News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Bangladesh minorities seek protection ahead of polls

A US pre-election observation team is touring the South Asian nation with history of minority repression during elections

Bangladesh Nationalist Party activists demand the general elections be held under a neutral caretaker government at a rally in capital Dhaka on July 28

Bangladesh Nationalist Party activists demand the general elections be held under a neutral caretaker government at a rally in capital Dhaka on July 28. (Photo: AFP)

Emran Hossain

By Emran Hossain

Published: October 12, 2023 11:34 AM GMT

Updated: October 12, 2023 11:52 AM GMT

Religious minorities in Bangladesh have sought police protection ahead of the January polls while a US government election mission is touring the South Asian nation that has a history of minority repression during elections.

The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council (BHBCUC) submitted a nine-point demand, including an assurance on safety, ahead of the polls before the nation’s election commission on Oct. 11. 

At the polls, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is seeking a third term after one decade of uninterrupted rule. 

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The stakes are high for the ruling Awami League in the  171.3 million country, which saw a spate of attacks on minorities during the polls in 2018 and in 2014.

The BHBCUC wanted regular patrolling by the Rapid Action Battalion, an anti-crime unit, and the Border Guard Bangladesh in minority areas during the 12th national election in the country.

“‘Some steps need” to be put in place to ensure security for “religious and ethnic minorities before, during and after the elections,” Rana Dasgupta, the council general secretary, told UCA News.

The council also asked the election commission to ensure that minority voters can go to polling centers without any trouble and become a candidate without any obstacles.

With claims that the Awami League rigged the nation’s first contested election in a decade in 2018, 17 people were killed and a spate of attacks on minorities across the country took place.

The 2014 elections, boycotted by all major opposition parties, were blighted by violence which saw many Hindu temples burnt, vandalized and looted.

The council has been holding a series of protests to attract the Hasina government’s attention to the plight of minorities during elections.

"We want to keep faith in the EC [election commission] though it frustrated us in the past,” the council said.

Among its nine demands include a ban on the use of religion during campaigns at mosques, temples, pagodas, and churches.

The council wanted to introduce a ‘no’ vote option in the ballot.

Kazi Habibul Awal, the chief election commissioner, has found merit in the demands, claimed Rana.

Covering an area just over half the size of the United Kingdom, Bangladesh is the most densely populated country in the world with the eighth position in population. 

A US pre-election observation team is touring the nation from Oct. 8 to 12, meeting with a diverse group of stakeholders.

A joint International Republican Institute (IRI) and National Democratic Institute (NDI) mission met Home Minister Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Oct. 11. 

During a meeting on Oct. 10, minority leaders stressed to the commission the need to have violence-free poll this time.

The NDI and IRI are nonpartisan, nongovernmental organizations and have collectively observed more than 200 polls in 50 countries over the last 30 years.

The mission stresses the necessity for holding “a free, fair, participatory and peaceful election.”

The ruling Awami League considers the push from the US for a “participatory election” a ploy to deny it power.

About 90 percent of Bangladesh's population are Muslim and nearly 8 percent are Hindus. Buddhism and Christianity make up for the rest.

Religious minorities have steadily declined since Bangladesh won independence in 1971.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Christianity remains popular among Asian Americans, says survey Christianity remains popular among Asian Americans, says survey
Indian bishops appeal for safety of Indians in Israel Indian bishops appeal for safety of Indians in Israel
Bangladesh minorities seek protection ahead of polls Bangladesh minorities seek protection ahead of polls
Thousands join Cardinal Toppo's funeral in eastern India Thousands join Cardinal Toppo's funeral in eastern India
Korean groups sharpen call for death penalty abolition  Korean groups sharpen call for death penalty abolition 
Indian bishops voice safety fears over British-era dam Indian bishops voice safety fears over British-era dam
donateads_new
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Gorakhpur

Diocese of Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur is situated 750 kilometers southeast of Delhi, 225 kilometers north of Varanasi and 275 kilometers west of

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Yixian

Apostolic Prefecture of Yixian

The Apostolic Prefecture of Yixian is a Latin Catholic missionary pre-diocesan jurisdiction in the PR

Read more
Diocese of Sibolga

Diocese of Sibolga

Diocese of Sibolga is located in North Sumatera province, western Indonesia. However, it is not the only diocese in

Read more
Archdiocese of Chittagong

Archdiocese of Chittagong

The Chittagong Archdiocese comprises 17 civil districts -- Chittagong, Cox’s Bazar, Bandarban, Rangamati,

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolutiona

Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolution

Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.