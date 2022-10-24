Bangladeshi minorities demand protection of rights

Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League has failed to fulfill its 2018 poll promise of ensuring freedom of religion, activists say

Women from Bangladesh's minority Hindu community at a mass hunger strike program in capital Dhaka on Oct. 22. (Photo: Stephan Uttom/UCA News)

Minority communities in Bangladesh observed a hunger strike for their various demands and to protest political parties seeking the establishment of an Islamic state.

Leaders of the Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council (HBCUC) which organized a day-long hunger strike in capital Dhaka on Oct. 22 alleged that the national government led by Sheikh Hasina has compromised with the fundamentalists for political expediency causing a constrained democratic polity.

“The present government is definitely nurturing communal forces and we do not see any progress toward fulfilling the demands of minorities, not even the promises that were made in election manifestos,” said Monindra Kumar Nath, joint secretary of HBCUC.

The ruling party, Awami League, had made several promises during the 2018 polls, including enactment of laws to protect minorities and abolish inequality, formation of the national commission for minorities, and implementation of the Chittagong Hill Tracts Peace Accord besides setting up of an independent commission to look into the demands of the indigenous people in the plains.

“Almost 46 months have passed since the 2018 national elections but the government has not implemented any of its promises, rather minorities are experiencing increased oppression,” Nath told UCA News.

The year 2021, according to HBCUC, was a cause for great concern for religious minorities. Three members of the minority Hindu community were killed and at least 300 were injured while more than 200 incidents involving vandalism and arson of their temples were reported. Some 180 houses and 50 businesses belonging to the Hindu community were attacked and a house of a Buddhist was also damaged.

Nirmol Rozario, a Catholic who is one among three presidents of HBCUC, said the prime minister had failed to protect minorities’ rights and the affected communities may be compelled to rethink their support for the ruling party in the next elections.

The Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League had coined the slogan ‘Dhormo Jaar Jaar, Utsob Shobar,’ (Religion as per one’s own, but festivals common to all) as a testimony of its secular credentials ahead of the 2018 national elections that helped it muster the support of the minority communities.

About 90 percent of more than 160 million people in Bangladesh are Muslims, while about eight percent are Hindus. The rest belong to other faiths including Buddhism and Christianity.

