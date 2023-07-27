News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi tea workers strike for unpaid wages

Workers claim they are not being paid the amount agreed upon in a pay deal reached last year

Bangladeshi tea workers strike for unpaid wages

Tea garden workers gather to take part in a protest demanding hike in their daily wages in Srimangal, Bangladesh on Aug 21, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

Emran Hossain

By Emran Hossain

Published: July 27, 2023 08:45 AM GMT

Updated: July 27, 2023 09:49 AM GMT

Hundreds of tea garden workers in Bangladesh have gone on strike to get unpaid wages during the peak time for tea production. 

Workers from the Imam and Bawani tea gardens in the northeastern district of Habiganj have refused to work since July 16, saying they are being short changed following a pay deal last year.

They have demanded the authorities pay arrears as per a settlement reached last August after a mass strike across tea estates prompted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to intervene for a new wage deal.

Tea workers' daily pay was raised from 120 taka (US$1.11) to 170 taka (US$1.57), though their demand was 300 taka.

The revision took place on Aug. 27, 2022, with effect from January 2021, generating arrears of 30,000 taka for all workers.

But bowing to pressure from the owners, the government later settled for arrears of Tk11,000, to be paid in three installments, workers alleged.

“The oppression we face cannot be explained in words,” said Ram Bhajan Rabidas, president of the Imam Tea Garden Panchayat (workers' body).

About 650 permanent and temporary workers eke out a living at the two tea gardens.

"We sold our last valuable items like furniture to get meals once a day for our children," Bhajan said.

Debi Chanda, Habiganj deputy commissioner, said estate owners had promised to pay 2.6 million taka to their workers on July 30.

But that amount is far less than the 16 million taka which also includes the workers’ provident funds, misappropriated by the owners, Chanda said.

The owners “misappropriated the money” and “never deposited it" with the Bangladesh Tea Board, an autonomous body, said Chanda, who is also the district's chief government officer.

Some 35 workers who retired from the Imam and Bawani tea gardens in 2014 are yet to get their provident fund benefits.

“The workers' arrears must be paid,” said Philip Gain, director of the Society for Environment and Human Development, an NGO that works with tea workers.

The strike is taking place when tea production in the South Asian nation is reaching its peak during the monsoon — from June to September — when new leaves flourish.

The workers were “pushed against the wall. They were forced to strike,” said Bijoy Hazra, organizing secretary of the Bangladesh Cha Sramik Union, the sole union representing more than 97,000 permanent and 40,000 temporary workers scattered across 300 tea gardens mostly in Sylhet in the northeast and Chattogram in the southeast of the country.

Bangladesh produced 93.82 million kilograms of tea last year, but workers are often called "modern-day slaves" due to their low pay.

The colonial British rulers established the tea plantations in the 19th century.

About a fifth of tea garden workers are Christians while the rest are mostly lower-caste Hindu people.

Rights activists say the workers are denied basic human needs including an education, health care and land rights and live inhumane lives due to extreme poverty and discrimination. 

“Tea workers are victims of historic exploitation. Their trade union cannot withstand the administration-owner nexus,” Gain said.

