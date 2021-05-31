X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia

Bangladesh

Bangladeshi Catholics celebrate centenary of migration and faith

The faithful of Rajshahi Diocese mark the jubilee with celebrations at St. Rita's Church in Pabna district

Stephan Uttom Rozario

Stephan Uttom, Pabna

Published: May 31, 2021 03:11 AM GMT

Updated: May 31, 2021 04:53 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Pakistan proposes 'bizarre' bill on compulsory marriage

May 28, 2021
2

Fears rising over China's looming 're-education' of Christians

May 31, 2021
3

Jailed Indian Jesuit tests positive for Covid-19

May 31, 2021
4

Hindu 'fundamentalists' attack church in India

May 28, 2021
5

Brunei Cardinal Cornelius Sim dies after battling cancer

May 29, 2021
6

Another church attacked in conflict-torn eastern Myanmar

May 28, 2021
7

Jailed Indian Jesuit moved to hospital after health worsens

May 28, 2021
8

Four Catholics die in military attack on Myanmar church

May 28, 2021
9

Catholic media mogul jailed, bankers threatened in Hong Kong

May 28, 2021
10

Brunei has Covid under control as much of SE Asia falters

May 28, 2021
Support UCA News
Bangladeshi Catholics celebrate centenary of migration and faith

Bishop Gervas Rozario releases doves to mark 100 years of migration, faith and culture at St. Rita’s Church in Rajshahi Diocese on May 28. (Photo: Stephan Uttom/UCA News)

Hundreds of Catholics thanked God for blessings and paid tributes to their ancestors as they joined a grand celebration to mark the centenary of migration and faith in northern Bangladesh.

About 1,500 Catholics from various parishes in Rajshahi Diocese marked the jubilee with a host of programs including spiritual devotion, a special Mass, cultural function, cutting of cake and candle lighting at St. Rita’s Church in Pabna district on May 27-28.

Most of the participants are descendants of Bengali Catholics from the Bhawal region, one of the country’s oldest and largest Catholic strongholds in central Bangladesh and covered by Dhaka Archdiocese.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Starting from 1920, hundreds of Bengali Catholics migrated to Pabna and neighboring Natore district, largely to escape poverty and seek economic prosperity.

The resettlement of Catholics marked a new era of Christianity in the area and gave birth to six predominantly Bengali Catholic parishes. Two in Pabna — St. Rita’s Church in Mothurapur and St. Francis Xavier Church in Foiljana — and four in Natore: Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Bonpara, Maria Virgo Potens Church in Borni, St. Francis Xavier's Church in Bhabanipur and Queen Assumed into Heaven Church in Gopalpur.

St. Rita’s Church, established in 1925, is the oldest among them. Altogether these parishes have about 14,000 Catholics out of an estimated 67,700 Catholics in predominantly indigenous Rajshahi Diocese.

Christianity did not exist here but God sowed the seeds of Christ here through us

Bishop Gervas Rozario of Rajshahi, himself a descendant of migrant Catholics in Bonpara Parish, said migration played a significant role in the growth of the local Church.

“This 100-year history is not a man-made history. It is a history made by the will of almighty God himself. God blessed us and sent us to this region. Christianity did not exist here but God sowed the seeds of Christ here through us,” Bishop Rozario said during his sermon at the Mass on May 28.

“The hundredth year is a year of gratitude, a year of giving thanks to God. God loves us, shows us the way. As a result, we have been able to work for the development of education and health in this area.”

The migration led to economic prosperity, development and sustenance of a distinct Bengali Christian culture and rituals associated with Bhawal, Catholics say.

Related News

Sontos Costa, 42, a Catholic from Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Bonpara, said their ancestors took a courageous decision to migrate and faced challenges like diseases and lack of education, but all proved worthwhile. They worked hard, purchased land at low prices and sent their children to school for education while practicing faith with devotion.  

“I’m proud to be a descendant of migrant Catholics. I think had our ancestors not migrated to this area, they could not prosper in life. Local people of other religions didn’t know anything about Christianity. Because of the efforts of Christians, interfaith friendship has been forged, leading to peace and joy,” Costa told UCA News.

