Bangladeshi Catholics mourn prominent writer, journalist

Jerome D'Costa is credited for his contribution to Christian literature, history, and culture

Jerome D'Costa, 75, Bangladesh-born Catholic writer and journalist passed away in Canada on Nov. 6. (Photo: Bangladesh Catholic Association of Ontario)

Catholics in Bangladesh are mourning the death of prominent Catholic author and journalist Jerome D’Costa who passed away on Nov. 6 at the age of 75.

D’Costa died due to respiratory complications, his family members said. He has been living in Canada with his family since 1997.

He leaves behind a wife, three sons, and a host of relatives.

D’Costa is hailed in the Catholic community in Bangladesh and diaspora communities for his contribution to Christian literature, history, and culture through journalism, writing, translation, editing, blogging, and social activities since Bangladesh became independent in 1971.

He was born on July 20, 1947, in Rangamatia village in Kaliganj of Gazipur district. His family belonged to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, a part of the Bhawal region, a Catholic stronghold covered by the Archdiocese of Dhaka. He was the third son of his parents.

He wanted to become a priest and received formation in several seminaries. However, he left priestly formation in 1966.

D’Costa studied journalism at Dhaka University in 1972 and Communication Arts at the University of Portland in Oregon, USA in 1977.

Back home he started writing for newspapers and magazines, both in Bengali and English. He was the editor of Weekly Pratibeshi (Neighbor), the only national Catholic weekly in Bangladesh, from 1981-1983. He is the only layperson to serve as editor of the 82-year-old publication.

In 1983, he became a reporter for Hong Kong-based international Catholic news service, UCA News. He served as the first bureau chief for the agency in Bangladesh from 1988-1997, until he emigrated to Canada with his family.

In order to develop a network of reporters for UCA News in Bangladesh, he organized the first workshop in the capital Dhaka in 1988 led by UCA News founder American Maryknoll priest Father Robert Astorino.

In his professional life, he worked as the Public Relations Officer for the Catholic charity Caritas Bangladesh and later as the Communication Manager for the Christian development organization, World Vision Bangladesh (WVB). He later became an Associate Director of WVB.

He wrote numerous articles for Catholic and secular publications and translated and edited religious books.

In 1988, he published a 595-page book, Bangladeshe Catholic Mondoley (Catholic Church in Bangladesh), the first book on the history and growth of the Catholic Church from the arrival of Portuguese Catholic missionaries in the late 16th century to the visit of Pope John Paul II in 1986.

Dr. Benedict Alo D’Rozario, president of Caritas Asia and former executive director of Caritas Bangladesh, hailed D’Costa as a pioneer in propagating the news about the Catholic Church and Caritas around the world through his writing.

“Through effective communication, Caritas Bangladesh’s promotion came from his hands through effective communication. He took the first step to promote the Bangladesh Catholic Church to the world by engaging with UCA News,” D'Rozario told UCA News.

“He contributed to modernizing the ‘Pratibeshi’ and made it readable. He launched various departments like columns and articles on plenty of topics. He taught many how to write effectively and precisely,” said D’Rozario, a former member of the Weekly Pratibeshi Editorial Board.

From 1981-1983 D’Costa was the Bangladesh correspondent for the India-based Catholic news agency South Asian Religious (SAR) News.

Costa played a role as a secretary of the South Asian Catholic Press Association for eight years and later he was the president of this organization from 1993 to 1995.

Father Joyanto S. Gomes, a former editor of Weekly Pratibeshi, credited D’Costa as a guru for many Catholic writers and journalists.

“His book on the history of the Catholic Church is truly a historic document. His legacy as a writer and editor will last forever,” Father Gomes, former secretary of the Catholic Bishops’ Social Communication Commission, told UCA News.

Although he left Bangladesh in 1997, he was always ready to support the Church, he said.

‘Whenever I asked him for help, he helped me. I learned a lot by reading his stories, reporting, and history. His death is truly an irreparable loss for us,” the priest added.

D’Costa also translated many books into Bengali during his lifetime. Among them are — Christian Theology Handbook, SecondVatican Council Document – Social Instruction, Introduction to the New Testament of the Bible, Charles de Foucault,Hero of the Desert, Come to Jesus, Power Relations in Rural Development: Bangladesh Relations.

