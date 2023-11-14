News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

China

Beijing archbishop begins historic visit to Hong Kong

Joseph Li Shan's visit aims to promote 'exchanges' between two dioceses, Hong Kong diocese says

Archbishop Joseph Li Shan of Beijing (left) hands over an image of pioneering Italian Jesuit missionary Matteo Ricci to Cardinal Stephen Chow of Hong Kong on Nov. 13.

Archbishop Joseph Li Shan of Beijing (left) hands over an image of pioneering Italian Jesuit missionary Matteo Ricci to Cardinal Stephen Chow of Hong Kong on Nov. 13. (Photo: The Sunday Examiner)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: November 14, 2023 11:33 AM GMT

Updated: November 14, 2023 12:08 PM GMT

Archbishop Joseph Li Shan of Beijing, president of China’s state-controlled Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association (CCPA), began his five-day visit to Hong Kong on Nov. 13.

Li’s Nov. 13-17 “reciprocal visit” to the former British colony comes following an invitation from Hong Kong’s bishop Cardinal Stephen Chow Sau-Yan, who visited the Chinese national capital in April to promote “exchanges.”

Chow and auxiliary Bishop Joseph Ha welcomed Li and his delegation to the diocesan center in the city on Nov. 13, according to the website of Sunday Examiner, the diocesan publication. 

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

During their encounter, Chow and Li exchanged souvenirs to mark the historic visit.

Li handed Chow a stained-glass image of Venerable Matteo Ricci (1552-1610), an Italian Jesuit and one of the founding figures of the Jesuit China mission. Chow offered Li an image of Saints Peter and Paul, painted on a white wood panel to create a three-dimensional effect.

Li also participated in the vespers, the evening prayers, in the chapel of the diocesan curia.

He is slated to visit different departments of the Hong Kong diocese and its educational organizations, as well as the Holy Spirit Seminary, the Sunday Examiner reported without revealing further details on the visit.

Li did not respond to reporters' inquiries during his visit to the diocesan curia, the Standard news site reported.

Earlier, on Nov. 3, the Hong Kong diocese said Li’s visit was aimed “to promote exchanges and interactions between the two dioceses.”

In April, Chow traveled to Beijing at Li’s invitation and urged for more dialogue as the way forward to strengthen Vatican-China ties and improve relations between the Chinese government and Chinese Catholics.

Chow’s visit to mainland China was the first by a Hong Kong bishop since the British handover of the island to China in 1997.

On Nov. 4, after his first Mass in Hong Kong after Pope Francis made him a cardinal, Chow reiterated his commitment to making Hong Kong  "a bridge church” that connects the church in China and the world.

Li’s visit comes amid tensions between the Vatican and Beijing regarding the Sino-Vatican agreement of 2018 on the appointment of Catholic bishops in China. Initially signed for two years, the agreement was renewed twice in 2020 and 2022, each time for two years.

The deal reportedly allows both China and the Vatican to have a say on the appointment of bishops, which has been a bone of contention ever since China severed diplomatic ties with the Vatican in 1951.

The 2018 deal helped the appointment of several bishops through mutual agreement. It also helped the Vatican approve several bishops appointed earlier without a papal mandate.

However, recently the Vatican has accused Beijing of violating the agreement by installing a bishop and transferring another unilaterally. 

Observers say the Vatican seeks to re-establish formal ties with China and unify Catholics divided between a state-controlled patriotic church and the underground church that pledges allegiance to the pope.

Human rights groups have reported a renewed crackdown on the underground church in its attempt to present the state-controlled Church as the only legally valid and Vatican-recognized Church in China.

Critics of the deal alleged the Vatican has betrayed the underground Catholics by warming up ties with the communist regime.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Sri Lankan court rejects notification targeting minorities Sri Lankan court rejects notification targeting minorities
The biased spotlight on sex abuse in Catholic Church The biased spotlight on sex abuse in Catholic Church
Beijing archbishop begins historic visit to Hong Kong Beijing archbishop begins historic visit to Hong Kong
Amnesty urges Cambodia to end evictions at Angkor Wat Amnesty urges Cambodia to end evictions at Angkor Wat
Malaysian Church welcomes first ethnic Rungus priest Malaysian Church welcomes first ethnic Rungus priest
Bishop Strickland removal 'administrative, not penal action' Bishop Strickland removal 'administrative, not penal action'
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Kuzhithurai

Diocese of Kuzhithurai

Kuzhithurai is a city in Kanniyakumari district in the  Tamil Nadu state. It is the administrative headquarters of

Read more
Eparchy of Muvattupuzha

Eparchy of Muvattupuzha

The Muvattupuzha diocese belongs to the Syro Malankara Catholic Church. The eparchy of Muvattupuzha comprises civil

Read more
Diocese of Pingliang

Diocese of Pingliang

The diocese of Pingliang covers the cities of Pingliang and Qingyang. There are 2 districts and 13 some counties under

Read more
Diocese of Bangued

Diocese of Bangued

In a land area of 3,975.5 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the province of Abra, a landlocked province

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolutiona

Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolution

Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.