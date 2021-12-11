X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
NEW SERIES

The Changing Face of Asian Mission
Vietnamese priests keep in step with foreign missioners

Bangladesh

Bangladesh authorities bulldoze Rohingya shops

The action on human rights day saw about a thousand shops being razed to the ground in Cox's Bazar area camps

AFP

AFP

Published: December 11, 2021 06:28 AM GMT

Updated: December 11, 2021 06:44 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Vietnamese priests keep in step with foreign missioners

Dec 8, 2021
2

Cambodian Church cheers first deacon from ethnic Bunong

Dec 7, 2021
3

Indian Catholics want probe into latest nun suicide

Dec 8, 2021
4

The unfathomable mystery of the Immaculate Conception

Dec 8, 2021
5

India's arrest of Kashmiri rights activist is deeply concerning

Dec 7, 2021
6

Myanmar kneeling nun among BBC's 100 influential women

Dec 8, 2021
7

Minorities skeptical of Pakistan PM's vow to tackle religious violence

Dec 9, 2021
8

Hindu mob attacks Catholic school in northern India

Dec 7, 2021
9

Thai authorities rescue enslaved Myanmar migrant worker

Dec 7, 2021
10

Christmas and our own life's journey

Dec 7, 2021
Support UCA News
Bangladesh authorities bulldoze Rohingya shops

A Rohingya child carries a crate on his head at Kutupalong refugee camp after authorities demolished illegal structures made on government property in Ukhia on Dec. 10. (Photo by Tanbir Miraj/ AFP)

Bangladesh authorities demolished about 1,000 shops belonging to Rohingya in camps, an official said Dec. 10, with a rights worker saying the move would have a "huge impact" on refugees' livelihoods.

About 850,000 Rohingya are packed into 34 camps across the country, most of whom fled a 2017 military clampdown in neighbouring Myanmar that the United Nations says could be genocide.

Bangladesh has been praised for taking in the refugees but rights groups criticise the authorities for restrictions in the camps and their controversial relocation of thousands of Rohingya to a flood-prone island.

Bangladeshi camp officials armed with excavators, hammers and shovels bulldozed the shops in several camps in the Cox's Bazar area on Thursday and Friday, leaving shell-shocked Rohingya shop-owners scrambling to salvage their goods.

Deputy Refugee Commissioner Shamsud Douza said authorities were demolishing "illegal" shops in all camps.

"We have evicted about a thousand illegal shops. We are evicting illegal shops to build shelters for Rohingya," he told AFP.

Hundreds of Rohingya gathered at the eviction sites as excavators tore through the bamboo and steel structures.

Some broke down in tears, while others panicked.

"They broke down my shop. That was my only means of livelihood. With its income, I could support a family of seven," said Al Amin, 30.

"Thousands of Rohingyas have been hit by this shop demolition drive," he told AFP.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"I don't know what to do now. What can I say? The Myanmar army has destroyed our fortunes. Now we lost our fortune once again."

"My family has to be fed," cosmetics trader Abdur Rashid, 24, said.

"My wife is pregnant. My parents are dependent on my income from this shop. Now I have lost everything."

One international rights group researcher who monitors the situation in the camps said authorities were demolishing the shops to pressure the Rohingya to agree to relocate to the controversial Bhashan Char island in the Bay of Bengal.

"Thousands of refugees were trying to eke out a living with these shops. It will cause huge impact on their livelihood," he said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Bangladesh has so far relocated close to 19,000 Rohingya to Bhashan Char.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Pakistan's failing grade on human rights
Pakistan's failing grade on human rights
Indian democracy is still a work in progress
Indian democracy is still a work in progress
Religious polarization targets voters in Indian polls
Religious polarization targets voters in Indian polls
Bishops mourn death of Indian defense chief, 13 others
Bishops mourn death of Indian defense chief, 13 others
Caritas Bangladesh joins global campaign to end gender violence
Caritas Bangladesh joins global campaign to end gender violence
Indian tribal people up the ante on separate religion code
Indian tribal people up the ante on separate religion code
Support Us

Latest News

Bangladesh authorities bulldoze Rohingya shops
Dec 11, 2021
Myanmar youth pleads guilty in plot to attack UN ambassador
Dec 11, 2021
Nobel winner Maria Ressa attacks US tech giants for stoking hate
Dec 11, 2021
Catholic leaders question migrants death in Mexico
Dec 11, 2021
Father Donald Cozzens, who sought a healthier Church, dies at 82
Dec 11, 2021
New bishop aims to heal Hong Kong’s wounds
Dec 10, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Pakistan's failing grade on human rights
Dec 10, 2021
The sad state of human rights in Asia
Dec 10, 2021
Indian democracy is still a work in progress
Dec 10, 2021
Light in darkness and hope in despair
Dec 10, 2021
Religious polarization targets voters in Indian polls
Dec 9, 2021

Features

Virus turns Indonesian holiday idyll into desert of despair
Dec 10, 2021
The mythical origins of Japan's sake
Dec 9, 2021
Christians struggle to be counted in Iraq
Dec 8, 2021
Civic freedoms under attack across Asia
Dec 8, 2021
Vietnamese priests keep in step with foreign missioners
Dec 8, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
I learn resilience and the joy of living from refugees

“I learn resilience and the joy of living from refugees”
John prepares the way

John prepares the way

Who Defines Civilization

Who Defines Civilization?
The first sign of corruption

The first sign of corruption
Theologian of Liberation

Theologian of Liberation
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.