Vatican City

Be women of hope, Pope Francis tells Salesian Sisters

Pope urges nuns to be inspired by Our Lady and encourages them in their service of young people and the poor

Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

Published: October 26, 2021 06:11 AM GMT

Updated: October 26, 2021 06:14 AM GMT

Be women of hope, Pope Francis tells Salesian Sisters

Pope Francis holds up a prayer card during his encounter with the Salesian Sisters. (Photo: Vatican Media)

Religious women must live out their calling in a spirit of openness that gives hope to those who have none and closes the generational gap between young and old, Pope Francis said.

Attending the general chapter of the Salesian Sisters in Rome on Oct. 22, the pope said that their service of helping those in need begins in their own religious communities, and he asked them to reflect on how they help their own elders.

"It is true that old people sometimes get a little fickle -- we are like that -- and in old age, it's easier to see one's defects," he said. "But it is also true that elderly people have that wisdom, that great wisdom of life: the wisdom of faithfulness in growing old in one's vocation."

According to the Vatican, the pope left the Vatican in the morning to attend the general chapter, which was held in Rome from Sept. 11 to Oct. 24. The theme of the assembly was "Generative Communities of Life in the Heart of Contemporaneity."

In his address, the pope highlighted the challenges facing the world in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, including poverty, and called on the religious women to "renew your 'yes' to God in this time" and become "witnesses to Christ and his way of life."

Doing so, he said, requires a "firm rooting in Christ so as not to be at the mercy of worldliness in its various forms and disguises."

The elderly must live, as much as possible, in the actual community. And the duty of young people is to care for the elderly, to learn from them, to dialogue with the elderly

"Do not forget that the worst evil that can happen in the church is spiritual worldliness. I can say that it seems almost worse than a sin because spiritual worldliness is that very subtle spirit that occupies the place of proclamation, that occupies the place of faith, that occupies the place of the Holy Spirit," the pope said.

Reflecting on the need for interaction between different generations, the pope recalled a religious community in Argentina that kept younger nuns apart from the elderly nuns, which he said was "a sin against the family."

"The elderly must live, as much as possible, in the actual community. And the duty of young people is to care for the elderly, to learn from them, to dialogue with the elderly. If in a congregation there is no such exchange, it is the way that leads to death," he said.

Noting that the Salesian Sisters will soon celebrate the 150th anniversary of the congregation's founding, Pope Francis encouraged the sisters to remember their origins and "the humility and smallness of the beginnings that made God's action transparent in the lives" of those who joined.

He also reminded them of the importance of joy, compassion and tenderness in service to each other, to God and his people.

"For me, a very ugly thing is an angry religious woman, a religious woman who seems to eat breakfast not with milk but with vinegar," he said. "Bring the hope that doesn't disappoint. The real kind. Like Mary, be women of hope."

Pandemic shows importance of family, says Rome institute's head
Letter from Rome: Red hats or little white lies?
Vatican formalizes process for approving liturgical translations
'What is love?' Pope, other elders share stories for Netflix
Pope congratulates ecumenical patriarch on anniversary of election
Catholic social teaching gives Gospel concrete form, says pope
La Croix International
Chaldeans in Iraq to set up museum with manuscripts saved during IS occupation
Catholic groups outline priorities ahead of Glasgow COP26 climate change summit
Archbishop of Paris leads pilgrimage to Medjugorje
Congolese priest is elected first-ever African head of the Spiritans
Relapse
