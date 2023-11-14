News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Bangladesh

Bangladesh’s power politics a nightmare for millions

Political parties battle for power while ordinary people suffer amid a failing economy, inflation, and pandemic effects

Supporters of opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) march on the streets of capital Dhaka to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of the ruling Awami League for a neutral administration to oversee the upcoming general election.

Supporters of opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) march on the streets of capital Dhaka to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of the ruling Awami League for a neutral administration to oversee the upcoming general election. (Photo: Munir Uz Zaman/AFP)

Emran Hossain

By Emran Hossain

Published: November 14, 2023 03:40 AM GMT

Updated: November 14, 2023 05:17 AM GMT

Millions of ordinary citizens in Bangladesh are forced into an endless saga of suffering as two main political parties hold them hostage ahead of the national election to be held next January.

The ruling Awami League (AL) and the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have once again chosen to make millions of people pawns in their power battle by using might instead of dialogue and consensus for a free and fair election in the South Asian nation.

Many people are frustrated that after more than five decades of independence from Pakistan and over three decades since the return to parliamentary democracy after 15-years of military rule, Bangladesh has failed to do away with politics of confrontation that backslides democratization.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Right now, the BNP has enforced nationwide strikes and blockades to try and force Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of the AL to resign for a neutral caretaker administration to oversee the election, which she has vehemently refused to do.

In response, the government has launched a heavy crackdown on the opposition. Most senior BNP leaders and thousands of supporters have been arrested on criminal charges, a move critics say aims to dissuade the party from using public anger over a failing economy and high levels of inflation for a mass public uprising.

Street violence between the ruling and opposition parties has seen at least 16 people killed, scores injured and over a hundred vehicles burned in the past two weeks. The dead are ordinary people — political activists, a journalist, a tea vendor, and a low-rank police officer.

"Without a neutral administration the upcoming election will be just another farce that the party will boycott"

Democracy advocates blame the ruling party for the political stalemate. AL came to power in the 2008 election overseen by a military-backed caretaker regime. The party secured two more terms through controversial and rigged elections in 2014 and 2018.

In 1996, the then-opposition AL successfully waged a violent political campaign for a caretaker government, which oversaw credible elections in 1996, 2001, and 2008.

The party abolished that system through a controversial constitutional amendment in 2011, claiming a caretaker administration is exploitative as it allows non-political entities to assume power and conflicts with the constitution.

Referring to the 2014 and 2018 elections, BNP leaders say without a neutral administration the upcoming election will be just another farce that the party will boycott.

In fact, the BNP made similar bids for one before the 2014 and 2018 elections but failed. Clashes left at least 36 dead during these elections. Many died in violence before and after the polls.

Most of the nation’s 170 million people are already struggling due to rising inflation, the high cost of living in general, and the pandemic effects. The disruption to normal life and businesses due to political battles has made their lives even worse.

Price hikes have soared due to blockades and people are unable to move freely. Despite security risks, millions of students are forced to attend classes and exams as their academic year ends in December.

Religious minorities, who make up less than ten percent of the population, are frustrated and anxious. Both Buddhists and Hindus failed to dissuade political parties from carrying out their violent programs on Oct. 28 as the Buddhist Prabarana Purnima and Hindu Luxmi Puja festivals fell on that day.

Christians fear a violent Christmas time this year.

"Hope turned into disillusion and the people know that the current political parties do not care about them"

Ruling party leaders and ministers have been encouraging supporters to resist the BNP at any cost.   

“Carry sticks with you and give picketers a lesson wherever you get them,” Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan recently told a gathering of transport workers in the capital Dhaka.

Bangladesh’s failure to become a functional democracy after the end of military rule is the result of a lack of trust among political parties and their false promises, analysts say.

“The thought that parliamentary democracy will stabilize over time in Bangladesh was proved wrong,” said Mohammad Tarikul Islam, who teaches government and politics at Jahanagirnagar University.  

“The hope turned into disillusion and the people know that the current political parties do not care about them,” he said.

Political analysts fear further deterioration in law and order as the Election Commission is set to announce the poll schedule this week. Some even foresee a military takeover if the situation spirals out of control.

