News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Bangladesh

Bangladeshi garment workers seek minimum wage hike

Soaring prices of essentials have made workers and their families cut down on their food intake, unionist says

Bangladeshi garment workers seek minimum wage hike

Garment workers in Bangladesh are demanding a higher minimum wage amid rising prices of essential commodities due to the economic turmoil due to global factors. (Photo: Stephan Uttom/UCA News)

UCA News reporter, Dhaka

By UCA News reporter, Dhaka

Published: December 02, 2022 11:15 AM GMT

Updated: December 02, 2022 12:48 PM GMT

Garment workers and their leaders in Bangladesh are demanding higher wages amid economic turmoil over soaring commodity prices.

A human chain was organized by the National Garment Workers Federation (NGWF) in capital Dhaka on Nov. 30 to press the demand for a higher minimum wage of 20,000 taka (US$ 197) from the current 8,000 taka (US$ 79).

The leaders submitted a memorandum to the labor ministry. Bangladesh government says the price hike of consumer goods is connected to the international market, and won't go down until the global market is stable again.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

NGWF President Amirul Haque says soaring prices had forced the majority of garment workers and their families to cut down their food intake.

Bangladesh’s garment industry is the second largest after China’s and employs around four million workers, a majority of them poor rural women. The industry is a lifeline for the South Asian nation as it accounts for about 80 percent of its annual foreign exchange.

Sufola Hembrom, 32, an indigenous Santal Catholic, who has been working as a swing operator at a garment factory on the outskirts of Dhaka for the past eight years, told UCA News how she has to work overtime to make ends meet.

Hembrom’s monthly salary is around 9,000 taka and she manages to earn about 15,000 taka by putting in extra hours.

“But with the rising cost of living, even that is not enough now. I have to fend for myself while also sending money to my parents for my two sisters’ education. I end up borrowing money,” she said.

Rashid Ali, 41, works in the quality department of a garment factory in the Savar industrial hub, around 30 kilometers from Dhaka.

“My wife too works in the same industry and we together earn around 23,000 taka. We manage somehow but I cannot recall the last time we ate meat, fish, or fruits,” the Muslim father of three told UCA News.

Ali said he pays 10,000 taka a month as house rent while spending around 6,000 taka on his children's education. There is hardly anything left for food and other essentials.

“It’s a painful phase in our lives. We’re lucky to be still alive,” he said.

Bangladesh’s Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has come out in support of the garment workers, saying at a recent public function that their toil has brought prosperity to the country and hence they should be given fair wages amid the economic crisis triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and other global factors.

The minister demanded the setting up of a wage commission to study all the aspects involved and ensure financial relief to garment workers.

A member of the Justice and Peace Commission of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Bangladesh said on the condition of anonymity that the Bangladesh government is owner-friendly and not worker-friendly.

“I think that if the workers survive, the industry will survive. The minimum wage demand made by the workers is very reasonable,” he added.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

A unified Korea is the need of the hour A unified Korea is the need of the hour
Indonesian Catholics seek 'hero' title for lay leader Indonesian Catholics seek 'hero' title for lay leader
Philippine law to protect religious freedom Philippine law to protect religious freedom
Catholic bishops thank Thai govt for supporting Christians Catholic bishops thank Thai govt for supporting Christians
Korea’s ‘Black’ Christmas tree highlights climate crisis Korea’s ‘Black’ Christmas tree highlights climate crisis
Asia Bibi seeks safety for Pakistan's blasphemy victims Asia Bibi seeks safety for Pakistan's blasphemy victims
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Bishop Jean-Yves Nahmias of Meaux has blessed the site of the future Saint Columban Church and school, a multi-million euro project that bucks the trend of church closures

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.