X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Bangladesh

Bangladesh asked to remove Rohingya camp fence after deadly fire

Barbed wire fences blamed for entrapping thousands of refugees during the recent fatal fire

Stephan Uttom Rozario

Stephan Uttom Rozario

Updated: March 26, 2021 07:14 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian nuns, postulants face railway ordeal

Mar 23, 2021
2

The “controversial” Anglican Catholics of Pakistan

Mar 23, 2021
3

Vietnamese Carmelites mark return to seized monestary

Mar 22, 2021
4

Indian bishop’s rape trial enters crucial stage

Mar 23, 2021
5

Prayers, fasting and adoration for an end to Myanmar’s unrest

Mar 22, 2021
6

Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?

Mar 23, 2021
7

Is Indian democracy turning into an electoral autocracy?

Mar 22, 2021
8

Sex abuse trial of sacked priest postponed in Timor-Leste

Mar 22, 2021
9

Centuries-old Catholic festival becomes Indonesia's national icon

Mar 22, 2021
10

Manila parishes back in lockdown following Covid spike

Mar 22, 2021
Support UCA News
Bangladesh asked to remove Rohingya camp fence after deadly fire

Rohingya refugees who lost their homes in the devastating fire repair their homes with the help of development agencies on March 24, at Balukhali Rohingya Camp at Cox's Bazar. (Photo: Caritas Bangladesh)

A senior Church official, human rights campaigners and refugees have demanded immediate removal of barbed wire fences surrounding Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh, which they blamed for entrapping thousands of refugees during a recent fatal fire.

The call was made after a fire ripped through Balukhali refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar that left at least 15 people dead, hundreds injured and about 27,000 homeless on March 22. About 50,000 were displaced as they fled the blaze to save lives.

Following the tragedy, allegations surfaced that barbed wire fences, which Bangladeshi authorities installed encircling refugee camps in 2019 over security concerns, obstructed refugees from fleeing and also the rescue operations.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

In a statement, New York-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) urged the removal of fences to ensure freedom of movement for Rohingya and quickly release the findings of the probe into the fire.

“Barbed wire fencing trapped thousands of refugees while a massive fire spread...The Bangladesh government should immediately remove the fencing surrounding the camps,” HRW said on March 25.

“Refugees have horrifying accounts of being trapped inside barbed wire fencing as the fire swept through the Rohingya refugee camps,” said Brad Adams, Asia director at HRW.

“The authorities should immediately take down all fencing around the camps and make public the outcome of its investigation into the fire’s cause.”

Holy Cross Father Liton H. Gomes, secretary of the Catholic Bishops’ Justice and Peace Commission, has also been critical about the fencing of Rohingya camps.

“Barbed wire fence was installed in Rohingya camp with a purpose — protection from wildlife and other threats. But it is true the fence has hindered the free movement of Rohingyas. During the fire the fence became a serious obstruction,” Father Gomes told UCA News.

“The government should remove the barbed wire fence and allow free movement of Rohingyas. Even if the government does not want to remove fences, at least there should be some preparations such as rehearsals to help refugee survive such disasters," the priest said stressing the need for more roads and emergency exits.

Related News

A Rohingya man bemoaned the fence had taken away everything he had in his shelter.

“This barbed wire fence has taken away everything from me. We had food, clothes, some money in the house, I lost all and sit under the open sky today with my seven-member family,” Muhammad Hafes, 46, told UCA News.

Hafes said his shelter was close to the fence making it difficult to flee with belongings.

“A child died in a fire near our shelter as it was not possible to rescue the child" because of the fence,” he added.

Mohammad Shamsudouza, additional commissioner of state-run Refugee, Relief and Repatriation Commission, however, defended the fencing.

“International organizations often say many things but it is not possible for a country to accept all of them. The fire was an accident, but the fence was provided for the permanent safety of refugees. The decision for the fence came from the higher authorities and they will decide what they will do on this issue,” Shamsudouza told UCA News.

Meanwhile, HRW says international laws do not permit fencing or restriction on freedom movement.

“Bangladesh is a party to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which guarantees the right to freedom of movement. Governments may restrict movement under certain circumstances, but such limits must be enacted in law, necessary to protect national security or public order and be a proportionate response to a specific security concern,” it said.

Also Read

Pakistani courts reconsider blasphemy penalty cases
Pakistani courts reconsider blasphemy penalty cases
Easter thoughts of a Pakistani Christian
Easter thoughts of a Pakistani Christian
Terror-ravaged Quetta’s new bishop faces vocation challenge 
Terror-ravaged Quetta’s new bishop faces vocation challenge 
Indian bishops’ study reveals grim life of tribal migrant workers
Indian bishops’ study reveals grim life of tribal migrant workers
India’s federal minister assures punishment of nuns’ attackers
India’s federal minister assures punishment of nuns’ attackers
Bangladesh’s independence jubilee program features papal message
Bangladesh’s independence jubilee program features papal message

Latest News

Pakistani courts reconsider blasphemy penalty cases
Mar 26, 2021
Easter thoughts of a Pakistani Christian
Mar 26, 2021
Ignorance spreads pandemic in Catholic-dominated Timor-Leste
Mar 26, 2021
Terror-ravaged Quetta’s new bishop faces vocation challenge 
Mar 26, 2021
Catholics look to new Manila prelate to champion human rights
Mar 26, 2021
US teen helps family come to Catholic faith
Mar 26, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Why is the Vatican silent on China and Hong Kong?
Mar 25, 2021
Immortalizing Americas’ San Romero and countless martyrs
Mar 25, 2021
Can South Korea’s Catholic president survive the political storm?
Mar 25, 2021
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Mar 23, 2021
Is Indian democracy turning into an electoral autocracy?
Mar 22, 2021

Features

Easter thoughts of a Pakistani Christian
Mar 26, 2021
Ignorance spreads pandemic in Catholic-dominated Timor-Leste
Mar 26, 2021
Indian bishops’ study reveals grim life of tribal migrant workers
Mar 26, 2021
Pandemic spreads in Thailand's immigration detention centers
Mar 24, 2021
Singapore’s Catholic hospice comforts sick and needy
Mar 24, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Troubled youth write meditations for the popes Good Friday Via Crucis

Troubled youth write meditations for the pope's Good Friday “Via Crucis”
The woman whos advising the French bishops on sex abuse

The woman who’s advising the French bishops on sex abuse
Pope appoints openly gay man to sex abuse commission

Pope appoints openly gay man to sex abuse commission
Cardinal Schnborn says Church cannot refuse blessing for gay couples

Cardinal Schönborn says Church cannot refuse blessing for gay couples
Pope trims cardinals salaries names nuneconomist to key Vatican post

Pope trims cardinals' salaries, names nun-economist to key Vatican post
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Friday March 26 2021

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Friday March 26 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Fr. William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Fr. William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Friday of the Fifth Week of Lent

Readings of the Day: Friday of the Fifth Week of Lent
Lord, lead us to You always whether in prayer or work

Lord, lead us to You always whether in prayer or work
Help us Jesus to raise our voice to God in distress

Help us Jesus to raise our voice to God in distress
St. Ludger Apostle of Saxony | Saint of the Day

St. Ludger Apostle of Saxony | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.