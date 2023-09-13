News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Be 'beggars for peace,' pope tells believers

Pope Francis also urged political leaders to 'try something new' and 'be bold' as the war in Ukraine drags on

Be 'beggars for peace,' pope tells believers

File photo of Pope Francis partaking in the Community of Sant'Egidio's Prayer for Peace encounter in Rome. (Photo: Vatican News)

Cindy Wooden, OSV News

By Cindy Wooden, OSV News

Published: September 13, 2023 04:35 AM GMT

Updated: September 13, 2023 04:38 AM GMT

In a message to religious and political leaders gathered at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate, Pope Francis pleaded with ordinary citizens and governing officials to have the "audacity of peace."

"In a world where everything speeds by, only the end to war seems slow," the pope wrote in a message read Sept. 12 at the concluding ceremony of the annual interreligious meeting for peace sponsored by the Rome-based Community of Sant'Egidio.

The Berlin Wall used to pass by the Brandenburg Gate and when the wall came down in 1989, Pope Francis said, it led many to "hope of a new world peace following the Cold War."

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"Unfortunately, over the years, the promise of such a future was not built on this common hope, but on special interests and mutual mistrust," the pope said. And "instead of tearing down walls, more walls have been erected."

"Sadly, it is often a short step from wall to trench," he said.

Pope Francis personally attended last year's meeting for peace at the Colosseum in Rome, he noted, and then, like today, Russia's invasion of Ukraine dominated discussions and prayers at the gathering.

"It is a terrible conflict with no end in sight, and which has caused death, injury, pain, exile and destruction," he told those gathered in Berlin.

Pope Francis quoted from his speech at the Colosseum: "The plea for peace cannot be suppressed: it rises from the hearts of mothers; it is deeply etched on the faces of refugees, displaced families, the wounded and the dying."

"No magic formulas" exist for ending war, violence and conflict, he said. But those suffering from war in Ukraine and elsewhere around the world have a "sacred right to implore peace," and their pleas deserve to be heard.

Clearly, the pope said, "realism is not enough, political considerations are not enough, the strategic approaches implemented so far are not enough. More is needed, because war continues."

The "audacity of peace" involves being courageous enough to try something new and it requires prophetic gestures on the part of "those who hold the fate of warring countries in their hands, of the international community, of us all," the pope said, adding that it is "not impossible for politicians, leaders or diplomats."

The audacity of peace means believers of all faiths must pray intensely and must "give expression to the cries of mothers and fathers, to the heartbreak of the fallen and to the futility of destruction, and so denounce the madness of war."

"Let us not be afraid to become beggars for peace," Pope Francis wrote.

"Let us continue to pray for peace without losing heart, to knock with a humble and insistent spirit at the ever-open door of God's heart and at the doors of humankind," he wrote. "Let us ask that ways to peace be opened, especially for beloved and war-torn Ukraine. Let us trust that the Lord always hears the anguished cry of his children."

comment

Share your comments
1 Comments on this Story
DR.CAJETAN COELHO
Humankind and their companion species are thirsting for peace worldwide.
Reply

Latest News

The challenge behind Mother Teresa's 'Gospel on five fingers' The challenge behind Mother Teresa's 'Gospel on five fingers'
Be 'beggars for peace,' pope tells believers Be 'beggars for peace,' pope tells believers
Cardinal visits China as envoy promoting peace in Ukraine Cardinal visits China as envoy promoting peace in Ukraine
18 Iraq police get jail terms over Sweden embassy attack 18 Iraq police get jail terms over Sweden embassy attack
Mainland Chinese woman jailed over HK Tiananmen banner Mainland Chinese woman jailed over HK Tiananmen banner
The Church’s costly failures in handling clergy abuse The Church’s costly failures in handling clergy abuse
donateads_new
newlettersign
roundtable
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Bacolod

Diocese of Bacolod

In a land area of 2,091.1 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the central territory of the Province of

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Haizhou

Apostolic Prefecture of Haizhou

Haizhou is a district belonging to Fuxin, a prefecture-level city of the Liaoning Province, in the People's Republic of

Read more
Diocese of Sintang

Diocese of Sintang

In a land area of 62,103 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers three districts in West Kalimantan province:

Read more
Diocese of Atambua

Diocese of Atambua

The apostolic vicariate of West Timor was erected on May 25, 1936, with Divine Word Father Jacobus Pessers as its first

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolutiona

Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolution

Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...

Read more
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.