The advent of the Church through migration in the region also saw the establishment of good schools and health clinics by Catholic missionaries, providing vital services irrespective of caste and creed.

Church-based charities like Caritas are credited with socioeconomic development, while Christian cooperatives in parishes have developed a savings mentality among people.

Out of 55 priests in Rajshahi, 40 are descendants of migrant Catholics from Bhawal

Ahead of the 25-year jubilee of Rajshahi Diocese in 2015, a survey found Catholics from Bengali parishes in Pabna and Natore districts have a higher literary rate and income than the predominantly ethnic parishes.

Father Daniel Rozario, a senior priest and director of web-based Radio Jyoti (Light), said Bengali Catholics have made great contributions to spirituality and faith formation in the diocese.

Out of 55 priests in Rajshahi, 40 are descendants of migrant Catholics from Bhawal, he said.

“The preaching of the word means not only how many people have become Christians but also the socioeconomic, educational, health development and propagation of Christian values, and we have done well in these areas,” Father Rozario told UCA News.

Children perform a dance during the celebration at St. Rita’s Church. (Photo: Stephan Uttom)

Also Read

Pakistani TikToker accused of insulting Christian cross
Pakistani TikToker accused of insulting Christian cross
Jailed Indian Jesuit tests positive for Covid-19
Jailed Indian Jesuit tests positive for Covid-19
Catholics welcome Indian court suspending discriminatory order
Catholics welcome Indian court suspending discriminatory order
Prominent Sri Lankan Buddhist monk dies of Covid-19
Prominent Sri Lankan Buddhist monk dies of Covid-19
Millions of Indians pushed into poverty
Millions of Indians pushed into poverty
Caritas Karachi prepares for monsoon season
Caritas Karachi prepares for monsoon season

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Malian bishops condemn coup, seek return of democracy
May 31, 2021
Olympic flame withers as state bungling breaks Japanese spirit
May 31, 2021
Pakistani TikToker accused of insulting Christian cross
May 31, 2021
Jailed Indian Jesuit tests positive for Covid-19
May 31, 2021
No hiding place for civilians in Myanmar's Catholic stronghold
May 31, 2021
Former priest and activist shot dead in Philippines
May 31, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Olympic flame withers as state bungling breaks Japanese spirit
May 31, 2021
An interfaith prayer for Myanmar in Italy
May 31, 2021
Letter from Rome: Vatican Media's identity crisis
May 30, 2021
Evil weeds poison good fruit in Pakistan
May 27, 2021
Beyond duty: The cost of spiritual calling in India
May 26, 2021

Features

No hiding place for civilians in Myanmar's Catholic stronghold
May 31, 2021
Fears rising over China's looming 're-education' of Christians
May 31, 2021
Sri Lankan Buddhists perform religious rites at home for Vesak
May 27, 2021
The brick kiln slaves of Pakistan
May 27, 2021
Elderly Indian nun defies pandemic to feed street poor
May 26, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Francis announces summit at the Vatican with Lebanons Christian leaders

Francis announces summit at the Vatican with Lebanon's Christian leaders
Farleft groups violently attack Church procession in Paris

Far-left groups violently attack Church procession in Paris
Pope Francis or John XXIV

"Pope Francis or John XXIV?"
Pope orders Vatican inquiry into the Archdiocese of Cologne

Pope orders Vatican inquiry into the Archdiocese of Cologne
No hiding place for civilians in Myanmars Catholic stronghold

No hiding place for civilians in Myanmar's Catholic stronghold
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Mon 31 May 2021

Mass on Demand – Mon 31 May 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Memorial of Saint Justin, Martyr

Readings of the Day: Memorial of Saint Justin, Martyr
Lord, may I always give to God what belongs to Him

Lord, may I always give to God what belongs to Him
May there be an end to intolerance to difference in faith

May there be an end to intolerance to difference in faith
St. Justin Martyr | Saint of the Day

St. Justin Martyr | Saint of the Day
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.