Though Bangladesh was never a true democracy, democratic checks and balances were somewhat maintained after elections in 1991, 1996, 2001 and 2008, with the AL and BNP jostling for power.

The 2014 and 2018 elections yielded rubber-stamp parliaments without effective opposition. Almost all bills were passed through "yes/no" votes without critical debates and discussions.

The reality is neither the AL nor BNP have mass popular support anymore. 

“People have realized they are just pawns in the game,” said Islam, adding that both parties failed to keep their promises to deliver good governance and strengthen democracy when in power.

“We are starving. We are slowly dying”

Observers say both parties have striking similarities in their performance, and they tend to hang on to power at any cost despite lacking public support.

“Like many other countries in the world, the winner takes it all after every election,” said Al Masud Hasanuzzaman, who also teaches government and politics at Jahangirnagar University

“Soon the parties realize that the stakes in losing power are very high and want to keep it by hook or by crook,” he said.

This comes against the fact that one-fifth of the country’s population still lives in abject poverty with very limited access to basic human needs, while expenses for education and health are ranked among the highest in the developing world.

A walk into the sprawling shantytowns in major cities is enough to realize how the poor masses lead a miserable life year after year. The slums in the capital Dhaka continue to expand as an estimated 2,000 migrants arrive every day in the overcrowded city. The influx of migrants is attributed to economic reasons and climate change-infused disasters like cyclones, flooding, and river erosion.

In the city, the poor migrants eke out a living from low-paid odd jobs as rickshaw pullers, construction workers, and street vendors.    

Mohammad Jahangir, a 30-year-old rickshaw puller, was visibly upset as he struggled to find passengers in a desolate Dhaka street during a recent blockade.

“We are starving. We are slowly dying,” Jahangir exclaimed.

The poor Muslim man rides a rented rickshaw 10 hours a day and makes 10,000 taka (US$91) per month after paying the daily rent of 155 taka. He sends most of the money to his family in poverty-stricken northern Panchagarh district.

The Center for Policy Dialogue, a think-tank, estimated in 2022 that a four-member family needs at least 22,664 taka to survive.

“We curse our politicians who will never try to realize what it takes to pull people through potholed city streets with sheer physical strength,” said Jahangir.

“Down with what they are doing in the name of politics,” he said.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Sri Lankan court rejects notification targeting minorities Sri Lankan court rejects notification targeting minorities
The biased spotlight on sex abuse in Catholic Church The biased spotlight on sex abuse in Catholic Church
Beijing archbishop begins historic visit to Hong Kong Beijing archbishop begins historic visit to Hong Kong
Amnesty urges Cambodia to end evictions at Angkor Wat Amnesty urges Cambodia to end evictions at Angkor Wat
Malaysian Church welcomes first ethnic Rungus priest Malaysian Church welcomes first ethnic Rungus priest
Bishop Strickland removal 'administrative, not penal action' Bishop Strickland removal 'administrative, not penal action'
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Punalur

Diocese of Punalur

Punalur diocese is located in the southern Kerala. It is one of the oldest Catholic centers. The diocese is bound in

Read more
Diocese of Hanyang

Diocese of Hanyang

The Diocese of Hanyang is a suffragan diocese of the Archdiocese of Hankow. Its cathedral—the Cathedral of St.

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Xiangtan

Apostolic Prefecture of Xiangtan

Xiangtan is a prefecture-level city in Hunan province, China. The hometowns of several

Read more
Archdiocese of Makassar

Archdiocese of Makassar

In the middle of the 16th century, several kings and noblemen in South Celebes (Sulawesi) asked a Portuguese merchant

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s historic Marian shrine stands the test of timea

Vietnam’s historic Marian shrine stands the test of time

The shrine holds a three-meter-tall, white-stone carved statue Virgin Mary on the Tao Pao Mountain...

Read more
Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthonya

Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthony

The Church of St. Anthony of Padua at Teluk Intan in Malaysia is a wonderful tribute to the wonder...

Read more
Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversitya

Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversity

St. Anthony Cathedral at Wahakotte in Kandy is a melting of cultures and religions in Sri Lanka....

Read more
French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedrala

French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedral

Christ the King Cathedral in Nha Trang of south-central Vietnam adds to the jewels in a coastal...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.