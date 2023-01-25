News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Bangladesh

Bangladesh court recognizes mother as guardian

The South Asian nation is home to more than 1 million street children whose fathers are seldom known

Bangladesh court recognizes mother as guardian

A Bangladeshi mother plays with her child on the roadside in Dhaka in this picture taken on Oct. 2, 2009. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News Reporter

By UCA News Reporter

Published: January 25, 2023 12:06 PM GMT

Updated: January 25, 2023 12:39 PM GMT

Child rights activists have welcomed an order from the Bangladesh Supreme Court allowing children to mention the name of their mother or any legal guardian on school and government documents in absence of a father.

Bangladesh Mahila Parishad (women's council) General Secretary Maleka Banu said that children without legal fathers can now enjoy their basic right to education.

“It is now safe to say that children like the children of sex workers, whose fathers are unknown, can fill the school form with their mothers’ names,” Banu told UCA News.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The order makes it unconstitutional to deny a child education and passport if he/she fails to mention the father’s name in the application, Banu added.

The verdict by Justices Naima Haider and Khairul Alam on Jan. 24 came in wake of a 2007 incident where the Rajshahi Board of Education refused to admit a girl student as she could not fill in the father's name as required in the application.

Several news outlets covered the ordeal of the girl who was living with her mother while details about her father were unknown. 

Later, on Aug. 2, 2009, three human rights organizations  – Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust, Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, and Naripokkho – jointly filed a public interest petition. 

According to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), there are more than 1 million street children in Bangladesh and most of them are found in the capital Dhaka. 

However, currently, there is no data available on the number of street children, who do not know their fathers.

Jyoti Gomes, director of Caritas Dhaka region, said they work among street children in Dhaka but face problems not just in enrolling children in schools, but also while preparing birth registrations, and getting government allowance as many street children do not have legal fathers. 

“But now we don't have to face this problem..we welcome the verdict,” Gomes told UCA News. 

The order empowers single mothers and street children who can now live with dignity, he observed.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Korean Church moves from receiving to sharing aid Korean Church moves from receiving to sharing aid
Indian Left party demands action on anti-Christian attacks Indian Left party demands action on anti-Christian attacks
Paying people to have babies backfires in Japan Paying people to have babies backfires in Japan
Hepatitis grips Christian colony in Pakistan Hepatitis grips Christian colony in Pakistan
Bangladesh court recognizes mother as guardian Bangladesh court recognizes mother as guardian
Church seeks justice for Filipino migrant raped, killed in Kuwait Church seeks justice for Filipino migrant raped, killed in Kuwait
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Vicariate of Jolo

Apostolic Vicariate of Jolo

In a land area of 2,687.8 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the whole Province of Sulu and the entire

Read more
Diocese of Daming (Handan)

Diocese of Daming (Handan)

Handan is located at the southernmost of the Hebei province and is 400 kilometers southwest from the national capital

Read more
Diocese of Laohekou

Diocese of Laohekou

Xiangfan is the second largest city in Hubei province in central China. After the reshuffling of Hubei dioceses in

Read more
Diocese of Suwon

Diocese of Suwon

With a land area of 5,565 square kilometers, the Suwon diocesan territory includes cities such as Ansan (part),

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pioa

Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pio

Asian Catholics who cannot travel to Italy to venerate the relics of Padre Pio now has an...

Read more
Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of timea

Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of time

The Sacred Heart Cathedral in Yamate of Yokohama is the oldest Catholic Church built in 1862 by...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.