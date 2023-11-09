News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Bangladesh

Bangladesh garment worker shot dead in wage protests

Police use tear gas and rubber bullets to break up protests by hundreds of workers who rejected pay rise

Bangladeshi policemen patrol along a street in Ashulia on Nov. 8, a day after the Minimum Wage Board authority declared the minimum wage of 12,500 taka ($113) for garment workers

Bangladeshi policemen patrol along a street in Ashulia on Nov. 8, a day after the Minimum Wage Board authority declared the minimum wage of 12,500 taka ($113) for garment workers. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Dhaka

By AFP, Dhaka

Published: November 09, 2023 04:42 AM GMT

Updated: November 09, 2023 04:44 AM GMT

A Bangladeshi woman was shot dead Wednesday during violent protests by garment workers after they rejected a government wage increase offer, with the victim's husband blaming the police.

The South Asian country's 3,500 garment factories account for around 85 percent of its $55 billion in annual exports, supplying many of the world's top brands including Levi's, Zara and H&M.

But conditions are dire for many of the sector's four million workers, the vast majority of whom are women whose monthly pay starts at 8,300 taka ($75).

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

A government-appointed panel raised wages on Tuesday by 56.25 percent, but striking workers demand a near-tripling to 23,000 taka.

"Police opened fire. She was shot in the head... She died in a car on the way to a hospital," said Mohammad Jamal, the husband of 23-year-old sewing machine operator Anjuara Khatun, a mother of two.

Jamal told AFP that police had fired on about 400 workers calling for wage increase in the industrial city of Gazipur, outside the capital Dhaka. "Six to seven people were shot at and injured," he said.

Bacchu Mia, a police inspector posted at Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the body was brought, confirmed the death but gave no further details.

Police said fresh violence broke out on Wednesday in Gazipur, home to hundreds of factories, after 4,000 people staged protests rejecting the wage decision.

Thousands more blocked a highway where at least five officers were injured, two of them critically, a police inspector told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The Netherlands-based Clean Clothes Campaign, a textile workers' rights group, dismissed the new pay level as a "poverty wage".

"The new minimum wage condemns workers to a struggle for basic survival for the next five years," it said in a statement.

Many brands sourcing their clothing from Bangladesh have long-standing living wage pledges, it said, but "they have failed to act, illustrating the emptiness of these commitments".

The United States condemned "violence against workers in Bangladesh protesting over the minimum wage" and "the criminalization of legitimate worker and trade union activities".

In a statement, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller urged the panel "to revisit the minimum wage decision to ensure that it addresses the growing economic pressures faced by workers and their families".

'How can I survive?' 

The minimum wage is fixed by a state-appointed board that includes representatives from the manufacturers, unions and wage experts.

"The wage was low before, and it is still low after the new minimum wage announcement," said Mujahid Ahmed, 23, a sewing machine operator. "It is not enough to meet our basic demands."

Unions say their members have been hard hit by persistent inflation -- which reached nearly 10 percent in October -- and a cost-of-living crisis partly triggered by the taka depreciating about 30 percent against the US dollar since last year.

"I am a widow, with two children. I get some 13,000 taka including overtime pay. How can I survive with this little income? My back is against the wall," said worker Shahnaj Akter, in the garment-producing town of Ashulia.

Wage protests pose a major challenge to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has ruled the country with an iron fist since 2009. A resurgent opposition has challenged her rule as she readies for elections due before the end of January.

Security has been tight in key industrial towns outside Dhaka after unions threatened to hold new protests over what they described as the "farcical" wage hike.

Police said around 600 factories that make clothing for many major Western brands were shuttered last week and scores were ransacked in the biggest wage protest in a decade.

Four factories were torched and at least two workers were killed in the violence, with tens of thousands of workers blocking highways and attacking factories.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Global campaign to oust Vatican appointee in Indian archdiocese Global campaign to oust Vatican appointee in Indian archdiocese
Indian Christians refute Hindu group's 'mass conversion' claim Indian Christians refute Hindu group's 'mass conversion' claim
Vietnamese Catholics show filial piety to ancestors Vietnamese Catholics show filial piety to ancestors
Church helps people fleeing clashes in Myanmar Church helps people fleeing clashes in Myanmar
Ex-followers slam apology from Japan's Unification Church Ex-followers slam apology from Japan's Unification Church
Haiyan's Filipino survivors pick up the pieces 10 years on Haiyan's Filipino survivors pick up the pieces 10 years on
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Kuching

Archdiocese of Kuching

The Archdiocese of Kuching is located on the north-western part of the island of Borneo- in the Malaysian state of

Read more
Diocese of Galle

Diocese of Galle

The diocese covers a land area of 5,605.6 square kilometers and includes the districts of Galle, Matara and

Read more
Diocese of Ruteng

Diocese of Ruteng

In a land area of 7,136 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers three districts namely Manggarai, West

Read more
Diocese of Sendai

Diocese of Sendai

In a land area of 44,842 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Aomori, Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombinga

Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombing

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Urakami of Nagasaki is a witness of persecution of...

Read more
Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic rulera

Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic ruler

Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.