Bangladesh to strengthen efforts to combat trafficking

Bangladesh could not fully do the minimum to prevent human trafficking, says US trafficking report

Migrants, who were found at sea on a boat, prepare to board a truck to be taken to a temporary refugee camp located near the Bangladesh border fence, at Kanyin Chaung jetty, outside Myanmar’s Maungdaw township in Rakhine State on June 4, 2015. (Photo by Ye Aung Thu/AFP)

Government and campaigners in Bangladesh say the nation will strengthen efforts to combat the scourge of human trafficking following a visit of a top UN anti-trafficking official.

“The discussion on anti-trafficking has intensified, pressure has come on policymakers and they will start working to prevent human trafficking anew, and effective action to prevent human trafficking in the long term comes from the concerned parties,” Sukleash George Costa, director (programs) at Catholic charity Caritas, told UCA News.

Costa made the remarks referring to the visit of the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Trafficking in Persons, Siobhan Mullally, to Bangladesh from Oct. 31- Nov. 9.

Costa says through her visit and revelation of findings, the UN envoy has put a spotlight on the nation’s trafficking problem.

During a press conference in the capital Dhaka, at the end of the visit, Mullally said that internal trafficking for the purposes of exploitation, including forced labor, begging, and sexual abuses was a matter of serious concern.

“It is also worrying that girls and women are becoming victims of cross-border sexual exploitation after being trafficked to India in particular,” the UN envoy said in a written statement.

She said that girls and boys were becoming victims of such internal trafficking, allegedly due to a lack of access to protection from the state.

Data from Home Affairs ministry shows 5,835 cases of trafficking were registered in Bangladesh since last July. To date, a total of 29,339 people have been charged with human trafficking. The government says between January and July this year, police submitted an average of three final reports to the court on human trafficking cases.

Caritas director Costa says lawsuits and justice are one way to combat human trafficking, but there are many related issues that governments and non-governmental organizations must address to tackle the crime.

Caritas conducts anti-trafficking campaigns and raises awareness in border and coastal areas against trafficking, he pointed out. Apart from that, people living in vulnerable areas are provided with education and technical training so they become self-reliant and do not fall into the trap of human traffickers.

“People are moving from coastal areas to cities due to natural disasters, many are crossing illegally abroad. So, Caritas is providing them with technical training and employment opportunities on the spot. As a result, these people will no longer be urban-oriented and will not think of going abroad,” Costa told UCA News.

Global reports suggest Bangladesh is struggling to contain human trafficking despite having laws.

The US government’s 'Trafficking in Persons Report-2022' noted that Bangladesh could not fully do the minimum to prevent human trafficking, but the government's efforts to investigate and punish human traffickers in Bangladesh have increased.

At the same time, the report notes that Bangladesh has lagged in identifying people at risk of being trafficked compared to previous years. Appropriate action has not been taken against the companies that send workers illegally and this puts the workers at risk of being trafficked.

Agragati (Progress), an NGO that runs projects to prevent human trafficking in the southern coastal district of Khulna. Khalekuzzaman Khan, a project officer of the organization, told UCA News that human trafficking is a global issue and everyone must work together to prevent it.

“The UN special envoy came and asked the government to take certain steps. In this case, we can sit with the government and highlight the reasons for preventing human trafficking as the UN envoy has advised. Besides, their advice guides us and shows us whether we are working in the right direction or not,” Khan said.

AKM Mukhleshur Rahman, additional secretary of the Home Affairs ministry told UCA News that the Human Trafficking Prevention and Suppression Act-2012 is a strong and important law to curb trafficking crimes.

Based on the law, the Bangladesh government has formulated the National Action Plan 2012-22 for the Prevention and Suppression of Human Trafficking, he said.

“When experts come to Bangladesh and give advice, the Bangladesh government must take it into account and take action, and UN human rights experts are no exception. According to her advice, we will work together with stakeholders to prevent human trafficking,” Rahman added.

