."

Also Read

Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue

Latest News

Vietnam arrests rights defender for anti-state campaign
Apr 11, 2021
India's top court dismisses bid for federal anti-conversion law
Apr 10, 2021
Nuns offer Filipina teenagers sense of family
Apr 10, 2021
US Catholic educators seek ways to tackle racism in the Church
Apr 10, 2021
Belfast bishop asks politicians not to incite violence
Apr 10, 2021
Young people help Philippine detainees secure better future
Apr 10, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

A charming dissident: Hans Küng and China
Apr 9, 2021
India faces reckoning as pandemic spirals out of control
Apr 8, 2021
Why are 'meek' Asians attacked in the US?
Apr 7, 2021
Malaysian politicians embrace Easter spirit to call for national unity
Apr 6, 2021
Chinese 'patriots' applaud as Hong Kong court convicts seven democracy advocates
Apr 6, 2021

Features

Christian nurses saved from mob after blasphemy claim in Pakistan
Apr 10, 2021
Pandemic creates hard times for Bangladesh's Catholic cooperatives
Apr 9, 2021
Relatives of Sri Lanka terror victims launch legal action
Apr 9, 2021
Indonesia mourns Catholic intellectual giant
Apr 9, 2021
Paschal candles, grains of incense treasured in Vietnam
Apr 9, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
An Interview with Hans Kng

An Interview with Hans Küng
Saving the planet requires that we rethink the way we live out our faith

Saving the planet requires that we rethink the way we live out our faith
My Lord and my God

My Lord and my God
Easter Doubt

Easter Doubt

Appeal to merit is hollow without an understanding of gift

Appeal to merit is hollow without an understanding of gift
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Sunday 11 April 2021

Mass on Demand – Sunday 11 April 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Divine Mercy Sunday

Readings of the day: Divine Mercy Sunday
Lord. may we trust in You

Lord. may we trust in You
Remove from us the fear of following you, O Lord

Remove from us the fear of following you, O Lord
St. Stanislaus | Saint of the Day

St. Stanislaus | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.