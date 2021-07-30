X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Bangladesh

Bangladeshi Catholics battle Covid-19 head on

A Catholic hospital and church-based groups provide medical and other services to people as the crisis worsens

Stephan Uttom Rozario

Stephan Uttom

Published: July 30, 2021 08:01 AM GMT

Updated: July 30, 2021 09:26 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Filipino Olympic golden girl thanks Virgin Mary

Jul 28, 2021
2

Chinese diocese gets new bishop under Sino-Vatican deal

Jul 28, 2021
3

Indian priest arrested over hate speech allegations

Jul 27, 2021
4

Indian bishop's promotion of large families sparks controversy

Jul 28, 2021
5

Lamentations of victims of Philippine war on the poor

Jul 27, 2021
6

Indian parish converts feast to memorial service for Covid victims

Jul 30, 2021
7

Hindu girl back home after forced marriage in Pakistan

Jul 27, 2021
8

Sri Lankan girl's death stirs protests over child slavery

Jul 29, 2021
9

Church, aid group team up to help kids in Timor-Leste

Jul 27, 2021
10

Call for immediate release of Cambodian trade union activist

Jul 29, 2021
Support UCA News
Bangladeshi Catholics battle Covid-19 head on

A volunteer from Bangladesh Catholic Students' Movement (BCSM) distributes food to a poor woman in Khulna in southern Bangladesh. Catholic groups have been providing medical and other services to people hit by the pandemic. (Photo courtesy of BCSM) 

As the Covid-19 situation worsens in Bangladesh, the country’s tiny Catholic community has been playing a vital role in battling the outbreak with medical and aid services despite limited resources.

Church-run St. John Vianney Hospital in Tejgaon of central Dhaka, which started operating on Nov. 11, 2019, has served thousands of coronavirus patients since the virus hit the country in March last year. Some 700 patients have received treatment through hospitalization.

Hospital director Father Kamal Corraya said the hospital’s 20 beds have been reserved for Covid-19 patients.

“We have a central oxygen facility for 20 patients but have yet to arrange an ICU [intensive care unit] for the patients as it is expensive. We realize the ICU is very urgent for us,” Father Corraya told UCA News.

As the Covid-19 situation keep worsening with many patients failing to get treatment, the hospital decided to treat as many as possible with minimum costs, the priest said.

“When we get any critical patients, we refer them to other hospitals where they can get an ICU facility. In maximum cases, we succeed in arranging ICU beds through our connections in various hospitals. Our biggest obstacle is that our health workers are being affected, so we have to hire new staff and spend a lot of money to treat them,” added the diocesan priest.

I can say this hospital is not business-minded and prioritizes services. The cost is much lower than other private hospitals

Kishore Gomes, 36, a Catholic who received treatment for Covid-19 in the hospital and recovered recently, appreciated its services. 

“I can say this hospital is not business-minded and prioritizes services. The cost is much lower than other private hospitals. I thank the church authority for serving Covid-19 patients,” Gomes told UCA News.

However, he noted that the hospital needs more full-time doctors and an ICU facility to serve patients better.

The pandemic has hit the tiny Catholic community of an estimated 400,000 people in the Muslim-majority nation of more than 160 million.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

There is no exact data on how many Catholics have succumbed to the virus. Church sources say that some 50 Catholics including clergy, religious and laypeople have died from the virus.

Holy Cross Archbishop Moses M. Costa of Chittagong is the most high-ranking church official to have died from the pandemic. He died on July 13 last year.

Father Boniface Murmu, 66, an ethnic Santal Catholic priest from Dinajpur Diocese in northern Bangladesh, passed away on July 10 following weeks of battle with Covid-19.

Father Murmu, reportedly the first priest to die from Covid-19, was the spiritual director of young priests in his diocese.

Born in 1955, he was ordained a priest by Pope John Paul II in 1986 during the pope’s visit to Bangladesh.

Bishop Sebastian Tudu of Dinajpur said the death of the priest was a great loss for the diocese.

“He was a model priest of the diocese thanks to his spirituality, simple lifestyle, the way of teaching. His death is an irreparable loss to us. His spirituality will remain exemplary for young priests,” Bishop Tudu told UCA News.

Our priests need to run to villages for their pastoral work and I think that’s why they got infected

The prelate noted that 10 priests and around 20 nuns of the diocese had tested positive for Covid-19 but they all recovered after treatment.

“Our priests need to run to villages for their pastoral work and I think that’s why they got infected,” Bishop Tudu added.

Bangladesh is under a strict lockdown as the government struggles to respond to a crisis posed by the pandemic.

While St. John Vianney Hospital is playing its part, the Association of Catholic Doctors of Bangladesh has been providing telemedicine services free of charge. 

