News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Bangladesh

Bangladesh cancels top human rights group's license

Outrage as Odhikar is accused of spreading misleading information and tarnishing the country's image

Odhikar has been documenting rights violations in Bangladesh since 1994

Adilur Rahman Khan, a founder and secretary of Bangladeshi human rights group Odhikar (rights), said the government's cancellation of its registration aims to silence the group. (Photo: www.martinennalsaward.org)   

AFP, Dhaka

By AFP, Dhaka

Published: June 07, 2022 05:34 AM GMT

Updated: June 07, 2022 08:18 AM GMT

Bangladesh has canceled the operating licence of its top human rights group and accused it of tarnishing the country's image, prompting a chorus of condemnation from rights advocates.

Odhikar has been documenting rights violations in Bangladesh since 1994. It has worked closely with United Nations bodies and recorded thousands of extrajudicial killings by security forces as well as enforced disappearances allegedly perpetrated by the elite Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) police unit.

The United States in December imposed sanctions on the RAB and seven of its senior officers, including the national police chief, over rights abuses including hundreds of enforced disappearances.

Odhikar shared an order issued on June 5 by the NGO Affairs Bureau, a wing of the Prime Minister's Office that regulates charities, saying the government had rejected its application to renew its registration.

"The activities of the organisation are not satisfactory," the order said. The group had published "misleading information about various extrajudicial killings, including alleged disappearances and murders," the document said. This had created "various issues against Bangladesh ... which has seriously tarnished the image of the state."

The organization has been operating in regulatory limbo since it sought to renew its 10-year licence in 2014.

"It is absurd that the Bangladeshi authorities withheld the registration of the human rights group for eight years and then canceled it because of the global ire they faced for a poor human rights record"

No decision was made on the application until now — days before a court was to hear a petition from Odhikar seeking its intervention.

"It means our registration has been canceled," Odhikar's secretary Adilur Rahman Khan told AFP. "We will take legal recourse in this matter. Odhikar has been facing persecution for years and the arbitrary cancellation of its registration is the latest attempt to silence Odhikar. The documentation of human rights violations is not a crime."

Nur Khan Liton, a former head of another of the country's leading human rights organizations, condemned the decision, calling it "a reflection of the government's autocratic policy."

Amnesty International's South Asia campaigner Saad Hammadi said: "It is absurd that the Bangladeshi authorities withheld the registration of the human rights group for eight years and then canceled it because of the global ire they faced for a poor human rights record."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

What if Pope Francis steps down? What if Pope Francis steps down?
Timor-Leste president slams 'unconstitutional' law Timor-Leste president slams 'unconstitutional' law
Christians join efforts to help victims of Bangladesh fire Christians join efforts to help victims of Bangladesh fire
Philippines begins work on Asia's first exorcism center Philippines begins work on Asia's first exorcism center
Nigeria's Archbishop Kaigama marks 41 years since priestly ordination Nigeria's Archbishop Kaigama marks 41 years since priestly ordination
Police arrest leaders of caliphate rally in Indonesia Police arrest leaders of caliphate rally in Indonesia
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Not your ordinary Catholic bishop

Not your ordinary Catholic bishop

Robert Barron, “Word on Fire”, and pastoral ministry in today’s Church

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.