News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Bangladesh

Bangladesh shuts power plant as heatwave hits

The South Asian nation is struggling with a depreciating currency, foreign exchange reserves, and record-high inflation

Vendors use candles at a fish market during a power blackout in Dhaka on Oct. 4, 2022. This year the 1,320-megawatt government-run Payra Power Plant in southern Bangladesh has been shut amid a surging electricity demand due to a sweltering heatwave

Vendors use candles at a fish market during a power blackout in Dhaka on Oct. 4, 2022. This year the 1,320-megawatt government-run Payra Power Plant in southern Bangladesh has been shut amid a surging electricity demand due to a sweltering heatwave. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Dhaka

By AFP, Dhaka

Published: June 06, 2023 04:53 AM GMT

Updated: June 06, 2023 04:58 AM GMT

Cash-strapped Bangladesh shut its biggest power plant Monday because it was unable to afford the coal to fuel it, as a sweltering heatwave creates surging electricity demand.

The 1,320-megawatt government-run Payra Power Plant in southern Bangladesh had already slashed production last month due to fuel shortages, but it was forced to go a step further on Monday, manager Shah Abdul Mawla told AFP.

"Due to the coal shortage, the plant came to a complete shutdown at 12.15 pm today," Mawla said, adding that he hoped production could be restored within three weeks when coal shipments arrived.

More universal than Catholicism?
Mary among Asian religions

Bangladesh is struggling against a depreciating currency, with foreign exchange reserves slumping from $46 billion in January last year to $30 billion at the end of April this year.

The official inflation rate is around 9.9 percent, but independent economists say the real figure is substantially higher.

The country has faced nationwide blackouts of up to five hours a day in recent weeks as a heatwave sweeps across the country, creating surging demand for power.

Bangladesh recorded a temperature of 41.1 degrees Celsius (106 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday, with the government closing primary schools until Thursday in a bid to combat the heat.

Power Grid Company of Bangladesh spokesperson ABM Badruddoza Khan said the country had experienced a "2,500 MW shortage of electricity in the national grid", compared to 2,200 MW a day earlier, with the daily demand of around 16,000 MW.

Minister for Power Nasrul Hamid said he hoped to normalize the situation within 10 to 15 days.

"We can't provide coal, gas and fuel sufficiently," he told reporters, blaming "economic factors" including securing letters of credit.

The Bangladeshi taka depreciated about 25 percent against the US dollar last year, driving up the cost of fuel imports and power utilities.

Last February, the International Monetary Fund signed off on a $4.7 billion support package for Bangladesh.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Filipino labor group demands job security for govt workers Filipino labor group demands job security for govt workers
Carmelite nun files defamation claim against US bishop Carmelite nun files defamation claim against US bishop
Pope for quick change of course to beat climate change Pope for quick change of course to beat climate change
An experience that is always 'overflowing' An experience that is always 'overflowing'
No reason for war with China, say Taiwan clerics No reason for war with China, say Taiwan clerics
Bangladesh shuts power plant as heatwave hits Bangladesh shuts power plant as heatwave hits
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Wuhu

Diocese of Wuhu

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Wuhu is a diocese located in the city of Wuhu in

Read more
Diocese of Port Blair

Diocese of Port Blair

In a land area of 8,293 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the entire union territory of Andaman Nicobar

Read more
Diocese of Amboina

Diocese of Amboina

Missioners from Portugal and Spain began work in Maluku area in 1534. The first baptism was also recorded in the same

Read more
Diocese of Islamabad- Rawalpindi

Diocese of Islamabad- Rawalpindi

In a land area of around 178,341 square kilometers, the diocese covers the divisions of Rawalpindi, Sargodha, the whole

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombinga

Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombing

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Urakami of Nagasaki is a witness of persecution of...

Read more
Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrantsa

Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrants

The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...

Read more
Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pioa

Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pio

Asian Catholics who cannot travel to Italy to venerate the relics of Padre Pio now has an...

Read more
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.