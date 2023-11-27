News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Bangladesh

Bangladesh ruling party accused of picking minority repressors

Awami League's candidates for the Jan. 7 national election include politicians with a track record of minority oppression

Hindus march in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka demanding the end of violence against Hindus in this 2021 image.

Hindus march in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka demanding the end of violence against Hindus in this 2021 image. (Photo: Munir-uz-Zaman/AFP via Getty Images)

Emran Hossain

By Emran Hossain

Published: November 27, 2023 11:25 AM GMT

Updated: November 27, 2023 12:51 PM GMT

Religious and ethnic minority leaders have accused the ruling Awami League (AL) of nominating several candidates for the upcoming national election with a track of repressing minority communities.

The AL, seeking a fourth consecutive term, in the election to be held on Jan. 7, announced the list of party candidates for 298 parliamentary seats out of a total of 300 up for grabs, on Nov. 26.

The candidates include 20 politicians from ethnic and religious minorities including one Christian, majority of them incumbent parliamentarians.

The main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) vowed to boycott and resist the election if its demands for the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the formation of a non-partisan caretaker administration were not fulfilled.

The BNP and its allies said two previous elections in 2014 and 2018 held under the AL regime were one-sided and rigged to keep the party in power.

In recent weeks, dozens of BNP leaders and thousands of supporters have been arrested and jailed amid a heavy crackdown on the party and ongoing nationwide strikes and transport blockades in the Muslim-majority South Asian nation.  

The political stalemate and violence saw at least 12 people killed, scores injured and about 200 vehicles torched since Oct. 28.

Leaders of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council (BHBCUC) said they are upset that its call not to nominate AL politicians accused of oppressing minorities was ignored.

The council held a press conference in the capital Dhaka on Nov. 20 to appeal to the ruling party not to choose the minority oppressors.

"Our request has not been entertained," said Rana Dasgupta, a Hindu and secretary of the council.

“Now it rests on individual minorities to decide whether or not they want to vote for AL,” he said.

During the press conference, the BHBCUC urged minorities to boycott the next election if political parties or alliances did not respect their call.

The AL claims itself as a center-left party that promotes the nation’s founding principles of democracy and secularism.

However, critics allege that the party’s rule since 2009 has been marred by authoritarianism, endemic corruption, and widespread repression of opposition and minority groups.

Minority leaders also accuse the AL of not implementing the recommendations of a commission led by Shahabuddin, a former district judge, into violence against minorities by supporters of the BNP-led four-party alliance regime that ruled from 2001-2006.

The AL government also didn't make public the report of the commission, formed in 2009. Critics say the AL didn't prosecute the attackers of the minorities as its leaders and supporters were allegedly involved.

Rights activists also allege the AL failed to protect minorities from persecution and land eviction and made little effort to establish peace in the restive Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) region.

About nine percent of Bangladesh’s more than 170 million people are minorities with Hindus accounting for eight percent.

AL’s candidates from minority groups are more interested in protecting party interests than working for their community members, said Gobinda Chandra Pramanik, secretary of the Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance.

“Cooperating with AL goes against the interest of minorities,” he said, referring to the party’s picking up of candidates who abused minorities.

AL’s candidate for Cumilla-6 constituency AKM Bahauddin Bahar is an incumbent lawmaker who drew the ire of Hindus for his anti-Hindu remarks.

On Oct. 4, Bahar allegedly urged Hindus to hold “an alcohol-free Durga Puja” ahead of the largest annual Hindu religious festival.

His supporters reportedly attacked and injured Hindus who brought out a protest rally.

Pramanik alleged that AL, BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, and Jatiya Party (JP) are just “other sides of the same coin” when it concerns minorities.

Jamaat-e-Islami is Bangladesh’s largest Islamist political party and JP is the third major political party.

Pramanik said that AL candidates such as Zillul Hakim from Rajbari-2 and SM Rezaul Karim, the incumbent fisheries and livestock minister, from Pirojpur-1 constituencies are dreaded minority repressors.

Mostly Christian ethnic Santals have expressed dismay over the nomination of Abul Kalam Azad from the Gaibandha-4 constituency in northern Bangladesh.

Azad, a former lawmaker, is a prime accused in a violence and murder case filed by Santals over the 2016 violence and forced eviction of the community that left three Santals killed, and scores hurt.

He is also the main accused in a case filed by a Catholic priest over the alleged murder of his brother, Ovidio Marandy, a former government land official.

Azad was denied the AL ticket during the 2018 election.

“AL nominated land grabbers, attackers and killers as its candidates,” said Rabindranath Soren, president of Jatiya Adivasi Parishad, a tribal forum covering northern Bangladesh.

Mohammad Shibli Sadeeq, the incumbent lawmaker from Dinajpur-6, stands accused of grabbing land of ethnic minorities in his area.

The BHBCUC leaders said they have a list of three dozen AL politicians who are known for their anti-minority stance and perpetrating violence against minorities. They alleged that minorities were attacked during the 2014 and 2018 elections.

In October, the council urged the government to deploy additional security forces in minority-dominated areas to avert any violence.

