X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Bangladesh

Bangladesh under fire for failing to protect minorities

Anti-Hindu violence during Durga Puja signals growing anti-minority sentiment in the country, rights activists say

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: October 21, 2021 04:46 AM GMT

Updated: October 21, 2021 04:57 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

A pincer movement aims to stop Christian mission in India

Oct 19, 2021
2

Vatican asks Indian bishops to curb priests violating canon law

Oct 19, 2021
3

Indian Dalit Christians demand separate Catholic rite

Oct 18, 2021
4

Pakistan sees record leap in forced conversions

Oct 18, 2021
5

Deadly violence in Bangladesh over Quran 'disrespect'

Oct 18, 2021
6

When Indonesia's blasphemy law turns blasphemous

Oct 18, 2021
7

Cambodia begins opening up after reaching herd immunity

Oct 18, 2021
8

Cambodia pushes for 100 percent Covid vaccination rate

Oct 20, 2021
9

Thai authorities charge sister of disappeared political dissident

Oct 18, 2021
10

Sex abuse scandal at Thai school sparks outrage

Oct 19, 2021
Support UCA News
Bangladesh under fire for failing to protect minorities

Hindus join a protest rally in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka to demand justice for Muslim mob attacks during the Durga Puja festival. (Photo supplied)

Amnesty International has criticized Bangladeshi authorities for failing to protect minority Hindu communities from violent attacks by Muslim mobs during their largest religious festival, Durga Puja.

Violence flared in Bangladesh following allegations on social media that a copy of the Quran was desecrated at a Durga Puja venue in Cumilla district on Oct. 13.

At least seven people including four Muslims were killed and hundreds injured as Muslim mobs clashed with police as they attacked Hindu temples, puja venues and Hindu houses in up to a dozen districts, police officials said.

On Oct. 17 night, a Muslim mob burned down 30 houses of Hindus in a village in Rangpur district over allegations of an anti-Islamic post by Hindu boy.

A total of 101 religious sites including Hindu temples and puja venues, plus 181 houses and shops of Hindus, were attacked in six days after the Cumilla incident, according to an Oct. 20 report published by The Daily Star, a leading English daily in Bangladesh.

The anti-Hindu violence prompted the government to deploy additional police and border guard soldiers in up to 22 districts, while hundreds of suspected attackers have been arrested.

The Catholic Church strongly condemns violence against the Hindu community. I think one incident after another was planned

In a statement on Oct. 18, Amnesty’s South Asia campaigner Saad Hammadi accused Bangladesh of failing to protect minorities from repeated communal violence.

“Reports of a spate of attacks by angry mobs against members of the Hindu community, their homes, temples and puja pandals during the country’s biggest Hindu festival are symptomatic of the growing anti-minority sentiment in the country,” Hammadi said.

“Such repeated attacks against individuals, communal violence and destruction of the homes and places of worship of minorities in Bangladesh over the years show that the state has failed in its duty to protect minorities.”

He said that targeting religious sensitivities to stoke communal tension is “a serious human rights violation” and requires “immediate and decisive action” from the government to address the situation of minorities.  

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“We urge the authorities to take urgent steps to protect the members of the minority community against such attacks and ensure access to justice and effective remedies for victims. The authorities must promptly, thoroughly, impartially and transparently investigate the incidents and bring those suspected to be responsible for the violence and vandalism to account through fair trials.” 

Father Anthony Sen, a member of the Catholic bishops’ Justice and Peace Commission, said communal attacks on minority groups like Hindus are not new and the government cannot escape the blame for failing to prevent such attacks.

“The Catholic Church strongly condemns violence against the Hindu community. I think one incident after another was planned. We demand punishment of the perpetrators through an impartial investigation,” Father Sen told UCA News.

As Bangladesh is a Muslim-majority country, governments hesitate to act against hardliners, fearing the loss of a vote bank, the priest alleged, adding that political parties do anything to stay in power.   

“It’s still a long way for Bangladesh to become a truly secular state where all faiths can live in harmony. Yet there is still time to establish peace, but the government must take the initiative. Only the government can stop such attacks because it has power to do so. When minority Hindus are attacked, other minorities including Christians feel unsafe and think they can also be attacked any time,” Father Sen added.

Rights groups have documented rising attacks against minority Hindus in recent years.

There were 3,710 attacks on minority Hindus in Bangladesh between 2013 and 2021, according to Dhaka-based rights group Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK). The attacks included vandalism and arson attacks on houses, shops, businesses and temples as well as the violent grabbing of land and properties.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Synodality: A long and winding road in India
Synodality: A long and winding road in India
Sri Lanka ready to ban cattle slaughter
Sri Lanka ready to ban cattle slaughter
Numbers don't add up for Pakistani school students
Numbers don't add up for Pakistani school students
Pakistan's minority women first in the firing line
Pakistan's minority women first in the firing line
Easter attacks increased hostility to Muslims in Sri Lanka
Easter attacks increased hostility to Muslims in Sri Lanka
Floods, landslides kill 116 in India and Nepal
Floods, landslides kill 116 in India and Nepal
Support Us

Latest News

Robredo comforts families of Philippine drug war victims
Oct 21, 2021
Synodality: A long and winding road in India
Oct 21, 2021
Flights canceled, schools closed as China fights virus
Oct 21, 2021
US bans Malaysian firm's gloves over forced labor
Oct 21, 2021
Widodo criticized for rights violations in Indonesia
Oct 21, 2021
Indonesian police praised for dismissing cop facing rape charge
Oct 21, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Synodality: A long and winding road in India
Oct 21, 2021
Numbers don't add up for Pakistani school students
Oct 21, 2021
Our Lady protects us from the pandemic
Oct 20, 2021
A pincer movement aims to stop Christian mission in India
Oct 19, 2021
When Indonesia's blasphemy law turns blasphemous
Oct 18, 2021

Features

Vietnam Catholics offer scholarships to pandemic-hit students
Oct 21, 2021
Pakistan's minority women first in the firing line
Oct 20, 2021
Religious fanatics gain strength in Muslim-majority Bangladesh
Oct 20, 2021
Sex abuse scandal at Thai school sparks outrage
Oct 19, 2021
Little Eid cheer for blind protesters in Pakistan
Oct 19, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pope releases shocking letter from Church sex abuse victim

Pope releases shocking letter from Church sex abuse victim
Dont confuse strength and authoritarianism Melkite patriarch tells bishops

Don’t confuse strength and authoritarianism, Melkite patriarch tells bishops
French bishops being forced to face sex abuse crisis at plenary

French bishops being forced to face sex abuse crisis at plenary
Vatican sets new rules for postulators of sainthood causes

Vatican sets new rules for postulators of sainthood causes
Holding them to their word

Holding them to their word
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.