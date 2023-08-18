News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Bangladesh

Bangladeshi farmers pay price for climate change

Extreme weather situations like dry summers, low rainfall, and untimely flooding cause high crop production costs

Bangladeshi farmers pay price for climate change

A Bangladeshi farmer uses plastic bottles to drip feed water to his crops in Bosnoil village, Chapai Nawabganj district during summer in this photo taken in 2016. (Photo by Stephan Uttom/UCA News)

Emran Hossain

By Emran Hossain

Published: August 18, 2023 12:41 PM GMT

Updated: August 18, 2023 12:52 PM GMT

Abdus Salam has been bedridden with a fever for a couple of days, but he is more anxious about the repayment of debts that he incurred to cultivate paddy in the field, only to see the crop destroyed by the recent floods.

A marginal farmer from Kurigram, a poverty-stricken northern district, 60-year-old Salam planted rice in his 165 decimals of land by borrowing 20,000 Taka (US$183) from relatives and friends. The crop in just 10 decimals of land survived.

Salam now considers taking a high-interest loan from a local usurer.  

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“Worries and anxieties make me sick,” Salam said, adding that, unlike many local farmers, he was never caught in a “debt trap.” But not anymore.

Salam has been cultivating rice thanks to favorable monsoon weather in the past years.

But changing weather conditions have played havoc with hundreds of farmers like Salam in Bangladesh, who lost their crops to floods in August.

The loss adds to their woes as the production cost of rice has spiked in recent years due to a prolonged dry summer and a hike in electricity prices.

Agronomists say cultivation of the rainy season rice variety, Aman rice that farmers like Salam cultivate, has increased by 20 percent because of unexpected dry conditions. 

Erratic weather patterns such as extremely dry summer, low rainfall, and delayed monsoon over the past few years have made rice cultivation and other major crops difficult and expensive, farmers say.

Farmers abandon cultivation 

Yusuf Ali, 45, a farmer of Charghat in Rajshahi, another northern district, said he cultivated only a portion of his land.  A drought-like situation prevented him from planting rice in the rest of the fields.

The four-month monsoon season from June has been rather dry due to rain deficits, according to the state-run Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

Six out of the first seven months were extremely dry with January being the driest month with no rainfall.

The weather agency reported about 16 percent rain deficit in June and 51 percent in July. 

At the start of the monsoon, fields lay cracked, delaying rice planting for weeks and eventually prompting farmers to take groundwater using diesel-run pumps for irrigation.

Most farmers cultivate the Aman variety of rice in the rainy season and harvest it in winter.

"Aman is a rain-fed crop but not anymore,” said Fazlul Karim, who teaches agronomy at Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University in the capital Dhaka.

“Aman production also substantially drops if it is planted late, particularly after the first week of August,” he said.

Department of Agricultural Extension data shows the government had expected the cultivation of Aman in about 6 million hectares but only 50 percent of the targeted area was cultivated by August 17. 

Shariful Islam, a farmer from Mohadebpur, Naogaon, a northern district, said he did have enough money to cultivate his land.

Disappearing groundwater 

Dry season means increased cost of irrigation. An hour of irrigation costs 200 Taka, he said adding that one acre needs 12 hours of irrigation.

Before aman season, jute planters battled even harsher conditions because of unusually less rainfall.

In some areas, groundwater levels dropped so low that water-lifting pumps were rendered useless. Consequently, jute plants grew up undernourished.

During harvest between late June and early July, many jute growers created artificial ponds with lifted groundwater for decomposing jute to separate its fiber.  

In the past, they just cut jute plants and threw them in the numerous canals and rivers flowing all around, filled to the brim with the arrival of monsoon.

Jute plant decomposed in flowing water produces better-quality fiber, farmers say. In stagnated water, plants take longer to decompose.

Extracting fiber from jute decomposed in ponds is hard and doubles the labor needed, farmers said. 

“The situation is getting worse every year. What is happening did not occur even in our wildest imaginations,’ said Yusuf Ali, who, along with seven other farmers, spent 6,600 Taka (US$60) for creating an artificial pond. 

The study conducted by the Institute of Water Modeling revealed that the average groundwater level in the region dropped to 18 meters from 8 meters in the past three decades.

The water level depletion, caused by extensive groundwater withdrawal for irrigating rice grown in the dry season, apparently multiplied the impacts of changing weather.

Dangerous times

“It seems a seasonal shift is taking place, particularly regarding the rainy season,” said Abdul Mannan, a former meteorologist of the BMD.

“Weather has become erratic,” he said, adding that Bangladesh experienced an agricultural drought this year.

And now the prospect of a late monsoon flood got stronger with intermittent unusually heavy rains occurring in August, triggering flash floods in northern and southern Bangladesh.

Tens of thousands of hectares of crop fields have been flooded, including 52,000 hectares in Chattogram division, and many of them are still underwater.

“These are extreme weather events caused by climate change,” said Atiq Rahman, executive director of the Bangladesh Centre for Advanced Studies, a non-government organization involved in climate research.

“Agriculture is being impacted by these events for some time now,” he said.

In 2019-2020, a flood in August destroyed Aman crops in more than half of Bangladesh or 37 districts, incurring a loss of 13.23 billion Taka (US$ 119 million), according to government data.

In 2017, an untimely flood triggered by heavy rain in upstream India destroyed 90 percent of the summer rice in northeast Bangladesh.

Changing weather conditions have resulted in a drop in rice production in Bangladesh, where rice is a staple. 

“There is no doubt that we are heading toward dangerous times. I am scared to think about the situation in populous Bangladesh if rice production keeps dropping,” Rahman said.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Protests continue in Pakistan over church burnings Protests continue in Pakistan over church burnings
Bangladeshi farmers pay price for climate change Bangladeshi farmers pay price for climate change
Catholics seek probe into atrocities in Indonesia’s Papua Catholics seek probe into atrocities in Indonesia’s Papua
Catholics slam Sri Lanka prez for political speech at shrine Catholics slam Sri Lanka prez for political speech at shrine
3 pastors, 2 others arrested on 'conversion' charge in India 3 pastors, 2 others arrested on 'conversion' charge in India
Christian homes, churches torched in Pakistan Christian homes, churches torched in Pakistan
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Kottar

Diocese of Kottar

In a land area of 1,665 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Kanyakumari, the southern most district in

Read more
Eparchy of Parassala

Eparchy of Parassala

Parassala is a town in Trivandrum in Kerala state and is located at the southern end of Kerala

Read more
Diocese of Amboina

Diocese of Amboina

Missioners from Portugal and Spain began work in Maluku area in 1534. The first baptism was also recorded in the same

Read more
Diocese of Cabanatuan

Diocese of Cabanatuan

Cabanatuan is suffragan to the Archdiocese of Lingayen-Dagupan. Its titular patron is St. Nicholas of Tolentine whose

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolutiona

Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolution

Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.