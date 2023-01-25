Bangladesh court recognizes mother as guardian

The South Asian nation is home to more than 1 million street children whose fathers are seldom known

A Bangladeshi mother plays with her child on the roadside in Dhaka in this picture taken on Oct. 2, 2009. (Photo: AFP)

Child rights activists have welcomed an order from the Bangladesh Supreme Court allowing children to mention the name of their mother or any legal guardian on school and government documents in absence of a father.

Bangladesh Mahila Parishad (women's council) General Secretary Maleka Banu said that children without legal fathers can now enjoy their basic right to education.

“It is now safe to say that children like the children of sex workers, whose fathers are unknown, can fill the school form with their mothers’ names,” Banu told UCA News.

The order makes it unconstitutional to deny a child education and passport if he/she fails to mention the father’s name in the application, Banu added.

The verdict by Justices Naima Haider and Khairul Alam on Jan. 24 came in wake of a 2007 incident where the Rajshahi Board of Education refused to admit a girl student as she could not fill in the father's name as required in the application.

Several news outlets covered the ordeal of the girl who was living with her mother while details about her father were unknown.

Later, on Aug. 2, 2009, three human rights organizations – Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust, Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, and Naripokkho – jointly filed a public interest petition.

According to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), there are more than 1 million street children in Bangladesh and most of them are found in the capital Dhaka.

However, currently, there is no data available on the number of street children, who do not know their fathers.

Jyoti Gomes, director of Caritas Dhaka region, said they work among street children in Dhaka but face problems not just in enrolling children in schools, but also while preparing birth registrations, and getting government allowance as many street children do not have legal fathers.

“But now we don't have to face this problem..we welcome the verdict,” Gomes told UCA News.

The order empowers single mothers and street children who can now live with dignity, he observed.

Latest News