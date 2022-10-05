Bangladeshi Hindus celebrate Durga Puja fest in fear

At least 22 attacks on Hindu religious sites this year have triggered fear among the minority community

A Durga Puja scene in Bangladesh. (Photo: Stephan Uttom)

Minority Hindus in Bangladesh have celebrated their largest annual religious festival, Durga Puja, in the shadow of fear stemming from rising communal attacks against them despite adequate security arrangements by the government, community leaders say.

“The government promises adequate security every year but even then, there have been attacks in various places. So, this year too we were in fear and apprehension because we could not be sure that there would not be an attack,’’ Shikhon Sarker Shipon, secretary of Bangladesh Puja Celebration Council, told UCA News.

Sarker said no major violence had been reported during this year’s Durga Puja celebrations that end Oct 5 but pointed out heightened security during the festival means a constant threat against minorities from religious fundamentalists.

“We know how sectarian the country has become. We must deploy the police during religious ceremonies, otherwise, it’s not possible to ensure security. If the government is not stricter then this country will be taken over by fundamentalist forces,” he said.

Durga Puja, dedicated to the Hindu goddess Durga, celebrates her victory over the demon Mahishasura, which signifies the victory of good over evil. The 10-day celebrations are held during Ashin, the seventh month of the Hindu calendar, which falls in September-October.

It ends with Vijaya Dashami, the immersion of the idols of Durga and other deities in the rivers after large processions, symbolizing Durga’s departure to her home and union with her husband, Shiva, a major Hindu god.

The festival is mostly celebrated by Bengali Hindus in Bangladesh and eastern Indian states including West Bengal and Assam.

This year, some 32,168 Durga Puja mandaps (tents) were set up across Bangladesh for the festival, according to Puja Celebration Council.

Khurshid Hossain, chief of the police's elite Rapid Action Battalion, told reporters on Oct. 3 that adequate security arrangements were made to ensure safety during Durga Puja.

“We are doing cyber monitoring. Intelligence surveillance has become greater than any time before,” he said.

UCA News spoke to Hindus in different parts of the country who said strict security measures were ensured to avoid any untoward incident as well as possible attacks. This was due to a series of attacks on puja mandaps last year over an alleged desecration of the Quran, which left at least five dead.

This year, besides police, Hindu volunteers in urban and rural areas have guarded the mandaps day and night, Hindu leaders said.

A Hindu man from Sahapara village in Lohagarh of Narail district said they have celebrated the festival with fear.

Hindus in the village came under communal attack from Islamists in July allegedly over a Facebook post that hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims. A temple, several houses, and shops owned by Hindus were vandalized and set alight, forcing hundreds to flee their homes.

"It is true that we are celebrating Durga Puja here but there is no peace in our mind, there is always an unknown fear working in us. We are celebrating our largest religious festival in panic, which is what we are supposed to do in pleasure,’’ Suman Pal, 25, a Hindu villager told UCA News.

Pal said he and 14 youth have guarded the puja mandap site at night.

“We urge the government of Bangladesh to ensure justice. If the government can ensure timely justice, other culprits won’t have the courage to attack minorities,’’ he added.

Besides communal violence, Hindus have been targeted with the draconian Digital Security Act for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of Muslims, Hindu groups say.

This year, 22 Hindu religious sites were attacked, and seven members of the minority community were sued or arrested under the Digital Security Act for allegedly defaming Islam, according to Puja Celebration Council data.

A Bangladeshi rights group, Ain o Salish Kendra (law and Arbitration center), has documented over 3,600 attacks against minorities, mostly against Hindus, since 2013.

According to the 2022 population census, Hindus make up less than nine percent of Bangladesh’s total population of more than 165 million.

Over the past 40 years, the Hindu population has dropped from 13.5 percent to 8.5 percent today, according to the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council. The group has cited rising attacks against Hindus and emigration as the main causes of the dwindling Hindu numbers.

During the Durga Puja festival Catholic dioceses greeted Hindus and assured them of support as the community battles fundamentalist threats, said Father Anthony Sen, convener of the Justice and Peace Commission in Dinajpur diocese.

“The Hindus are always in fear due to many various attacks including last year. For this I would first blame the government, then bigoted people. If the government pressed hard for justice for past attacks, such incidents would not be repeated,” Father Sen told UCA News.

