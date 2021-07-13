X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Bangladesh

Bangladesh parish takes innovative approach to Mass, prayers

Villagers can take part in daily prayers and Sunday Mass thanks to their church's public address system

Stephan Uttom Rozario

Stephan Uttom, Natore

Published: July 13, 2021 04:42 AM GMT

Updated: July 13, 2021 05:34 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Syro-Malabar church demolished in Indian capital

Jul 13, 2021
2

Fears grow that Cambodia may cross Covid red line

Jul 12, 2021
3

Persecution worsens for Christians in post-coup Myanmar

Jul 12, 2021
4

Land of the Rising Sun faces solar energy woes

Jul 11, 2021
5

Remembering two Filipino priests who disappeared without trace

Jul 11, 2021
6

Vietnam's poor women slave away in dead-end jobs

Jul 13, 2021
7

Cambodia rules out independent inquiry into activist's murder

Jul 13, 2021
8

WHO warns mixing Covid-19 vaccines could be dangerous

Jul 13, 2021
9

Is Catholic education in India on the right track?

Jul 13, 2021
10

Vietnamese Catholics get creative to help Covid-19 victims

Jul 12, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
Bangladesh parish takes innovative approach to Mass, prayers

Our Lady of Rosary Church in Khulna Diocese has installed a public address system to reach the faithful. (Photo: Stephan Uttom/UCA News)

Catholic villagers in Bangladesh can take part in daily prayers and Sunday Masses during the Covid lockdown via a public address system.

Almost 3,400 members of Our Lady of Rosary Church in Khulna Diocese in Jessore district can follow morning Mass, evening prayers and Sunday prayers from their homes thanks to the initiative taken by the parish.

The morning Mass and evening rosary are presided by the priest from inside the church but villagers participate from home. Sunday Mass is celebrated in the same manner but if someone wishes to receive the Eucharist, the priest stays in the church after Mass. Parishioners arrive separately to receive the Eucharist.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“Since our area is fully Christian, it has been easy to offer prayers through the PA system here. Only 20 attended the church on Sunday but villagers can join from home,” said parish priest Father Bablu Lawrence Sarker.

Each week the parish pays only 500 taka (US$6) for the sound equipment because their owner is also a Catholic.

The parishioners are happy about the initiative taken by the parish priest.

If we didn't take this initiative, we would be deprived of Mass and our children would spend this time on other things like watching TV and playing online games

In Muslim-majority Bangladesh, it is customary for mosques to use a PA system to cover entire villages. However, this is the first time that a Catholic parish has installed a PA system to cover the entire village for Christian prayers and Mass, parishioners claimed.

Mongla Biswas, 70, joins Mass and evening prayers every day from his home along with seven members of his family. 

“Every day Masses are celebrated at 6.30 in the morning and the rosary at 6 in the evening. People can join them from home. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, people are not able to go to church. Even if someone does not fully participate in Mass and prayers, they at least make the sign of the cross,” Biswas told UCA News.

“If we didn't take this initiative, we would be deprived of Mass and our children would spend this time on other things like watching TV and playing online games. But as a result of this initiative, we are able to stay connected to Christ through prayer.” 

Related News

Bishop James Romen Boiragi of Khulna, who is also chairman of social communications for Bangladesh's bishops’ conference, welcomed the initiative but said the participation of people in Masses via public broadcasts is not ideal.

“For a short time during the Covid-19 outbreak, we have been supporting this type of Mass from home, but this is not the right way to get people to participate. Moreover, this has only been possible because this is a Catholic area where there are no followers of other religions,” Bishop Boiragi told UCA News.

Also Read

Indian Dalits urge Vatican tribunal to end discrimination
Indian Dalits urge Vatican tribunal to end discrimination
Fifth time lucky for Nepal's prime minister
Fifth time lucky for Nepal's prime minister
Is Catholic education in India on the right track?
Is Catholic education in India on the right track?
Syro-Malabar church demolished in Indian capital
Syro-Malabar church demolished in Indian capital
Pakistani activists condemn glorification of Taliban
Pakistani activists condemn glorification of Taliban
Lightning kills 76 in India, including selfie-takers
Lightning kills 76 in India, including selfie-takers

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

China, Myanmar named in US genocide report
Jul 14, 2021
Timor-Leste lawyer accuses ex-priest of making death threat
Jul 14, 2021
Indian Dalits urge Vatican tribunal to end discrimination
Jul 14, 2021
Priest's 'pro-Indonesia' stance angers Papuans
Jul 14, 2021
Pope offers condolences after fire kills 64 at Iraqi hospital
Jul 14, 2021
Italian elected as Franciscans' 121st successor to St. Francis of Assisi
Jul 14, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Fed up, but still Catholic
Jul 14, 2021
Is Catholic education in India on the right track?
Jul 13, 2021
Faith needs shining amid Covid-19 pandemic
Jul 13, 2021
Thais tell prime minister 'enough is enough'
Jul 12, 2021
Letter from Rome: The pope's planned Sunday night surgery
Jul 12, 2021

Features

Pandemic widens chasm between rich and poor in Thailand
Jul 13, 2021
Vietnam's poor women slave away in dead-end jobs
Jul 13, 2021
Six years a slave: Indian farm workers exploited in Italy
Jul 12, 2021
Vietnamese Catholics get creative to help Covid-19 victims
Jul 12, 2021
Lao farmers abandon rural areas in droves
Jul 9, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
How the Catholic Church lost its soul

How the Catholic Church lost its soul
Sorry Father Stan

Sorry, Father Stan
Paraguan bishops embrace synodality ahead of regional meet in Mexico

Paraguan bishops embrace synodality ahead of regional meet in Mexico

Bastille Day values

Bastille Day values
African diocese ordains its first woman priest

African diocese ordains its first woman priest
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 14 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 14 July 2021
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Fifteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Fifteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord Jesus, through Your continued life in the Church, teach us to know the Father

Lord Jesus, through Your continued life in the Church, teach us to know the Father
Strengthen your servants Lord in this Covid times

Strengthen your servants Lord in this Covid times
Saint Camillus de Lellis | Saint of the Day

Saint Camillus de Lellis | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.
