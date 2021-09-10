X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Bangladesh

Bangladeshi Catholics plant trees to mark Season of Creation

Church aims to plant 50,000 trees as part of Caritas Bangladesh's 50th anniversary celebrations

Stephan Uttom Rozario

Stephan Uttom, Dhaka

Published: September 10, 2021 10:33 AM GMT

Updated: September 10, 2021 11:20 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Dangers multiply for Afghan Christians under Taliban rule

Sep 8, 2021
2

Hong Kong police arrest Tiananmen vigil organizers

Sep 8, 2021
3

Miracle needed for beatification of 'St. Paul of Korea'

Sep 8, 2021
4

Redemptorist missionaries made Our Lady known in Vietnam

Sep 7, 2021
5

Christian help for Hindu victims of Pakistan temple attack

Sep 7, 2021
6

Pakistani philanthropist runs one-of-a-kind bank

Sep 7, 2021
7

Cambodian Catholics join Buddhists for Season of Creation

Sep 10, 2021
8

Philippine Church turns three brothers into fathers

Sep 10, 2021
9

Indian Jesuit priests return home safely from Afghanistan

Sep 9, 2021
10

Philippine health workers threaten to quit

Sep 8, 2021
Support UCA News
Bangladeshi Catholics plant trees to mark Season of Creation

Archbishop Lawrence Subrato Howlader of Chittagong inaugurates the Season of Creation, a year-long campaign, in Cox's Bazar Rohingya camp on Sept. 9.  (Photo: Caritas Cox’s Bazar)

To mark the Season of Creation and the 50th anniversary of Caritas Bangladesh, the Catholic charity inaugurated a campaign to plant 50,000 trees in Rohingya camps and host communities.

Archbishop Lawrence Subrato Howlader of Chittagong launched the year-long campaign in the Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar on Sept. 9.

“On the occasion of the Season of Creation and the 50th anniversary of Caritas Bangladesh, the Church and Caritas will jointly plant trees in the Rohingya camp and host communities within this one year,” Immanuel Chayan Biswas, head of operations of Caritas Bangladesh’s emergency response program in Cox’s Bazar, told UCA News.

“With the support of the Church, Caritas Bangladesh has taken the initiative to plant trees and conduct activities in the camp by eliminating as much plastic as possible. We have formed groups in the Rohingya camp and host community to take care of the trees.” 

Abdul Rafique, a 28-year-old Rohingya from Kutupalong camp, said he was not familiar with the plantation program but thought it was a very good initiative.

“There are no trees in the camp and we continue to struggle with the heat of the sun, landslides and other natural disasters. If there are trees here, then we can at least survive all these woes,” Rafique told UCA News.

The Justice and Peace Commission of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Bangladesh inaugurated the Season of Creation (Sept. 1 to Oct. 4) with prayers for creation.

Father Liton Hubert Gomes, secretary of the Justice and Peace Commission, requested all to share and participate in the prayers and called on all Catholic organizations to pray during this year-long program whose main theme is “Restoring Our Common Home.”

Related News
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Remembering a swami who stood up for justice, religious freedom
Remembering a swami who stood up for justice, religious freedom
Book tells story of Indian Jesuit who died in custody
Book tells story of Indian Jesuit who died in custody
Caritas Pakistan promotes Christian entrepreneurs
Caritas Pakistan promotes Christian entrepreneurs
Pakistan reports spike in blasphemy cases in 2020
Pakistan reports spike in blasphemy cases in 2020
Caritas Pakistan shelters worshippers in demolished church
Caritas Pakistan shelters worshippers in demolished church
India's Eastern Church warns of false media campaign
India's Eastern Church warns of false media campaign
Support Us

Latest News

Pope meets unusual pilgrim with message of hope for refugees
Sep 11, 2021
Use Gospel as a guide, not an ideology, pope tells Claretians
Sep 11, 2021
Chaplains recount ministry during 9/11 terror attacks in New York
Sep 11, 2021
Remembering a swami who stood up for justice, religious freedom
Sep 11, 2021
9/11 anniversary renews call for Franciscan priest's sainthood
Sep 11, 2021
Book tells story of Indian Jesuit who died in custody
Sep 11, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Imploring the Virgin Mary's intercession on her nativity
Sep 10, 2021
Is Laudato Si' just a bundle of papers in Asia?
Sep 10, 2021
What do we have left at the end of life?
Sep 9, 2021
Will Japan's next premier support a nuclear-free world?
Sep 8, 2021
Vietnam's young Catholics must evangelize among youths of other faiths
Sep 8, 2021

Features

Remembering a swami who stood up for justice, religious freedom
Sep 11, 2021
Miracle needed for beatification of 'St. Paul of Korea'
Sep 8, 2021
Pakistani philanthropist runs one-of-a-kind bank
Sep 7, 2021
Singapore Catholics spread love for poor beyond borders
Sep 7, 2021
Redemptorist missionaries made Our Lady known in Vietnam
Sep 7, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Early in September New York City

Early in September, New York City
Translating Laudato si into concrete action

Translating “Laudato si’” into concrete action
Like master like disciple

Like master, like disciple...

Theologys invisible hand

Theology’s invisible hand
Valuing human life

Valuing human life
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday September 11 2021

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday September 11 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Twenty-Third Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Twenty-Third Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, may my faith be founded on Your Word

Lord, may my faith be founded on Your Word
King of the ages, rule over our age

King of the ages, rule over our age
Saint John Gabriel Perboyre | Saint of the Day

Saint John Gabriel Perboyre | Saint of the Day

slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.