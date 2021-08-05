X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Bangladesh

Bangladesh street kitchens battle to keep free food on menu

Official figures say more than 20,000 Bangladeshis have died of Covid but the real figure is thought to be four times higher

AFP, Dhaka

AFP, Dhaka

Published: August 05, 2021 04:47 AM GMT

Updated: August 05, 2021 04:56 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Remember six brave heroes of Myanmar's democracy struggle

Aug 2, 2021
2

Time to confront the Chinese emperor with no clothes

Aug 5, 2021
3

Obligation or opportunity?

Aug 2, 2021
4

Christian group slates Duterte over human trafficking

Aug 2, 2021
5

Priest, catechist arrested in Myanmar's Chin state

Aug 2, 2021
6

Bishop inaugurates first Jesuit residence in Indian state

Aug 3, 2021
7

Islamic instruction stirs fears over Pakistan's school curriculum

Aug 2, 2021
8

Why visiting Indonesia should top Pope Francis' list

Aug 3, 2021
9

Someone above is watching, not only God

Aug 3, 2021
10

Indonesian bishop hospitalized with Covid-19

Aug 2, 2021
Support UCA News
Bangladesh street kitchens battle to keep free food on menu

A volunteer from Mehmankhana distributes food for pandemic-affected people in the Lalmatia area of Dhaka on July 26 during a lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19. (Photo: AFP)

Mohammad Masud braves Dhaka's sweltering summer heat to pedal across the Bangladeshi capital in his rickshaw and queue at one of the last charities still feeding those left destitute by the pandemic.

Nearby are hundreds of out-of-work or struggling security guards, transport workers, domestic servants and homeless children finishing their plates of rice and lentils at Mehmankhana, or the "dining place for guests".

"I have been hungry all day," 28-year-old Masud told AFP. "I did not make enough to buy food."

When Bangladesh shut down for more than two months last year during its first Covid outbreak, hundreds of charities, civic groups and political parties gave out food, cash, masks and sanitizer to those who had lost their jobs.

But coronavirus fatigue has set in and people have become less willing to finance the goodwill as the pandemic drags on. A new lockdown started in July, but only a handful of charities are on the streets.

"Last year we got a lot of cash donations," said Jashim Uddin Khan of the Shonge Achi Foundation, a group helping feed needy people, stray dogs and even monkeys in Dhaka. "This year we haven't had many donations. There is a major fatigue for charity work."

Groups like Mehmankhana have stepped up operations but more and more people are suffering hunger

Official figures say more than 20,000 Bangladeshis have died of coronavirus, though experts say the toll is at least four times higher.

Bangladesh recorded economic growth averaging 7 percent in the decade to 2020, which helped bring down the poverty rate to 20 percent.

The SANEM research foundation says the rate has shot back up to 40 percent during the pandemic as businesses, schools and government offices have shut down.

While the government has allowed some garment factories to reopen and spent US$15 billion on stimulus packages, hundreds of thousands of people have lost their jobs.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Groups like Mehmankhana have stepped up operations but more and more people are suffering hunger.

"There are days when I only have one meal," said Johra Begum, a 27-year-old mother of four in the Mehmankhana queue, who lost her job as a domestic servant.

Asma Akhter Liza, a 36-year-old actress, and her cousin launched Mehmankhana in March last year after the start of the first nationwide lockdown in Bangladesh.

They say they feed more than 2,500 people a day and are proud to tell patrons that they can "eat as much as you like".

Liza said she resolved to start the charity after seeing children trying to break into a food store while she was out feeding street dogs.

"I thought stray dogs would be the hardest hit during the lockdown," she said.

"But then I saw this break-in and I realised many thousands of people, including many who had decent jobs before the lockdown, are going hungry."

Around 10,000 people ate there for the recent Eid al-Adha Muslim festival

At first she borrowed money to fund the kitchen, but now gets private donations from across the country.

Liza said many middle-class people now come to the street kitchen in the evening "when they can enjoy some kind of anonymity".

Around 10,000 people ate there for the recent Eid al-Adha Muslim festival, she said.

One of her patrons is Selim Ahmed, a 45-year-old trader who said his daily income had shrunk to less than 100 taka ($1.20).

"Many people would have gone hungry if Mehmankhana wasn't here," he said.

Also Read

Pakistani Christians call for peaceful Muharram
Pakistani Christians call for peaceful Muharram
India becomes unapologetically Hindu under PM Modi
India becomes unapologetically Hindu under PM Modi
Security tight in Indian Kashmir for 'black day' anniversary
Security tight in Indian Kashmir for 'black day' anniversary
Pakistani Christians call for peaceful Muharram
Pakistani Christians call for peaceful Muharram
Incessant rains cause flood havoc in central India
Incessant rains cause flood havoc in central India
Muslims vandalize Hindu temple in Pakistan
Muslims vandalize Hindu temple in Pakistan

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

India becomes unapologetically Hindu under PM Modi
Aug 5, 2021
Security tight in Indian Kashmir for 'black day' anniversary
Aug 5, 2021
Abducted priest, catechist released in Myanmar's Chin state
Aug 5, 2021
Vietnamese priests renew pastoral life amid pandemic
Aug 5, 2021
Pakistani Christians call for peaceful Muharram
Aug 5, 2021
Philippine island struggles to bury Covid victims
Aug 5, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

India becomes unapologetically Hindu under PM Modi
Aug 5, 2021
Time to confront the Chinese emperor with no clothes
Aug 5, 2021
Japan's place in a changing world for women
Aug 5, 2021
Why visiting Indonesia should top Pope Francis' list
Aug 3, 2021
Japanese seek spiritual strength at Tokyo Olympics
Aug 3, 2021

Features

Pakistani Christians call for peaceful Muharram
Aug 5, 2021
The British missionary who became a friend of India's poor
Aug 4, 2021
Vietnam Catholics help migrant workers escaping Covid-19
Aug 4, 2021
Singapore parish beholds legacy of French missionaries
Aug 4, 2021
Report alleging 'church for votes' fuels tension in India
Aug 4, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
An Armenian Orthodox saint on the Roman Calendar

An Armenian Orthodox saint on the Roman Calendar
The One Missing Fact

The One Missing Fact
A life in the footsteps of Charles de Foucauld

A life in the footsteps of Charles de Foucauld
The Colors of Day

The Colors of Day
Gender Sex and Other Nonsense

Gender, Sex and Other Nonsense
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 5 August 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 5 August 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Friday of the Eighteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Friday of the Eighteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help us to be transfigured in Your love

Lord, help us to be transfigured in Your love
Change the hearts of people, change the world Lord

Change the hearts of people, change the world Lord
Transfiguration of the Lord | Saint of the Day

Transfiguration of the Lord | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.