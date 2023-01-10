News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Bangladesh

Bangladesh's minorities march for rights, protection

Communities face discrimination and oppression amid a lack of laws and mechanisms for their protection, leaders say

Bangladesh's minorities march for rights, protection

Members of religious minority communities join a mass hunger strike for the rights and protection of minorities in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka on Oct. 22, 2022. (Photo: Stephan Uttom/UCA News)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: January 10, 2023 06:21 AM GMT

Updated: January 10, 2023 06:44 AM GMT

Thousands of religious and ethnic minorities joined a march from Bangladesh’s second-largest city of Chittagong to the capital Dhaka this week to call on the government to formulate laws to protect them from discrimination and oppression.

Following the march, their leaders submitted a petition with a list of demands to the office of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Jan. 7 and urged the government to fulfill them before the next general election scheduled for next January.

The march was jointly organized by the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council (BHBCUC), the largest religious minority organization, and the United Front of Ethnic-Religious Minorities in Bangladesh, a group representing 32 ethnic and religious minority organizations.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The petition contained a number of pledges from the ruling Awami League government made to minorities before the last national election in 2018, which the minority leaders claimed were still to be accomplished.

 Among the demands were the formulation and implementation of a Minorities Protection Act, Anti-Discrimination Act, Vested Property Transfer Act, Intestate Property Conservation Act, a national minorities commission, a special land tribunal to deal with land disputes involving minorities, and a minority affairs ministry.

The groups also demanded proper implementation of the 1997 Chittagong Hill Tracts Peace Accord to ensure the end of violence and the protection of tribal people in the hills.

"Hindus faced various forms of oppression and discrimination"

“The ruling Awami League government promised to implement these demands in their election manifesto, but we do not see any possibility of it fulfilling them,” Kajal Debnath, presidium member of the BHBCUC, told UCA News.

Debnath warned that if the government does not fulfill their demands then their organizations will wage a tougher campaign across the country.

Muslims make up about 91 percent of Bangladesh’s population of more than 165 million, according to the 2022 national census. Hindus make up about 8 percent and the rest belongs to other faiths including Buddhism and Christianity.

Hindu group, Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance, says Hindus faced various forms of oppression and discrimination from state and non-state actors last year.

In 2022, some 36,317 hectares of land belonging to minority communities, mostly Hindus, were grabbed, 572 families were evicted from their homes, and 445 families were forced to migrate within and outside the country, the group claimed during a press conference in Dhaka on Jan. 6.

The group also said 154 members of minority communities, including Hindus, were killed and 360 injured in attacks last year, while vandalism on minority houses, worship places and businesses cost 220 million taka (US$2.15 million).

"I think it is very important to introduce a protection law"

Last year, 39 women and girls from minority groups were raped and 27 were gang-raped, the alliance said.

UCA News contacted several key Awami League figures for responses but they declined to comment.

Father Anthony Sen, convenor of the Justice and Peace Commission of Dinajpur Catholic Diocese, said the government is reluctant to offer protection to minorities out of fear that it might displease the majority, resulting in a loss of votes in the election.

The priest said Catholics in many places like his parish Queen of Fatima Church in northern Thakgurgaon district face land disputes with Muslims.

“Muslims attempt to grab their land. I think it is very important to introduce a protection law and land commission for the safety of minorities,” Father Sen told UCA News.

“The Catholic Church also now needs to take on a strong role in ensuring security and justice for minorities, and for this, we need direction and leadership from our top leaders,” the priest said.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Bangladesh's minorities march for rights, protection Bangladesh's minorities march for rights, protection
Strong 7.6-magnitude quake hits off Indonesia Strong 7.6-magnitude quake hits off Indonesia
Myanmar jails 112 Rohingya for traveling without documents Myanmar jails 112 Rohingya for traveling without documents
Catholic priest killed in Burkina Faso terror attack Catholic priest killed in Burkina Faso terror attack
Peace requires 'defense of life,' pope tells ambassadors Peace requires 'defense of life,' pope tells ambassadors
New archbishop of Homs survived ISIS kidnapping New archbishop of Homs survived ISIS kidnapping
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Naha

Diocese of Naha

In a land area of 2,276 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Kagoshima

Read more
Diocese of Mananthavady

Diocese of Mananthavady

Mananthavady diocese was established by Pope Paul VI on March 1, 1973, by bifurcating the diocese of Thalassery. The

Read more
Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly

Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly

In a land area of 1,500 square kilometers, the archdiocesan territory covers the entire civil district of Ernakulam and

Read more
Diocese of Surabaya

Diocese of Surabaya

The diocese's area is 26,461 kilometers square, which covers some parts of East Java and Central Java

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xaviera

Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xavier

Saint Francis Xavier Cathedral in Hyderabad is a British-colonial-era religious landmark in...

Read more
Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Churcha

Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Church

Church of Our Lady of Lourdes is a must visit for Asian Catholics who revere Mother Mary and...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president a

Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president

St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...

Read more
Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritagea

Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritage

St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is a French colonial-era landmark and one of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.