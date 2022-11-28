News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Bangladesh

Bangladesh charges Rohingya insurgents with murder

Ataullah Abu Ammar Jununi and more than 60 others are charged over the murder of an intelligence officer this month

Bangladesh police stand guard during a crackdown against suspected criminals and insurgents in a Rohingya refugee camp in Ukhia in this handout photograph taken on Oct. 28. (Photo: Bangladesh Armed Police Battalion

Bangladesh police stand guard during a crackdown against suspected criminals and insurgents in a Rohingya refugee camp in Ukhia in this handout photograph taken on Oct. 28. (Photo: Bangladesh Armed Police Battalion (APBN/AFP)

AFP, Bangladesh

By AFP, Bangladesh

Published: November 28, 2022 06:34 AM GMT

Updated: November 28, 2022 06:48 AM GMT

Bangladesh's main military intelligence agency has charged the leader of a Rohingya insurgent group and more than 60 others over the murder of an intelligence officer this month, police said Sunday.

Ataullah Abu Ammar Jununi is the founder of the Arakan Rohingya Solidarity Army (ARSA), which is fighting for an independent homeland in Myanmar's Rakhine state for the much-persecuted Rohingya Muslim community.

Almost a million of the stateless Rohingya minority live in squalid conditions in overcrowded refugee camps in Bangladesh's southeast after fleeing violence and discrimination in neighboring Myanmar.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

A team of elite Bangladeshi police conducted an anti-drug raid at one of the camps on November 14.

Police said Rizwan Rushdie, a senior officer the of Directorate General of Forces Intelligence, was shot and then hacked to death by alleged ARSA members. A Rohingya woman was also killed in the raid.

"Ataullah was there during the attack," police inspector Mohammad Shahjahan told AFP. "He is the chief accused in the murder."

A total of 31 others, including ARSA members, were also charged with murder, he said, along with at least 30 unidentified attackers.

It is the first time that Ataullah has been charged with any offense by Bangladeshi authorities, but he has been implicated in other killings.

ARSA has been accused of assassinating political opponents, running narcotics and instilling a climate of fear in the camps.

A series of ARSA attacks against Myanmar security posts in 2017 prompted a brutal crackdown by the military that forced hundreds of thousands of Rohingya to flee to Bangladesh.

Ataullah was also accused of masterminding the murder of Mohib Ullah, a top Rohingya civilian leader, in September 2021.

ARSA has repeatedly denied the allegations on its Twitter account, saying it has only been working "for reinstating the legitimate rights of Rohingya".

AFP was unable to contact the group for comment about the charges against Ataullah.

Bangladesh security forces arrested hundreds of suspected ARSA members in the camps after Mohib Ullah's murder.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Beijing, Holy See test Sino-Vatican deal Beijing, Holy See test Sino-Vatican deal
Indian clergymen booked as anti-port protests turn violent Indian clergymen booked as anti-port protests turn violent
Filipino Methodists elect first woman bishop Filipino Methodists elect first woman bishop
Vatican appointee denied entry into Indian Cathedral Vatican appointee denied entry into Indian Cathedral
Forum seeks Korean reconciliation and peace Forum seeks Korean reconciliation and peace
Pandemic 'pushed 460,000 Cambodians into poverty' Pandemic 'pushed 460,000 Cambodians into poverty'
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Bishop Jean-Yves Nahmias of Meaux has blessed the site of the future Saint Columban Church and school, a multi-million euro project that bucks the trend of church closures

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.