Bangladesh’s minority forum plots nationwide protests

Awami League govt of Sheik Hasina promised to address minority grievances in 2018 polls, but 'has not kept its word'

Bangladesh’s largest minority forum is planning nationwide protests after accusing the govt of Prime Minister Sheik Hasina, pictured, of failing to honor pledges made to minorities ahead of the last election. (Photo: AFP)

Bangladesh’s largest minority forum has chalked out countrywide protests, including mass hunger-strikes and rallies, to force the ruling Awami League (AL) government to fulfill its poll promises.

“We have no special demands. We demand the AL government implement its electoral promises,” said Rana Dasgupta, general secretary of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council (BHBCUC).

In its 2018 election manifesto, Prime Minister Sheik Hasina promised to reinstate land confiscated from religious minorities like Hindus and Christians in the 1960s when Bangladesh (formerly East Bengal) was part of Pakistan.

The AL promised to set up a national minority commission, a land commission to look into disputes of ethnic minorities and a special reservation quota for ethnic minorities, tea garden workers and Dalits (former untouchables).

“The AL was way ahead of all political parties making promises to minorities,” observed Dasgupta.

To press its demand, the BHBCUC’s nationwide protests include 12 hours of mass hunger-strikes in all eight divisional cities. Mass rallies will start in September, followed by a 48-hour hunger strike in the capital Dhaka, starting on Sept. 22.

We have “decided to simultaneously negotiate” and carry out protests, said Dasgupta.

In April, the BHBCUC leaders called on Hasina to remind her of the poll promises made to the minorities.

“Some laws have been formulated to protect the interests of minorities but their implementation is hindered by bureaucrats,” said Nirmol Rosario, president of the Bangladesh Christian Association.

A land tribunal was set up under the Vested Property Return Act. But it is not properly functioning as its decisions are being challenged in other courts, “which is not supposed to be the case,” he said.

Rozario said that land was seized from Christians under the Vested Property Act.

On July 7, the BHBCUC held a meeting in Dhaka where its 74 local committees participated.

The meeting came up with a seven-point agenda — empowerment, ending social discrimination, equal rights, pro-minorities laws, ending discrimination in education, building secularism, and ending a culture of indemnity toward minority oppressors.

The participants expressed fears and apprehensions ahead of national elections which are slated to be held by year-end or early next year.

Bangladesh’s worst crimes against minorities have taken place when the South Asian Muslim majority nation goes to polls.

“‘The closer the national elections get the scarier it gets,” said Dasgupta.

Minorities have become increasingly critical of the government. National and international reports have stated that their numbers have declined steadily over decades.

The latest census released last year revealed that religious and ethnic minorities dropped to 8.98 percent of the 165 million population in 2022 from 9.61 percent in 2011, a trend that started when Bangladesh won independence in 1971.

The Rakhines, Buddhists by religion, decreased by 95 percent. Currently, the main threat to the existence of the Rakhines in Patuakhali, Barguna and Chattogram Hill Tracts are land disputes.

As their population is dwindling, the BHBCUC has asked the government to reserve 60 seats for minorities in the 350-seat parliament to ensure a 20 percent representation.

The BHBCUC also wanted to turn all minority welfare trusts into foundations to get more access to resources and special laws to end discrimination against the marginalized communities and tea garden workers.

UCA News contacted at least three Buddhist leaders and two former and current lawmakers from minorities.

They, however, refused to speak, fearing repercussions.

