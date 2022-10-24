News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Bangladesh

Bangladeshi minorities demand protection of rights

Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League has failed to fulfill its 2018 poll promise of ensuring freedom of religion, activists say

Bangladeshi minorities demand protection of rights

Women from Bangladesh's minority Hindu community at a mass hunger strike program in capital Dhaka on Oct. 22. (Photo: Stephan Uttom/UCA News)

UCA News reporter, Dhaka

By UCA News reporter, Dhaka

Published: October 24, 2022 11:05 AM GMT

Updated: October 24, 2022 11:12 AM GMT

Minority communities in Bangladesh observed a hunger strike for their various demands and to protest political parties seeking the establishment of an Islamic state.

Leaders of the Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council (HBCUC) which organized a day-long hunger strike in capital Dhaka on Oct. 22 alleged that the national government led by Sheikh Hasina has compromised with the fundamentalists for political expediency causing a constrained democratic polity.

“The present government is definitely nurturing communal forces and we do not see any progress toward fulfilling the demands of minorities, not even the promises that were made in election manifestos,” said Monindra Kumar Nath, joint secretary of HBCUC.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The ruling party, Awami League, had made several promises during the 2018 polls, including enactment of laws to protect minorities and abolish inequality, formation of the national commission for minorities, and implementation of the Chittagong Hill Tracts Peace Accord besides setting up of an independent commission to look into the demands of the indigenous people in the plains.

“Almost 46 months have passed since the 2018 national elections but the government has not implemented any of its promises, rather minorities are experiencing increased oppression,” Nath told UCA News.

The year 2021, according to HBCUC, was a cause for great concern for religious minorities. Three members of the minority Hindu community were killed and at least 300 were injured while more than 200 incidents involving vandalism and arson of their temples were reported. Some 180 houses and 50 businesses belonging to the Hindu community were attacked and a house of a Buddhist was also damaged.

Nirmol Rozario, a Catholic who is one among three presidents of HBCUC, said the prime minister had failed to protect minorities’ rights and the affected communities may be compelled to rethink their support for the ruling party in the next elections.

The Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League had coined the slogan ‘Dhormo Jaar Jaar, Utsob Shobar,’ (Religion as per one’s own, but festivals common to all) as a testimony of its secular credentials ahead of the 2018 national elections that helped it muster the support of the minority communities.

About 90 percent of more than 160 million people in Bangladesh are Muslims, while about eight percent are Hindus. The rest belong to other faiths including Buddhism and Christianity.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Perils of seeking Biblical basis for Jerusalem 'moves' Perils of seeking Biblical basis for Jerusalem 'moves'
Bangladeshi minorities demand protection of rights Bangladeshi minorities demand protection of rights
Filipino priest arrested for abusing church volunteer Filipino priest arrested for abusing church volunteer
Malaysia under fire for deporting Myanmar asylum seekers Malaysia under fire for deporting Myanmar asylum seekers
Feathers fly as Philippine cockfighting back after Covid Feathers fly as Philippine cockfighting back after Covid
Myanmar shrine guards prevent sex doll ritual plans Myanmar shrine guards prevent sex doll ritual plans
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Bishop Jean-Yves Nahmias of Meaux has blessed the site of the future Saint Columban Church and school, a multi-million euro project that bucks the trend of church closures

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.