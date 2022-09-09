News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Before murder by insurgents, Italian nun called for prayers

Sister Maria De Coppi died in Mozambique when a missionary compound was attacked and local Catholic church set on fire

A photo of the attack in Mozambique released by the Diocese of Pordenone

A photo of the attack in Mozambique released by the Diocese of Pordenone. (Photo: Vatican News)

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

By Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

Published: September 09, 2022 05:07 AM GMT

Updated: September 09, 2022 05:11 AM GMT

Perhaps just hours or less before her murder in northern Mozambique as militants swept into the area, Comboni Sister Maria De Coppi left a voice message with her niece, urging her to pray for the people on the run.

"Hello, Gabriella, good evening. I just wanted to tell you the situation here is agonizing, it's not good. It is very tense," was the voice message Comboni Sister Gabriella Bottani received from her aunt at 8 p.m. Sept. 6. The audio was posted online Sept. 7 by the Italian bishops' television news program, TG2000.

"Everyone here is fleeing, the people are running away. It is a very, very sad situation," Sister De Coppi said, after describing some recent attacks that occurred recently not far from her location at a mission in the village of Chipene in the province of Nampula.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

"Pray for us, that the Lord protects us and also these people. Goodbye, good night," she said, ending her message.

According to the Vatican newspaper Sept. 8, Sister Bottani, who is international coordinator of the Talitha Kum anti-trafficking network based in Rome, called her aunt back as soon as she heard the message.

"I asked her, 'Auntie, you're not leaving?' and, after a moment of silence, she answered 'I don't know, I want to wait," Sister Bottani said, according to the Vatican newspaper article.

According to Fides, the information service of the Pontifical Mission Societies, Italian Sister De Coppi, 84, was killed by a bullet to the head during the night between Sept. 6 and 7 during an attack on their mission. She had been serving in Mozambique since 1963.

According to reports sent to Fides, those who attacked destroyed the mission's structures, including the church, the hospital and the primary and secondary school. Fides reported the nun was killed while trying to reach the dormitory where the few remaining students were.

Other sisters and two Italian missionary priests were able to escape and hide: Father Loris Vignandel, 45, and Father Lorenzo Barro, who is the rector of a diocesan seminary in the city of Destra Tagliamento.

The BBC reported Sept. 8 that the Islamic State group (IS) claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed four Christians, including Sister De Coppi. IS said it killed the nun because she had "excessively engaged in spreading Christianity," the BBC reported.

Archbishop Inácio Saúre of Nampula, Mozambique, told Fides that if the militants' claims are true, then Sister De Coppi "is truly a martyr of the faith."

While most jihadist attacks have been in the neighboring province of Cabo Delgado, attacks in the province of Nampula began Sept. 2 and occurred again Sept. 6 in Chipene, the archbishop said Sept. 8.

"The population is disoriented and suffers a lot because they live in uncertainty and do not know what to do, many are fleeing but do not know where to go," Archbishop Saúre told Fides.

"I spoke with the bishop of Nancala (where the Chipene mission is located), and he told me that the authorities have sent the military there, but that the population is scared," he told Fides.

Northern Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province is resource-rich with gas, rubies, gold and other valuable resources.

Armed violence began in 2017, with some attacks claimed by the Islamic State extremist group, resulting in more than 4,000 people killed and 800,000 more forced to flee their homes.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Elizabeth, the last 'Defender of the Faith' Elizabeth, the last 'Defender of the Faith'
Mother Teresa’s mission, a bud that continues to bloom Mother Teresa’s mission, a bud that continues to bloom
Sri Lanka in quicksand at upcoming UNHRC meet Sri Lanka in quicksand at upcoming UNHRC meet
Indonesia nabs Papua official for church construction graft Indonesia nabs Papua official for church construction graft
Indonesian Christians decry stalled church project Indonesian Christians decry stalled church project
Cambodia rejects ‘organ harvesting’ allegations Cambodia rejects ‘organ harvesting’ allegations
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Life is ultimately all about relationships

Life is ultimately all about relationships

Somewhere in the whole mystery of life one needs a reference point that most call God

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.