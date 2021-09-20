X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Baptist pastor shot dead in Myanmar

Chin Baptist Convention condemns the killing of Pastor Cung Biak Hum, desecration of churches

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: September 20, 2021 05:44 AM GMT

Updated: September 20, 2021 05:57 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Priest attacks Duterte, Pacquiao for being pro-death

Sep 17, 2021
2

Internally bleeding Indian church too weak to face challenges

Sep 17, 2021
3

Covid locks down two convents in the Philippines

Sep 17, 2021
4

Sri Lankan Church asks to probe monk's worry about attack

Sep 17, 2021
5

Baptist pastor shot dead in Myanmar

Sep 20, 2021
6

People fleeing Myanmar in lurch in India’s Mizoram state

Sep 17, 2021
7

Time for Indonesian Church to take ‘Laudato Si’ seriously

Sep 17, 2021
8

Top Indonesian cop wants softer approach to protests

Sep 17, 2021
9

Vietnamese nuns mark 75 years of indigenous order

Sep 17, 2021
10

Hong Kong’s jailed Catholic media mogul gets US award

Sep 17, 2021
Support UCA News
Baptist pastor shot dead in Myanmar

At least 18 homes and a government building were burned down in Chin state's Thantlang township by the Myanmar military's heavy artillery fire on Sept. 18 during a three-hour clash with the Chinland Defence Force. (Photo: AFP)

A Baptist pastor has been shot dead in Myanmar’s battle-ravaged Chin state as the military intensifies attacks on civilians in the predominantly Christian region.

The latest military attack led to at least 19 houses being destroyed by artillery fire in Thantlang township, Chin state, on Sept. 18 following fighting with local resistance groups.

Pastor Cung Biak Hum, 31, was shot by soldiers while he was on the way to help put out a fire in a house hit by the shelling, according to Christian sources.

The Chin Baptist Convention (CBC) has condemned the attack on civilian houses, the killing of the pastor and removing his finger to steal a wedding ring by the military, saying such acts were “shocking and horrible.”

“The military’s attack on church buildings, occupying churches and destroying church property, and bombing civilians’ homes is an insult to the religion and the believers,” the CBC said in a Sept. 19 statement.

Tom Andrews, UN special rapporteur on Myanmar, tweeted: “The murder of a Baptist minister and bombing of homes in Chin state are the latest examples of the living hell being delivered daily by junta forces against the people of Myanmar. The world needs to pay close attention. More importantly, the world needs to act.”

More than 1,800 people from villages in Thantlang township have already fled across the border to Mizoram as fighting rages

Nearly 10,000 people from Thantlang township have fled to neighboring Hakha township and Mizoram in northeast India due to the military attacks over the weekend, according to media reports.

More than 1,800 people from villages in Thantlang township have already fled across the border to Mizoram as fighting rages between the military and resistance groups.

Catholic and Baptist churches in Chin state, an impoverished region, were targeted by the military in July and August as soldiers camped in the churches and destroyed church property.

A Baptist church was hit by artillery shelling in Thantlang on Sept. 14 while the military also attacked civilian homes that led to several people being injured, according to Chin state-based media.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The reports said at least three people were wounded and two houses were shelled in Hakha, capital of Chin state, during the army’s assault on civilians on Sept. 18.

More than 16,700 people have already been displaced in several townships in the western state since fighting flared up in May.

More than 206,000 people have been displaced in Chin, Kayah, Karen, Kachin and Shan states due to the escalation of the conflict since the Feb. 1 coup and more than 3 million people are in need of aid, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

The military has stepped up troop deployment to crack down on resistance groups, especially in Chin state, Sagaing and Magwe regions in northwestern Myanmar, following a call for a people’s defensive war by the National Unity Government, the shadow government in exile set up by ousted lawmakers, activists and ethnic groups.

Despite calls for the cessation of violence by Western and Southeast Asian countries, Myanmar’s brutal military has continued its oppression of civilians in rural areas and ethnic regions that has claimed over 1,100 lives since the Feb. 1 coup.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Indonesian Christian YouTuber 'tortured in detention'
Indonesian Christian YouTuber 'tortured in detention'
Cambodia eyes tourism boost after quick Covid vaccine rollout
Cambodia eyes tourism boost after quick Covid vaccine rollout
Vaccinated Philippine prelates contract Covid-19
Vaccinated Philippine prelates contract Covid-19
How Vietnamese immigrants have spread the Kingdom of God
How Vietnamese immigrants have spread the Kingdom of God
Journalists decry restrictions on reporting in Thailand
Journalists decry restrictions on reporting in Thailand
Doctors in Indonesia demand protection after nurse killed
Doctors in Indonesia demand protection after nurse killed
Support Us

Latest News

Speeches and prison snacks lead to Hong Kong arrests
Sep 20, 2021
What are the chances of Pope Francis visiting Lebanon?
Sep 20, 2021
Indonesian Christian YouTuber 'tortured in detention'
Sep 20, 2021
Cambodia eyes tourism boost after quick Covid vaccine rollout
Sep 20, 2021
Christians appeal to India's president for protection
Sep 20, 2021
Vaccinated Philippine prelates contract Covid-19
Sep 20, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

What are the chances of Pope Francis visiting Lebanon?
Sep 20, 2021
How Vietnamese immigrants have spread the Kingdom of God
Sep 20, 2021
Letter from Rome: When the bishop is a real SOB
Sep 20, 2021
Hypocrisy of defending Christian values
Sep 18, 2021
Time for Indonesian Church to take ‘Laudato Si’ seriously
Sep 17, 2021

Features

Cambodia eyes tourism boost after quick Covid vaccine rollout
Sep 20, 2021
Thirsty poor attacked for drinking water in Pakistan
Sep 20, 2021
Cardinal who defied communism beatified in Poland
Sep 16, 2021
Corruption scandals rock Christian hospitals in Pakistan
Sep 15, 2021
UN rights chief puts Sri Lanka abuses in spotlight
Sep 14, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
At the Table of the Lord

At the Table of the Lord
Pope Francis remembers Mexicos flood victims during Sunday Angelus

Pope Francis remembers Mexico’s flood victims during Sunday Angelus
Generosity forces New Zealand archdiocese to end aid for Afghan refugees

Generosity forces New Zealand archdiocese to end aid for Afghan refugees
Bishops decry violence against AfroColombians indigenous people

Bishops decry violence against Afro-Colombians, indigenous people
Latin America prepares to hold its large ecclesial assembly

Latin America prepares to hold its large ecclesial assembly
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 20 September 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 20 September 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Feast of Saint Matthew, Apostle and Evangelist

Readings of the Day: Feast of Saint Matthew, Apostle and Evangelist
Lord, grant me the grace to accept Your invitation to follow Your Son, Jesus

Lord, grant me the grace to accept Your invitation to follow Your Son, Jesus
Apostle Matthew pray for us

Apostle Matthew pray for us

St. Matthew, Apostle | Saint of the Day

St. Matthew, Apostle | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.