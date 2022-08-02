Bangladeshi activists slam 'indigenous' ban

Circular urges TV talk show participants not to use the term 'indigenous' on World Indigenous Day

Garo children prepare for a traditional dance in Tangail district. The Bangladesh government has banned the use of the word 'indigenous' in TV talk shows on World Indigenous Day, Aug. 9. (Photo: Stephan Uttom/UCA News)

Bangladesh civil society groups have called for the withdrawal of a government directive not to use the word ‘indigenous’ in TV talk shows on upcoming World Indigenous Day.

Rights activists, academics and representatives of various ethnic groups along with 50 civil society groups issued a joint statement on July 31 condemning the directive issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and demandingd its withdrawal.

"With deep anger and concern, we are forced to say that the directive falls into the practice of extreme injustice, which is not at all desirable and not legal," the statement said.

“The Supreme Court of Bangladesh has given an unambiguous instruction that there is no legal impediment to the use of the word ‘indigenous,’” the statement said.

“At the same time, we appeal to all concerned parties to refrain from trying to mislead the indigenous and other marginalized communities or degrade civil society, journalists and intellectuals who give independent opinions by issuing such bureaucratic arrogant circulars. We also strongly demand the immediate withdrawal of the circular that is outside the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Information.”

Earlier on July 19, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said that according to the constitution, various small communities or groups living in Bangladesh have been termed tribes, small ethnic groups or ethnic groups.

"Such instructions are completely unwanted and insulting to us as citizens of this country"

Those participating in a TV talk show organized on the occasion of International Indigenous Day on Aug. 9 were requested to propagate the constitutional obligation not to use the word 'indigenous.’

“Freedom of speech and freedom of the press, which are given in the constitution, have been completely denied in this circular. We express strong anger and protest against this directive,” Shamsul Huda, executive director of the Association for Land Reform and Development and one of the statement’s signatories, told UCA News.

According to the latest census, which lists 50 ethnicities, ethnic minorities number 1,650,159. Only 0.3 percent of the population is Christian and more than 50 percent of Christians are indigenous.

Sanjeeb Drong, general secretary of the Bangladesh Indigenous Forum, said it is not the responsibility of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to decide how intellectuals should address an ethnic group.

“They don't even have jurisdiction. Such instructions are completely unwanted and insulting to us as citizens of this country,” the Catholic Garo tribal group member said.

Bishop Sebastian Tudu, a Santal from Dinajpur diocese which has a large indigenous community, said the Bangladesh government’s refusal to use the term indigenous is undesirable.

“The word ‘indigenous’ is not a one-day thing. This word has been used at various levels of the government. The current government's election manifesto mentions ‘indigenous.’ So I think the decision taken by the government is an injustice to indigenous people,” Bishop Tudu told UCA News.

Shamsur Rahman, deputy secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, refused to comment on the directive under whose signature the directive was issued on July 19.

