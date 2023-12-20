Bangladesh’s democratic backslide to continue next year

2023 saw the derailing of democracy in the country after rendering the opposition ineffective

Bangladeshi garment workers protest in the industrial area of Gazipur district near Dhaka on Nov. 9 to reject a minimum monthly wage of 12,500 taka (US$113) with trade unions calling the wage 'farcical.' (Photo: AFP)

For millions of Bangladeshis 2023 proved a year of increased political clashes and deaths, worsening economic hardships, and rights violations. It was also a year that saw shrinking democratic freedoms.

Ahead of the parliamentary elections in early 2024, the ruling party tightened its grip on the nation of 170 million people.

It meant unleashing an unprecedented crackdown on the opposition, choking any form of dissent and free speech, and allowing attacks on ethnic and religious minorities by hardliners throughout the year.

Pre-election unrest is common in Bangladesh, considering the bitter rivalry between the ruling Awami League (AL) and the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

In its attempts to retain power, the AL arrested and imprisoned most BNP leaders and around 10,000 supporters. Their office was locked and sealed in October alleging several violations, rendering the party unable to contest elections.

The BNP decided to boycott the Jan. 7 election after its demand for a neutral poll-time caretaker government was rejected. The AL is all set to win the one-sided election and secure a fourth consecutive term since 2008.

Political clashes on the streets have become common since October.

Until November, at least 82 people have been killed and more than 8,150 injured in political clashes, reports say. At least 14 were killed in police shootouts, five died in police custody and 75 perished in prisons.

The year also saw the derailing of democracy in the country. After rendering the opposition handicapped, AL struck a deal with smaller parties to ensure the Jan. 7 election looks “participatory.”

The US government has been vocal about holding free and fair elections and imposed a restrictive visa policy for Bangladesh to punish those harming the democratic electoral process.

Choking human rights

Rights activists and groups faced a clampdown for criticizing the ruling regime.

Two leading rights defenders were jailed on Sept. 14 for speaking against enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.

Rights groups say at least 500 people, mostly opposition political leaders and activists, have disappeared since 2008 and another 4,000 were killed in extrajudicial executions between 2001 and 2020.

Religious and ethnic minorities, who make up about 10 percent of the population, were also not spared from abuses, violence, and deaths, perpetrated by both state and non-state actors.

Several Hindus were jailed after being accused of hurting the religious sentiments of Muslims. Muslim mobs also attacked and vandalized temples. Muslim politicians joined them with defamatory remarks against Hindus.

As in the past, the perpetrators evaded law and justice.

Ahmadiyya people, a Muslim sect, who have faced persecution from Islamic hardliners for years, endured another mob attack in March. Radicals want the sect declared “non-Muslim” as in Pakistan. This time too, the attackers went scot-free.

Christians joined other minority groups and marched on the streets and held several hunger strikes this year asking the government to fulfill its pre-election pledges, including enacting a special law to protect minorities, a separate ministry, a land commission, and justice for violence.

However, they were ignored as the ruling party no longer needed minority votes to win the election unlike in the past

The AL, although claiming to be secular, has cozied up to hardliners for political gains and keeps turning a blind eye to minority persecution.

Violence in the restive hills

The bloodshed continued in Bangladesh’s tribal-inhabited Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) as armed rebel groups intensified turf wars and targeted killings, despite a heavy military presence.

The newly emerged armed group, Kuki-Chin National Font (KNF), whose members are mostly tribal Christians, has been blamed for the uptick in violence.

The region endured nearly two decades of a deadly, armed tribal insurgency until a peace deal was signed in 1997. The insurgency for autonomy stopped but the armed rivalry, violence, and killings continued.

The KNF says it took up arms to protect the interests of smaller ethnic groups sidelined by dominant groups.

This year, more than 20 fell victim to targeted killings in the CHT, rights groups say.

The ongoing conflict is more multi-faceted and more complex than ever. The KNF itself was accused of killing tribal Tripura Christians in May, as well as two soldiers in an ambush.

The KNF recently agreed to a ceasefire for the release of its detained members, but this is no guarantee of lasting peace.

Man-made disasters

Hundreds died in disasters including cyclones, flooding, and unprecedented lighting strikes and heat waves this year.

More than 1,600 people died and about 318,000 were hospitalized in a dengue fever outbreak in 2023.

Road crashes claim some 25,000 lives each year in Bangladesh, one of the worst in the world. This year, on average 64 people died in road crashes each day, reports say.

Poor enforcement of road safety laws, unfit vehicles, and fake driving licenses are blamed for the high number of road accidents.

Thousands of workers took to the streets to demand fair wages from Bangladesh’s billion-dollar, export-oriented garment industry in November. They clashed with police and the ensuing violence left at least four dead and scores injured.

The hungry could not fight for long. Government pressure and joblessness forced them to end the demands.

The garment industry pays workers an average monthly salary of 12,500 taka (US$113). Even if the demand to increase it to 23,000 taka is agreed, it will still be the lowest pay for such work in the world.

Similarly, thousands of poor tea workers living in slave-like conditions failed to get a hike in the current abysmally low minimum wage of 170 taka.

As long as business dictates politics there will be no change for the poor workers.

However, there are concerns that Bangladesh might face the brunt of a labor policy change in the US, its largest apparel market.

Analysts warned of possible US sanctions, trade penalties, and visa restrictions for violation of labor standards, which will jeopardize Bangladesh’s economy.

For millions of poor Bangladeshi workers, this looming threat may be their only hope of gaining substantial benefits, if any, in the New Year.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

