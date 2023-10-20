Bangladeshi Hindus told to limit festival during Muslim prayers

Critic says call for limitations on Durga Puja festival is 'unconstitutional and hinders religious freedom'

Hindus celebrate Durga Puja in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka in this file image. (Photo by Stephan Uttom/UCA News)

Leaders of the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh have expressed shock after a state-run body asked them to stop or limit rituals during Durga Puja, the largest annual Hindu festival, during the five daily Muslim prayer times.

The Islamic Foundation, a religious organization under the Ministry of Religious Affairs, sent letters to government officials, including district chiefs and police superintendents, with the daily Muslim prayer schedule, asking them to take measures to implement the order.

The authorities need to ensure limited or no use of loudspeakers, sound systems and musical instruments at puja venues during azan (call to prayer) and namaz (prayers), copies of the letters obtained UCA News say.

Muslim prayer schedules vary depending on the area, but it generally covers about six hours a day during the rituals of the five-day Durga Puja festival, which began on Oct. 20.

This year, Hindus across Bangladesh have prepared 32,168 Puja venues to celebrate and honor the goddess Durga.

Hindu leaders said it has been common practice among Hindus to limit rituals and use of sound systems during Muslim prayer times to avoid any backlash from majority Muslims, in a country with a record of attacks on minorities.

However, they alleged the issuance of an official letter “served no purpose other than stoking communal sentiment.”

“The Islamic Foundation sending such letters leads people to speculate and that is exactly what is happening,’ said Rana Dasgupta, secretary of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, the largest religious minority forum.

"Official letters with such a call is unconstitutional and hinders religious freedom," added Dasgupta, a Supreme Court lawyer.

Bangladesh's Constitution prohibits discrimination against any citizens based on their religious or racial identities, he noted.

Observers say such letters from a state body shows an apathy toward minorities whose numbers have fallen steadily since Bangladesh's independence from Pakistan in 1971 due to persecution by state and non-state actors and impunity for their oppressors.

Official data shows Hindus made up about 14 percent of the population in 1971, and now account for less than eight percent.

In 2021, Muslim hardliners attacked about 100 puja venues over a false allegation of Quran desecration.

Earlier this week, Hindu groups expressed fear of similar violence in the politically volatile country ahead of a general election next January.

Puja is performed in a series of rituals from morning into the night with short breaks for rest.

Typically, the rituals are performed to the sound of dhak and dhol, traditional drums, with accompanying ulu sounds made by women.

Nowadays Hindu youths use sound systems during the celebration.

Shanto Chakraborty, a Hindu priest in central Tangail district, said he does not see a problem in taking a break during Muslim prayers.

“We don’t complain. We can take a break for religious harmony,” said Chakraborty.

Critics say the order for limiting Puja rituals during Muslim prayers contradicts the absolute freedom conservative Muslims enjoy during their religious gatherings, such as waz mehfils.

During winter, Muslims organize waz mahfils for days and nights where clerics deliver sermons, often misogynistic and communally charged, with loudspeakers set in a perimeter spread kilometers from the venue.

Hindu leaders alleged that while hardliners are appeased, restrictions are placed on cultural and national celebrations such Pahela Boisakh, the Bengali New Year on April 14 and Language Martyrs Day on Feb 21.

“Space for both minorities and cultural practices is shrinking,” said Dasgupta.

Mohammad Moniruzzaman, deputy director of the Islamic Foundation in Habiganj district, said he and his colleagues across the country sent letters to relevant authorities.

He said the Muslim prayer schedule also included Tahajjud, a voluntary night prayer for Muslims.

Krishnendu Kumar Pal, secretary of the state-funded Hindu Religious Welfare Trust confirmed sending letters to 21 trustees across Bangladesh instructing them to limit the use of loudspeakers, sound systems, musical instruments and ululu during azan and namaz.

“Passing such instructions is nothing new,” Pal said, adding that they were asked to do so by the Home Ministry and other authorities.

Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad, an apex Hindu religious body that oversees nationwide Puja celebrations, issued 25 instructions on Oct. 12 asking people to avoid any act that might hurt religious feelings of others.

