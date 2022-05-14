News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Bangladesh

Bangladeshi pilgrims gather at St. Anthony's shrine

Feast day for Portuguese saint attracts thousands of faithful to Panjora village

Bangladeshi pilgrims gather at St. Anthony's shrine

Devotees pay their respects to a statue of St. Anthony of Padua at the shrine in Panjora village of Gazipur district on May 13. (Photo: Ripon Tolentino)

Stephan Uttom Rozario

By Stephan Uttom Rozario

Published: May 14, 2022 06:25 AM GMT

The pilgrimage of St. Anthony of Padua — the largest annual gathering of Bangladeshi Catholics — has been celebrated with new vigor and inspiration this year.

After nine days of preparation through special prayers, the St. Anthony of Padua shrine in Panjora village of Gazipur district in the Archdiocese of Dhaka welcomed thousands of devotees on May 13.

Bishop Shorot Francis Gomes of Sylhet celebrated two Masses on the feast day for the Portuguese saint.

“You have come here as a devotee of St. Anthony. But I would urge you all to keep the Bible in your home and read at least one line a day. St. Anthony has got God's grace so that we too may get that grace,” Bishop Gomes told worshippers.

“May we all come here next year as preachers of the word of the God and thank God through St. Anthony.”

Normally, more than 50,000 pilgrims attend the shrine each year, but this year the number was about 25,000 because of poor weather and harvesting commitments, organizers said.

“The presence of thousands of Christian people makes me happy. I thank God and St. Anthony for keeping us healthy from the pandemic"

“We have not been able to organize the pilgrimage at a suitable time for devotees this year,” said parish priest Father Joyanto S. Gomes of St. Nicholas of Tolentino Church of Nagari.

“The weather is not good but we have felt the joy of reunion between people.”

Gabriel Costa, 35, who works for a private company in Dhaka, has been attending the pilgrimage for about 10 years.

“After returning here, peace of mind comes. It seems that I have gained a different kind of spiritual strength through which I personally find the strength to walk in the days ahead,” Costa told UCA News.

“The presence of thousands of Christian people makes me happy. I thank God and St. Anthony for keeping us healthy from the pandemic.”

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indian Christians smell political game behind anti-conversion move Indian Christians smell political game behind anti-conversion move
US Congressman calls organ harvesting in China 'a horror story' US Congressman calls organ harvesting in China 'a horror story'
Bangladeshi pilgrims gather at St. Anthony's shrine Bangladeshi pilgrims gather at St. Anthony's shrine
Social science research can replace no-longer-effective answers to no-longer-existing problems Social science research can replace no-longer-effective answers to no-longer-existing problems
Catholic Youth Bible Group marks 50 years in Korea Catholic Youth Bible Group marks 50 years in Korea
Outspoken Cardinal Zen arrested in Hong Kong Outspoken Cardinal Zen arrested in Hong Kong
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

After Christendom

After Christendom

Catholicism in a more secular future

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.