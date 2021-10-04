X
UCA News
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cardinal’s book hailed as Church's pastoral guide

Cardinal D'Rozario's book documents his journey, thoughts and writings as a Catholic leader over three decades

UCA News reporter, Dhaka

Published: October 04, 2021 04:53 AM GMT

Updated: October 04, 2021 05:26 AM GMT

Bangladeshi cardinal’s book hailed as Church's pastoral guide

Cardinal Patrick D'Rozario (fourth from left) launches his two-volume book, Christo Mondoley O Palokiyo Kormokando (The Church and Pastoral Activities), in capital Dhaka on Oct. 1. (Photo supplied)

Cardinal Patrick D’Rozario, the retired archbishop of Dhaka, has published a book documenting his journey, thoughts and writings as a church leader over three decades.

The two-volume Bengali language book, Christo Mondoley O Palokiyo Kormokando (The Church and Pastoral Activities) was officially launched at the Catholic Bishops’ Conference (CBCB) Center in capital Dhaka on Oct. 1. 

Cardinal D'Rozario also celebrated his 78th birthday during the event.

The book has been hailed as an important spiritual and pastoral guide for the local Church. It gives a unique insight into Cardinal D’Rozario’s concepts based on teachings of the Second Vatican Council covering his 30 years serving the dioceses of Rajshahi and Chittagong and then the Archdiocese of Dhaka, according to Father Augustine Bulbul Rebeiro, secretary of the CBCB's Commission for Social Communication and editor of national Catholic weekly Weekly Pratibeshi.

“This book documents the history, growth and potential of the Catholic Church in Bangladesh covering 1990 to 2021. This is a must-read for anyone interested in having in-depth knowledge about the local Church,” Father Rebeiro said.

Since his retirement one year ago, Cardinal D’Rozario has penned four books and two more are waiting to be published.

Now, this book shows how he has accepted and implemented the teachings of the Second Vatican Council during his life of service for the Church

Archbishop Bejoy N. D’Cruze of Dhaka Archdiocese said Cardinal D’Rozario’s book will become “permanent assets” for the Catholic Church.

“Years ago, Cardinal D’Rozario was among a group of dedicated and virtuous clergy who translated documents of the Second Vatican Council into Bengali and handed over the book to us. Now, this book shows how he has accepted and implemented the teachings of the Second Vatican Council during his life of service for the Church. He has now shared his knowledge and concepts with us to learn,” Archbishop D’Cruze said.

The prelate says the book offers valuable pastoral guidelines for the Church as Pope Francis has been emphasizing a “synodal church” which has communion, participation and mission at its heart.

Cardinal D’Rozario said Vatican II had lasting impacts on his role as a church leader in “sanctifying, teaching and guiding” the faithful.  

“The main goal is to help the Church properly assert the identity and understand the mission of the Church so that everyone including clergy, religious and laypeople can carry out their own mission works,” he said.  

Bangladesh's first Christian female parliamentarian, Gloria Jharna Sarker, said the book will greatly contribute to the Church.

“I have great hopes that like his wonderful life, the books of Cardinal Patrick will help the Church in Bangladesh to become a better church and go a long way,” she said.

Cardinal D’Rozario has authored 13 books and booklets on various topics, according to James Gomes, program coordinator of Caritas Bangladesh.

He was the first priest ordained after Bangladesh gained independence from Pakistan in 1971

Patrick D’Rozario was born on Oct. 1, 1943, in Padrishibpur village under Our Lady of Guidance Church covered by Chittagong Diocese.

He was ordained a Holy Cross priest on Jan. 8, 1972. He was the first priest ordained after Bangladesh gained independence from Pakistan in 1971.

He was appointed the first bishop of Rajshahi on May 21, 1990. Five years later, on Feb. 3, 1995, he was appointed bishop of Chittagong.

He was appointed coadjutor archbishop of Dhaka on Nov. 25, 2010, and following the retirement of Archbishop Paulinus Costa, he was appointed archbishop of Dhaka on Jan. 25, 2011.

In 2016, he became the first cardinal of Bangladesh. Pope Francis extended his term as an archbishop for two years when he reached the mandatory retirement age of 75 in 2018. The pope accepted his resignation on Sept. 30 last year.

