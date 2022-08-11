News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
Bangladesh

Bangladesh ‘neglects indigenous people'

Many ethnic indigenous people say they were left out of a national census conducted earlier this year

Bangladesh ‘neglects indigenous people'

Bangladeshi indigenous people hold rally to mark International Day for World's Indigenous Peoples in Dhaka on Aug. 9. (Photo: Stephan Uttom/UCA News)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: August 11, 2022 04:30 AM GMT

Updated: August 11, 2022 04:55 AM GMT

Ethnic minority communities observed International Day of World’s Indigenous Peoples in Bangladesh on Aug. 9 with cultural festivities and seminars as their top leaders accused the state of negligence toward them.

A large number of indigenous people were left out in a government census earlier this year, they alleged.

Bangladesh government carried out the national census from June 15-21 and the preliminary results were published on July 27. It said the total population was over 165 million.

Besides the majority Bengali people, census data showed Bangladesh has 1,650,159 people belonging to 50 ethnic minority groups.

The figure sparked uproar, as indigenous groups in various parts of the country complained the enumerators didn’t bother to visit their homes to include them.

The outrage continued during Indigenous Day programs.

“It is clear the government does not want any development for us"

Sanjeeb Drong, an ethnic Garo Catholic and rights activist, said leaving out indigenous people was part of the state’s ongoing bid to deny them fundamental rights.

Drong, secretary of the Bangladesh Adivasi Forum, pointed out that during the last census in 2011 the government recognized 24 ethnic groups and their total number was 1,586,000.

“This time 50 communities are recognized by the state, but their numbers were not reflected in the population data,” Drong told UCA News, alleging that in the absence of accurate data on indigenous people the government can ignore the development needs of those left out.

“It is clear the government does not want any development for us, while injustices against indigenous people continues in various ways. Their existence of ‘indigenous people’ is not recognized constitutionally, there is no special law or commission to protect their rights and they suffer from denial of land rights,” he said.

Speakers during a seminar in the capital Dhaka said that before the 2008 election the ruling Awami League party made various promises including constitutional recognition for indigenous peoples and a separate commission for their rights and resolving land disputes.

However, in a 2011 constitutional amendment, the government listed indigenous communities as “small ethnic groups” despite protests from ethnic communities, they said.

“We have to wage a campaign because the government does not walk the talk when it comes to indigenous rights"

Jotirindra Bodhipriya Larma, an ethnic Chakma Buddhist and former guerilla leader, alleged that no government since independence in 1971 has been sincere about the rights of indigenous peoples.

“No government created any law for the protection of minority indigenous peoples, nor has it taken any steps to give us our basic rights. So, we can say that the government has decided to wipe us out from this country,” Larma, president of Bangladesh Adivasi Forum, said during the seminar.

He called upon indigenous communities to unite and fight for their rights.

“We have to wage a campaign because the government does not walk the talk when it comes to indigenous rights. We do not trust this government anymore,” he said.

The United Nations has observed the International Day of Indigenous Peoples since 1995 to promote culture and the rights of ethnic indigenous communities across the world.

Indigenous leaders claim the total number of ethnic minority people in Bangladesh is around 3 million. Major ethnic groups include the Chakma, Garo, Santal, Oraon, Tripura and Marma.

Christians make up less than half a percent or an estimated 600,000 people in Bangladesh. About half the Christians in Bangladesh belong to ethnic minority groups.

Father Anthony Sen, secretary of the Justice and Peace Commission in Dinajpur Diocese, echoed similar sentiments that the government does not care about the rights of indigenous peoples.

“Indigenous are being persecuted in my area. The Church tries to stand by them but being a minority, we are unable to support them adequately,” he told UCA News.

