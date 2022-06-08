Bangladesh flood victims left in the lurch

About 2 million people have been left struggling for survival in Sylhet and Sunamgonj

Shahriar Hossain Chowdhury lost his three-year-old son when their house collapsed during the unprecedented floods that impacted 2 million people in Bangladesh. (Photo: Stephan Uttom/UCA News)

Shahriar Hossain Chowdhury, a father of six, lost his three-year-old son Ahriar when the family’s mud house collapsed while they were fast asleep on the night of deadly recent floods.

“My child usually did not eat much rice but on that night he ate some from my hand. His mother breastfed him before putting him to sleep, which turned out to be his last. Ahriar did not open his eyes,” a tearful Shahriar told UCA News.

Floodwater had reached the family's yard around noon on the previous day, May 13. Shahriar, his wife and six children did not realize what tragedy awaited them as they slept in the night. The water level rose considerably within a couple of hours.

“We were in shock as the house collapsed suddenly. I could somehow carry my kids including five-year-old son Aryan, who is disabled, to safety. Unfortunately, I couldn’t remove Ahriar in time as he was buried underneath the debris,” Shahriar lamented.

The boy’s funeral proved a big challenge as the flood level remained high.

The family from Laxmiprasad East Union in the Kanaighat subdistrict of Sylhet are surviving as refugees in tents with little food and no clean water.

“I have never seen such a flood in my life. After the tragedy, I want the government to provide me a house and some financial assistance so that I can sustain my family”

When UCA News interviewed him on May 30, Shahriar, a marginal farmer who grows rice and vegetables, said he also lost eight of his 16 goats due to a flood-related disease.

“I have never seen such a flood in my life. After the tragedy, I want the government to provide me a house and some financial assistance so that I can sustain my family,” he said.

But all he got was 10 kilograms of rice from the government.

The flooding in Bangladesh was caused by heavy downpours in neighboring northeast India in the previous weeks. About 2 million people have been affected in the districts of Sylhet and Sunamgonj. About 50,000 have been affected in Laxmiprasad East Union alone.

According to the Union Council, over 20,000 families were badly affected with their mud houses destroyed and crops damaged.

Hadisul Haque and his wife and four children lived 300 meters away from Shahriar. Their house collapsed too. The family moved to a relative’s place and were provided with 10 kilograms of rice.

The couple want a house from the government and some financial assistance. They are also pinning their hopes on development agencies to help them buy cows and goats to help them survive.

“We don't need a lot of money, only some food and a few clothes to cover ourselves,” Hadisul’s wife said.

He appealed to the government to work out a permanent housing solution and offer agricultural incentives to help people in distress

The people’s representatives admit a lot more needs to be done to help the flood victims. “The rice and other dry rations were given to only 1,000 families, which is not enough for them,” said Mohammad Tamij Uddin, chairman of Laxmiprasad East Union.

The plight of the people has been made worse by the damage to crops and death of cattle. Even fish farms have been ruined, he said.

He appealed to the government to work out a permanent housing solution and offer agricultural incentives to help people in distress.

Around 1.5 million people have been affected by the floods in Sylhet and adequate relief was being provided to them, claimed Nurul Islam, a disaster and relief officer for the district.

“Already 345 tons of rice have been distributed and we still have 244 tons of rice in stock. Besides, out of the allotted 2.5 million taka (US$27,145), 1.5 million taka has been allocated. There are about 6,000 packets of dried food,” Islam told UCA News.

He denied there was a crisis of relief. “We are assessing the extent of damage to the houses and will take necessary action,” Islam said.

Caritas Bangladesh has been working in the Kanaighat area for the past three years. “We are approaching donor agencies to help start food-for-work programs and ensure permanent rehabilitation,” Daniel Dhritu Snal, head of disaster management for Sylhet, told UCA News.

Latest News