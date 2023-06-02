News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Bangladesh

Bangladesh minorities fear violence upsurge ahead of polls

Previous election promises to protect them have not been kept by PM, they say

The Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Unity Council hold a rally, demanding implementation of poll promises made by the ruling Awami League during the 2018 polls, in the capital Dhaka on July 16, 2022

The Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Unity Council hold a rally, demanding implementation of poll promises made by the ruling Awami League during the 2018 polls, in the capital Dhaka on July 16, 2022. (Photo: Stephan Uttom)

Stephan Uttom Rozario

By Stephan Uttom Rozario

Published: June 02, 2023 06:16 AM GMT

Updated: June 02, 2023 07:09 AM GMT

The minority community in Muslim-majority Bangladesh fears that violence will increase against minorities ahead forthcoming polls in January due to non-fulfilment of poll promises by the ruling party.

Despite our repeated demands, poll promises made by the ruling Awami League “in the 2018 election manifesto have not been fulfilled,” ‍Hemanta Corraya, secretary of the Bangladesh Christian Association (BCA), told UCA News. 

The ruling Awami League party of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made several promises to protect minorities before polls in 2018, including the enactment of a Minority Protection Act, formation of a National Minorities’ Commission, and implementation of the Inequality Abolition Act and Chittagong Hill Tracts Peace Accord, which brought peace to the mountainous region after an armed conflict in 1997.

More universal than Catholicism?
Mary among Asian religions

The promises given to the minority community “have not been implemented these past four years,” Corraya said. 

These laws are undoubtedly necessary for the safety of the population, said Rana Dasgupta, secretary of the Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Unity Council (BHBCUC), a common platform of religious minorities.

“We are concerned and alarmed. Because we have noticed that before the elections, a particular sectarian group has been targeting religious and ethnic minorities,” Dasgupta added.

They were speaking at a meeting organized by the BHBCUC called, "National Election 2024: Rights of Religious-Ethnic Minority People,"  in Dhaka on May 31, where participants called on the government to implement poll promises ahead of the next general election scheduled for next January.

“The government's reluctance towards helping minorities in past years has given rise to our fear,” Corraya said. 

Minority groups, including the BHBCUC, are planning to meet the election commissioner to ensure that there is no unfair persecution of minorities during, before and after the elections.

Prime Minister Hasina, 76, cruised to victory for a third straight term at the 2018 general election by clinching 260 seats in the 300-member parliament.

Bangladesh’s opposition rejected the “farcical” results and at least 17 people were killed with claims the Awami League rigged the nation’s first contested election in a decade.

Under Hasina's stewardship, Bangladesh has witnessed booming economic growth but the dynastic leader is accused of running an authoritarian government by human rights groups.

The 2014 general election, boycotted by almost all major opposition parties, was blighted by violence in which religious minorities were targeted. The violence saw many Hindu temples burnt, vandalized and looted.

Fearing large-scale violence against the minority community again, Father Hubert Liton Gomes, secretary of the Justice and Peace Commission of the Catholic Bishops' Conference, said, “Just because it has happened in the past, it cannot be said that it will not happen in the future.

“Our country does not have a strong democracy. The importance of the minority vote has diminished to a great extent. So, I think the government should run the state democratically,” Father Gomes, a Holy Cross priest, told UCA News. 

About 90 percent of Bangladesh’s 160 million people are Muslim, and about 8 percent are Hindus. Buddhism and Christianity make up for the rest.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

7 Indian pastors get bail in 'conversion' case 7 Indian pastors get bail in 'conversion' case
Japan must break free of political dynasties Japan must break free of political dynasties
Judicial probe into ethnic violence in Indian state Judicial probe into ethnic violence in Indian state
The steady decline of Indonesian democracy The steady decline of Indonesian democracy
Jailed Chinese activist urges fasting on Tiananmen anniversary Jailed Chinese activist urges fasting on Tiananmen anniversary
Outrage in Pakistan over rights activist’s abduction Outrage in Pakistan over rights activist’s abduction
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Davao

Archdiocese of Davao

The Archdiocese of Davao covers Davao City, and the islands

Read more
Diocese of Cheju/Jeju

Diocese of Cheju/Jeju

The Cheju diocesan territory covers 1,847 square kilometers and includes the entire area of Jeju Special Self-Governing

Read more
Diocese of Kaohsiung

Diocese of Kaohsiung

The diocese of Kaohsiung covers 5,721.8674 square kilometers and includes Kaohsiung City and the counties of Kaohsiung

Read more
Diocese of Jingxian

Diocese of Jingxian

In a land area of 8.815 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the administrative divisions of Hengshui City,

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritagea

Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritage

St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is a French colonial-era landmark and one of...

Read more
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.