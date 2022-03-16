Bangladesh

Bangladeshi politician's call for veils at schools criticized

Maulana Khaled Saifullah also spoke against carrying mobile phones to schools and playing music at weddings

Maulana Khaled Saifullah says his sermon was misinterpreted. (Photo: YouTube)

By UCA News reporter, Dhaka Updated: March 16, 2022 10:53 AM GMT

A Bangladeshi politician’s remarks suggesting people send girls to school in veils has invited criticism from liberal sections in the Muslim-majority country.

Maulana Khaled Saifullah, an elected representative from the Charkadira Union Council of Lakshmipur district, also spoke against carrying mobile phones to schools or playing music at weddings and birthday celebrations.

He further suggested preparing a list of parents who send their girls to school without proper veils while also threatening to confiscate music systems.

He warned that no student should take mobile phones to school. “Mobiles ruin homes. Parents and school authorities must take care,” he said during an Islamic sermon delivered on Feb. 12.

The comments went viral on social media after Hafez Monirul Islam posted them on Facebook, praising Saifullah.

“Alhamdulillah, the Islamic system of governance began. There will be no music at any wedding ceremony in Kadira (Charkadira) Union. If anyone violates, he will be fined 75,000 taka [US$870],” he said in the post that went viral.

"In my area, I find loud music being played all night during weddings and birthday parties. Hence I said this should not be allowed to happen by ordinary people”

Criticism from liberal-minded people followed. “I do not know why you are so silent! Who is encouraging these politicians? Who is behind them?” asked Karmen Rimisa Tumpa, a Christian.

“People, if you don't protest today, remember that you will not last long given their manpower,” she warned.

However, Saifullah said his sermon was being misinterpreted. “In my area, I find loud music being played all night during weddings and birthday parties. Hence I said this should not be allowed to happen by ordinary people,” he told UCA News.

He further said that Allah had imposed a veil on Muslims. “I tell parents to send their grown-up girls to school wearing a veil and without mobile phones. If you wear veils, rape, eve-teasing, child marriage and adultery can be prevented in society," he said.

Father Patrick Gomes, secretary of the dialogue commission of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Bangladesh, said he did not support the idea of any individual making and imposing laws other than those drafted and adopted by the state.

“I believe that such type of statements cannot come from those who practice true Islam. Such tendencies must be opposed,” Father Gomes told UCA News.