“In fact, it is risky to go to hospital because of the Covid-19 pandemic. We have launched this telemedicine service so that anyone can get the service from home for any kind of illness while they struggle for transport,” Dr. Edward Pallab Rozario, president of the association, told UCA News.

Meanwhile, Catholic charity Caritas Bangladesh's eight regional offices have reached out to vulnerable people whose livelihoods have been seriously impacted.

As of June, Caritas had mobilized funds equivalent to US$4.55 million for Covid-19 emergency interventions, according to James Gomes, director (programs) at Caritas Bangladesh.

“Since the beginning in mid-March 2020, Caritas has been providing emergency assistance to affected people through mobilizing funds from existing disaster risk reduction, recovery and development projects with prior approval of donors, mobilizing new funds from Caritas Internationalis member organizations, international and national NGOs, and private donors.” Gomes told UCA News.

The BCSM, which has 1,200 members across the country, has been assisting people to get food

Caritas has reached 94,764 households from 44 districts and 241,110 individuals with Covid-19 and hygiene awareness messages through billboards, leaflets, posters and other materials, he said.

A total of 1,378 families received food items and 551 street children were provided with cooked food for almost one year, especially during lockdowns, he added.

Gomes said the agency looks forward to alternative income-generating projects for people who lost jobs, to train young people to get better jobs and to protect the poor through social safety nets, but a lack of funds for such projects and long-term livelihood schemes poses challenges.

Meanwhile, Catholic youth groups such as Young Christian Students, Bangladesh Catholic Students’ Movement (BCSM) and some parish-based organizations have moved ahead to help the poor in their localities.

The BCSM, which has 1,200 members across the country, has been assisting people to get food by collecting donations, to register for vaccines and to reach out to hospitals for treatment, BCSM president Patrick Purification told UCA News.

Bangladesh has been struggling to contain the more lethal third wave of the pandemic in recent weeks due to the outbreak of the Delta variant.

The country has recorded 1.23 million cases and more than 20,000 deaths from the coronavirus. The government has rolled out a nationwide mass vaccination campaign with about 4.3 million fully vaccinated and more than 10 million doses distributed, according to Our World in Data. The age limit for vaccines has been lowered to 25 years.

Also Read

Pegasus scandal exposes Indian govt's shameless corruption
Pegasus scandal exposes Indian govt's shameless corruption
The Eucharistic face to face
The Eucharistic face to face
ICJ calls on Pakistan to curb violations of religious freedom
ICJ calls on Pakistan to curb violations of religious freedom
Sri Lankan bishops urge government to reopen schools
Sri Lankan bishops urge government to reopen schools
Indian parish converts feast to memorial service for Covid victims
Indian parish converts feast to memorial service for Covid victims
Indian Church should carry forward Stan Swamy's mission
Indian Church should carry forward Stan Swamy's mission

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Fifth bishop consecrated under Sino-Vatican deal
Jul 30, 2021
Churches resume services as Taiwan relaxes Covid restrictions
Jul 30, 2021
Pegasus scandal exposes Indian govt's shameless corruption
Jul 30, 2021
The Eucharistic face to face
Jul 30, 2021
Spike in new Covid-19 cases in Timor-Leste
Jul 30, 2021
Filipino Catholics to honor ex-president with 40 Masses
Jul 30, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Pegasus scandal exposes Indian govt's shameless corruption
Jul 30, 2021
The Eucharistic face to face
Jul 30, 2021
Indian Church should carry forward Stan Swamy's mission
Jul 29, 2021
Blinken's blinkered vision of Indian democracy suits Modi
Jul 29, 2021
Please love yourselves and caregivers amid pandemic
Jul 28, 2021

Features

Bangladeshi Catholics battle Covid-19 head on
Jul 30, 2021
Catholic youths volunteer for Myanmar's Covid response
Jul 30, 2021
Vietnam Catholics urged to feed and console Covid victims
Jul 30, 2021
Elderly left to die as Thailand's Covid crisis worsens
Jul 30, 2021
Indian parish converts feast to memorial service for Covid victims
Jul 30, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
My oldest friend Laci has just turned 100

My oldest friend, "Laci", has just turned 100
Vaccination required to make a spiritual retreat in France

Vaccination required to make a spiritual retreat in France
Onethird of child sex abuse in Poland is committed by priests

One-third of child sex abuse in Poland is committed by priests
Ridicule is a contagious avoidance technique

Ridicule is a contagious avoidance technique
Pandemic has opened new spaces for lay leadership in the Church

Pandemic has opened new spaces for lay leadership in the Church
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 30 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 30 July 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Seventeenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Seventeenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, grant us the grace to examine our lives

Lord, grant us the grace to examine our lives
Saint Ignatius of Loyola, pray for us

Saint Ignatius of Loyola, pray for us
Saint Ignatius of Loyola | Saint of the Day

Saint Ignatius of Loyola | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.