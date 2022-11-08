News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Bangladesh

Bangladeshi Catholics mourn prominent writer, journalist

Jerome D'Costa is credited for his contribution to Christian literature, history, and culture

Bangladeshi Catholics mourn prominent writer, journalist

Jerome D'Costa, 75, Bangladesh-born Catholic writer and journalist passed away in Canada on Nov. 6. (Photo: Bangladesh Catholic Association of Ontario)

Stephan Uttom Rozario

By Stephan Uttom Rozario

Published: November 08, 2022 03:56 AM GMT

Updated: November 08, 2022 04:26 AM GMT

Catholics in Bangladesh are mourning the death of prominent Catholic author and journalist Jerome D’Costa who passed away on Nov. 6 at the age of 75.

D’Costa died due to respiratory complications, his family members said. He has been living in Canada with his family since 1997.

He leaves behind a wife, three sons, and a host of relatives.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

D’Costa is hailed in the Catholic community in Bangladesh and diaspora communities for his contribution to Christian literature, history, and culture through journalism, writing, translation, editing, blogging, and social activities since Bangladesh became independent in 1971.  

He was born on July 20, 1947, in Rangamatia village in Kaliganj of Gazipur district. His family belonged to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, a part of the Bhawal region, a Catholic stronghold covered by the Archdiocese of Dhaka. He was the third son of his parents.

He wanted to become a priest and received formation in several seminaries. However, he left priestly formation in 1966.

D’Costa studied journalism at Dhaka University in 1972 and Communication Arts at the University of Portland in Oregon, USA in 1977.

Back home he started writing for newspapers and magazines, both in Bengali and English. He was the editor of Weekly Pratibeshi (Neighbor), the only national Catholic weekly in Bangladesh, from 1981-1983. He is the only layperson to serve as editor of the 82-year-old publication.

In 1983, he became a reporter for Hong Kong-based international Catholic news service, UCA News. He served as the first bureau chief for the agency in Bangladesh from 1988-1997, until he emigrated to Canada with his family.  

In order to develop a network of reporters for UCA News in Bangladesh, he organized the first workshop in the capital Dhaka in 1988 led by UCA News founder American Maryknoll priest Father Robert Astorino.

In his professional life, he worked as the Public Relations Officer for the Catholic charity Caritas Bangladesh and later as the Communication Manager for the Christian development organization, World Vision Bangladesh (WVB). He later became an Associate Director of WVB.

He wrote numerous articles for Catholic and secular publications and translated and edited religious books.

In 1988, he published a 595-page book, Bangladeshe Catholic Mondoley (Catholic Church in Bangladesh), the first book on the history and growth of the Catholic Church from the arrival of Portuguese Catholic missionaries in the late 16th century to the visit of Pope John Paul II in 1986.

Dr. Benedict Alo D’Rozario, president of Caritas Asia and former executive director of Caritas Bangladesh, hailed D’Costa as a pioneer in propagating the news about the Catholic Church and Caritas around the world through his writing.

“Through effective communication, Caritas Bangladesh’s promotion came from his hands through effective communication. He took the first step to promote the Bangladesh Catholic Church to the world by engaging with UCA News,” D'Rozario told UCA News.

“He contributed to modernizing the ‘Pratibeshi’ and made it readable. He launched various departments like columns and articles on plenty of topics. He taught many how to write effectively and precisely,” said D’Rozario, a former member of the Weekly Pratibeshi Editorial Board.

From 1981-1983 D’Costa was the Bangladesh correspondent for the India-based Catholic news agency South Asian Religious (SAR) News.

Costa played a role as a secretary of the South Asian Catholic Press Association for eight years and later he was the president of this organization from 1993 to 1995.  

Father Joyanto S. Gomes, a former editor of Weekly Pratibeshi, credited D’Costa as a guru for many Catholic writers and journalists.

“His book on the history of the Catholic Church is truly a historic document. His legacy as a writer and editor will last forever,” Father Gomes, former secretary of the Catholic Bishops’ Social Communication Commission, told UCA News.

Although he left Bangladesh in 1997, he was always ready to support the Church, he said.

‘Whenever I asked him for help, he helped me. I learned a lot by reading his stories, reporting, and history. His death is truly an irreparable loss for us,” the priest added.

D’Costa also translated many books into Bengali during his lifetime. Among them are — Christian Theology Handbook, SecondVatican Council Document – Social Instruction, Introduction to the New Testament of the Bible, Charles de Foucault,Hero of the Desert, Come to Jesus, Power Relations in Rural Development: Bangladesh Relations.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

French church lifts veil on sexual abuse by bishops French church lifts veil on sexual abuse by bishops
China playing 'aggressive games' with Canada: Trudeau China playing 'aggressive games' with Canada: Trudeau
French cardinal admits abusing teen girl 35 years ago French cardinal admits abusing teen girl 35 years ago
Despair over declining numbers shows lack of faith, pope says Despair over declining numbers shows lack of faith, pope says
In Bahrain, pope sees joy of Catholic minority In Bahrain, pope sees joy of Catholic minority
Thousands of Vietnamese Catholics honor martyrs Thousands of Vietnamese Catholics honor martyrs
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Bishop Jean-Yves Nahmias of Meaux has blessed the site of the future Saint Columban Church and school, a multi-million euro project that bucks the trend of church closures

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.