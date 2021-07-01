X
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's Santals seek justice as they mark 1855 rebellion

Church honors the Santal Rebellion with special Masses, prayers, rallies and online discussions

Stephan Uttom Rozario

Stephan Uttom, Natore

Published: July 01, 2021 07:25 AM GMT

Updated: July 01, 2021 08:06 AM GMT

Bangladesh's Santals seek justice as they mark 1855 rebellion

The Santal Rebellion saw indigenous people take up arms against the East India Company and landlord system.

Bangladesh's indigenous Santal community observed the 166th anniversary of their historic Rebellion Day, commonly known as Santal Hool.

The Catholic Church celebrates Santal Rebellion Day on June 30 with special Masses, prayers, rallies, online discussions and the laying of wreaths at the memorials of martyrs.

Indigenous leaders have called for an end to the oppression of indigenous people in Bangladesh and demanded redress for all the injustices that have taken place.

Subodh Baske, a Santal Catholic and former student leader, said the rebellion was not only a Santal affair but also a revolt of the common people against the landlords and British rule in India.

“In the context of Bangladesh, the spirit of the Santal Rebellion is now in very small numbers of Santals. Now the stage has turned into a program ending with dance songs. But the significance of this is rarely discussed,” Baske told UCA News.

“Many Santals are now Catholics in Bangladesh. The Church is seen to be observing this day but it should be strengthened. We have to use the spirit of this Santal Rebellion to work in the places where we are still facing injustices.” 

Although our brothers and sisters were martyred in the War of Independence, we are still tortured in Bangladesh

The Santals are now demanding justice. They have applied for constitutional recognition as indigenous people and want an independent land commission set up for them.

“The Santals are involved in all the movements against injustice on the subcontinent and the participation of the Santals in Bangladesh's War of Independence is worth mentioning,” said Robindranath Soren, president of the Bangladesh Adivasi Parishad (Bangladesh Indigenous Council).

“The government in its election manifesto made various promises to indigenous people, but in reality we do not see its implementation. Although our brothers and sisters were martyred in the War of Independence, we are still tortured in Bangladesh. Our mothers and sisters are still being raped,” he said.

“We have fought against the British, against the landlords, against the Pakistanis. In this independent country, we still have to fight against unjust oppression. We can't go on like this.”

The Church has always commemorated the Santal Rebellion of 1855 and commemorates those killed with special dignity. Rajshahi and Dinajpur are predominantly indigenous dioceses and the churches of these two dioceses hold special Masses and prayer services on this day.

“The Santal Rebellion is a special day for us and we offer special prayers for the souls of those killed. Rallies and discussions are held. But this time some events have been reduced due to Covid-19 restrictions,” said Bishop Sebastian Tudu of Dinajpur.

The Santal Rebellion, popularly known as Santal Hool, was a rebellion in present-day Jharkhand state of eastern India against both the East India Company and the zamindari (landlord) system. It started on June 30, 1855, and on Nov. 10 martial law was proclaimed by the East India Company which lasted until Jan. 3, 1856, when martial law was suspended and the rebellion was eventually suppressed by the presidency armies.

