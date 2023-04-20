News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Cambodia

BBC report on human trafficking irks Cambodia

Authorities dismiss claims of ‘pig butchering romance scam,’ say efforts on to prevent trafficking in Sihanouk Province

This photo taken on Sept. 26, 2022, shows a delivery worker standing in front of the Immigration Removal Center in Sihanoukville in Preah Sihanouk province. Authorities said investigations were launched in response to a March 8 report by BBC claiming that four Chinese nationals were confined, tortured and forced to work online romance scams

This photo taken on Sept. 26, 2022, shows a delivery worker standing in front of the Immigration Removal Center in Sihanoukville in Preah Sihanouk province. Authorities said investigations were launched in response to a March 8 report by BBC claiming that four Chinese nationals were confined, tortured and forced to work online romance scams. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: April 20, 2023 07:00 AM GMT

Updated: April 20, 2023 10:13 AM GMT

Cambodian authorities have dismissed a BBC report into human trafficking that highlighted a “pig butchering romance scam” allegedly part of operations run by criminal syndicates in the southern port town of Sihanoukville.

The Preah Sihanouk Provincial Administration said investigations were launched in response to a March 8 report by the UK broadcaster claiming that four Chinese nationals were confined, tortured, and forced to work online romance scams.

“This video, by no means, reflected the reality of the current situation,” the administration said in a statement, “and made wrongful conclusions and groundless allegations.”

“Therefore, the Preah Sihanouk Provincial Administration would like to completely dismiss this publication of the BBC News dated 8 March 2023 under the title ‘Pig Butchering Romance Scam,’” it said.

Online scammers often describe their victims as “pigs.”

“Fattening the pig” means to lay the groundwork for “butchering the pig,” which means to extract the victim’s money.

Cambodia experienced a significant upsurge in human trafficking during the Covid-19 pandemic and the operation of “slave compounds,” where victims were duped by false promises of high-paid jobs and forced to work online rackets.

Sihanoukville provincial authorities said their investigations focused on the Huang Le compound and the Majestic 2 Casino, which were pictured in the BBC report, but “all of which showed no sign of neither forced captivity nor torture.”

“The video was also linked with certain allegations and graphics, which severely affected the honor and dignity of the Preah Sihanouk Provincial Authority as well as the leadership of the Royal Government of Cambodia,” it said.

Taiwan, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, and China, as well as a long list of human rights groups, had warned of major trafficking rings luring their citizens to Cambodia where the overwhelming majority were transported to Sihanoukville.

Online scams often involved gambling, cryptocurrencies, real estate, stock market, and romance scams with scammers forced to work up to 20 hours a day. Organ harvesting has also emerged as an issue.

Authorities here insist they have worked hard to eradicate the scourge, more so since the United States dropped Cambodia to the bottom tier of its human trafficking index in July last year.

NGOs also say human traffickers have moved many of their operations out of Cambodia and into Myanmar near the Thai border where they have taken advantage of the civil war and operate with impunity.

The statement said authorities would conduct regular inspections to prevent any attempt to use Sihanouk province for trafficking while urging the public to promote investment and tourism, and especially “to change the negative perspectives that had taken place in the past.”

Nevertheless, on Monday, the Interior Ministry said it had received 13 reports of human trafficking this month resulting in the rescue of 32 foreigners and Cambodians. It also said 177 cases of human trafficking from last year were still under investigation and that 275 cases had been solved with the arrests of 129 suspects.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Pandemic hardships sparked Malaysian teenage suicides Pandemic hardships sparked Malaysian teenage suicides
Indonesia's Papua is on edge after 'combat alert' Indonesia's Papua is on edge after 'combat alert'
Indian Christians get bail four months after sectarian flare-up Indian Christians get bail four months after sectarian flare-up
Global faith-based groups to stop funding fossil fuels Global faith-based groups to stop funding fossil fuels
BBC report on human trafficking irks Cambodia BBC report on human trafficking irks Cambodia
Yemen stampede during charity event kills 85 Yemen stampede during charity event kills 85
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

The diocese covers an area of 14,100 square kilometers, covering the cities

Read more
Diocese of Zhaoxian

Diocese of Zhaoxian

The diocese of Zhaoxian began as Apostolic Prefecture of Zhaoxian on March 18, 1929. It was made an Apostolic Vicariate

Read more
Diocese of Yujiang

Diocese of Yujiang

The Diocese of Yujiang situates in the Ecclesiastical province of Nanchang. It began as the Apostolic Vicariate of

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

The Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang was established on May 7, 1931. It is situated in the Hunan province of central

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.